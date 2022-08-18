Read full article on original website
LOS ANGELES — Cardiac issues led to the death of legendary actor James Caan, according to a report released Saturday by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. According to the report, “The Godfather” actor died from a heart attack and coronary artery disease at age 82, People magazine reported, noting that Caan also suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, also known as COPD, as well as congestive heart failure.
Denise Dowse’s sister, Tracey Dowse, has revealed the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress is fighting for her health in a coma after being hospitalized for meningitis. Tracey took to social media on Sunday, August 7, to share the news with “family and friends,” while asking for “support and prayers” for the Insecure alum, 64. "As many […]
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has ruled Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death was suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity. In February, the Selena: The Series actress was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance to Runyon Canyon Park in California, per reports obtained by People. According to the outlet, the autopsy also found, “the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine” in her system. Lindsey was first reported missing on Feb. 13. Her cousin, Savannah Pearlman, tweeted on Feb. 17 that her “phone last pinged on Sunset blvd,” adding that the family was offering a reward if someone...
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially-officially tied the knot on Saturday night at the "Good Will Hunting" actor's 87-acre estate in Georgia. Saturday was the second of a three-day wedding celebration spanning Friday to Sunday, with family, friends and other high-profile celebrities. This is the couple's second wedding ceremony. The...
Anne Heche’s Los Angeles car crash is no longer being investigated by police. The late actress was severely injured after crashing her car into a home before it burst into flames. She was in a coma for several days before being declared legally brain dead in the state of California as doctors harvested her organs, before eventually passing away on August 14.
James Caan, the celebrated actor known for his work in “Thief” and “The Godfather” films who passed away on July 6, died from a combination of various heart issues. According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, the primary cause of death was a heart attack, followed by coronary artery disease, which he had been diagnosed with three years prior.
Lindsay Pearlman had been missing for five days in February before her body was found. Now coroners have ruled her death as a suicide.
Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death has been revealed six months after her death at age 43. The Chicago Justice alum died by suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity, according to report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner obtained by Us Weekly. The report — released on Thursday, August 11 — noted that there were also “nontoxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide and codeine” found in Pearlman’s system at the time of her death.
Five days after her death, actress Anne Heche‘s cause of death has been determined. She died from inhalation and thermal injuries from the smoke and heat caused by her fiery car crash into a house in Mar Vista, California, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office revealed on Wednesday, August 17, according to case information provided by the L.A. Medical Examiner and Coroner’s Office obtained by Closer.
After a week of tragic news, a silver lining can be found in the death of Anne Heche. Her organs will go to a needed recipient.
In addition to Anne Heche’s extensive resume in features and daytime drama and primetime scripted series, she also made a foray into reality TV with a stint on the 2020 season of Dancing With the Stars. Heche, a Daytime Emmy winner and Primetime Emmy nominee, was plotting a return to the reality competition arena before her fiery car crash last week, which left her brain dead, sources tell Deadline. I hear Heche had been in talks to be one of the celebrity contestants on the upcoming eighth season of the Fox hit The Masked Singer. There is conflicting information how far...
The coroner cited inhalation and thermal injuries as the cause of death.
Hollywood is mourning the loss of a star. Anne Heche, whose career spanned over three decades and included appearances in over 40 films and television shows, has died on Aug. 12. She was 53 years old. "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving...
A 2001 memoir written by Anne Heche is selling for more than $700 online, as interest in the book spiked after the actress’ death. Anne Heche died Friday after she was taken off life support following a fiery crash in Los Angeles, as we reported. Heche was 53 years old.
Anne Heche, an entrancing actor whose versatility powered an admirable career in television and film spanning four decades, has died at 53.
