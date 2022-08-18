Read full article on original website
Nationals, Phillies to play in 2023 Little League Classic
The Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies were selected to play in the 2023 MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa.,
Red Raiders, Joey McGuire Name Week 1 Starting QB
After much speculation, Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire has named his starting quarterback against Murray State in Week 1.
Halftime Observations: Youngsters Flash, Bengals Lead Giants 9-7
Cincinnati's young players flashed in the first half, including safety Dax Hill
Top-5 pick Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers knee injury in Giants' preseason game vs. Bengals
Kayvon Thibodeaux was ruled out of the Giants' preseason game against the Bengals after suffering a knee injury in the second quarter.
Mt. Pleasant senior Labuda looks to help two teams this fall
As if Robbie Labuda wasn’t busy enough. Now the top running back for the Mt. Pleasant football team wants to add soccer to his packed schedule. It would be his fourth sport in high school. He already plays basketball and runs track. “I want to try to help them...
