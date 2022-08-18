Read full article on original website
fox4beaumont.com
How to help an organization build beds for children in need
BEAUMONT — An organization that builds beds for children in need and delivers them is asking for your help. The local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is hosting a play Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 701 Calder Avenue in Beaumont. The play, Into the Woods, is set...
Investigators release name of man electrocuted at Sabine River Authority building site
ORANGE — Investigators are releasing the name of a contract worker who was electrocuted at a Sabine River Authority building construction site in Orange. Grady Scott Wilson, 37, of St. Louis, Missouri was killed Thursday at the SRA building site at 12777 North Highway 87 in Orange, according to Capt. Joey Jacobs with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Groves man charged with aggravated assault in Beaumont
Suspect from Groves accused of firing shots outside of nightclub after escorted out and asked to leave. On Sunday, August 21 at about 2 a.m., Beaumont officers responded to a call at 4680 Fannett Road, Sawdust Saloon, in reporting a￼ man firing shots in the parking lot. Officers stopped the suspect as he left the club and located the gun. He was identified as Lonnie Cormier, 50, Groves.
Mother and child suffer minor injuries after tire hits window at Lumberton restaurant
LUMBERTON — A tandem tire came off an 18 wheeler, crashed against a glass window at Crazy Jose's restaurant in Lumberton, then rolled across the street and came to rest in the parking lot of a convenience store at about 8 p.m. Thursday, according to information Police Chief Danny Sullins provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News.
