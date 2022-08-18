ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4beaumont.com

How to help an organization build beds for children in need

BEAUMONT — An organization that builds beds for children in need and delivers them is asking for your help. The local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is hosting a play Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 701 Calder Avenue in Beaumont. The play, Into the Woods, is set...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Investigators release name of man electrocuted at Sabine River Authority building site

ORANGE — Investigators are releasing the name of a contract worker who was electrocuted at a Sabine River Authority building construction site in Orange. Grady Scott Wilson, 37, of St. Louis, Missouri was killed Thursday at the SRA building site at 12777 North Highway 87 in Orange, according to Capt. Joey Jacobs with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
fox4beaumont.com

Groves man charged with aggravated assault in Beaumont

Suspect from Groves accused of firing shots outside of nightclub after escorted out and asked to leave. On Sunday, August 21 at about 2 a.m., Beaumont officers responded to a call at 4680 Fannett Road, Sawdust Saloon, in reporting a￼ man firing shots in the parking lot. Officers stopped the suspect as he left the club and located the gun. He was identified as Lonnie Cormier, 50, Groves.
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy