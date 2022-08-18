Read full article on original website
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Flashback to when Elvis was set to perform in Hartford; 400 families receive food in New Britain
(WTNH) – Our flashback this week: Elvis Presley. The king of rock and roll died 45 years ago this week. On August 21, 1977, Elvis was supposed to perform at the Hartford Civic Center. The tickets were $12.50. It was a return to Connecticut. He has performed in Hartford,...
Sales tax-free week kicks off in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — Starting Sunday, you’ll get a break from the state sales tax of 6.35 percent for Connecticut’s sales tax-free week. During the tax-free week, clothes and shoes that are under $100 per item will not be taxed from Sunday, August 21 through Saturday, August 27.
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
Eyewitness News
Organizers prep for Hartford’s annual Puerto Rican Parade
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Thousands of people are coming to Hartford this weekend to celebrate Puerto Rican culture. Hartford’s annual Puerto Rican parade will take place on Sunday. Shakira Perez, an executive board member with the parade, says the parade is an important celebration of Puerto Rican culture. “For...
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Big companies leaving Hartford offices impacting restaurants, shops
(WTNH) – The cities of our state are changing, particularly, Hartford, which is home to the Travelers, The Hartford, Hartford HealthCare, and so many other big companies. The problem is, that many of them will not be bringing back all of the workers who keep the restaurants and shops busy, but there is a silver lining.
Eyewitness News
Hartford hosts Puerto Rican Parade this weekend
First of its kind UConn report analyzes police ‘use of force’ data. For the first time ever, Connecticut released statewide police “use of force” data. Police seek suspect in Buckland Hills Mall shooting. Updated: 9 hours ago. A security guard suffered a gunshot wound at the...
fox61.com
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 19-21
CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend may be bad for outdoor plants with the lack of rain but it'll be great for those with outdoor plans!. Across the state, festivals are being held this weekend to celebrate food, culture, and the arts!. Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters:. The Hartford...
NewsTimes
They started a New Haven-based vegan frozen food company. Now they’re expanding.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A New Haven-based frozen foods company is expanding its distribution footprint after reaching an agreement with a natural foods supermarket chain with locations in the Mid-Atlantic states. Fire Ox Foods will now be available in MOM’s Organic Market locations,...
NBC Connecticut
Thousands Attend Hartford's Dragon Boat Race and Asian Festival
A longtime tradition returned to Hartford since the pandemic. The Capital City was home to music, food and dance to celebrate Asian culture. One of the main attractions was dragon boat racing. The more than 20-year tradition in the city is one of the top 10 dragon boat festivals in...
Late night fatal shooting in Hartford
Police in Hartford are investigating a late Saturday night homicide. Officers say just before midnight, they responded to the area of 768 Maple Steet after receiving a notification of shots fired.
WTNH.com
Freebie Friday: Fun events for the family this weekend
(WTNH) – It’s the end of the week and almost the end of summer vacation. We are stretching your dollar with a look at some fun things to do with the family while saving money this freebie Friday. Time is running out to take advantage of free admission...
Report on race and use of police force in CT
Report on race and use of police force in Connecticut finds disparities between the way white and non white people are treated by police in CT.
Register Citizen
3 red-tailed hawks, black vulture recently shot in Connecticut
A Connecticut bird rehabilitation center has taken in three red-tailed hawks and a black vulture that were shot and wounded in various towns in recent weeks. One of the injured hawks had to be euthanized, according to Christine Cummings, president of A Placed Called Hope in Killingly. Another red-tailed hawk and a red-shouldered hawk that were shot earlier this year also had to be euthanized, Cummings said.
MassLive.com
Springfield Back to School party draws crowds
9-year old Alexis Gassett sits in a police cruiser with officer Dads Dominique during the Back to School party hosted by the New North Citizens Council and held at Roberto Clemente Field on Plainfield Street. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 8/19/2022Get Photo. 2 / 15. Springfield Back to School pary.
Two Local Businesses Launch Collaboration in Bristol
Brenda Jules, owner of Avril’s Boutique, cut the ribbon at the Grand Re-opening launching the collaboration with luxury streetwear brand DK Movement, the first trademarked clothing brand out of Bristol, CT. She was joined by Kelly Houston and Derek Jones, co-founders of DK Movement, along with Bristol’s mayor and the President & CEO of Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce.
Eyewitness News
Students get ready at back-to-school rally in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The school year is just around the corner. Students in New Haven are getting ready to head back to school at Thursday’s rally. The rally was organized by community partners and was held at Bowen Field. Organizers say the event is to get kids...
Suspect named in Manchester mall shooting
Police in Manchester have named a suspect in connection with the shooting Friday in the Macy’s at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills. A store security officer was shot
New Britain Herald
Ninth Free Back to School Backpack Giveaway seeks to connect community and celebrates school season return
NEW BRITAIN – As part of the ninth annual Free Back to School Backpack Giveaway at the Blaze Barbershop Sunday, the Training and Motivation Center and area partners prepared for another season of school with class supplies, food and music. Torrence Conaway and Tim Conaway are co-founders of the...
NBC Connecticut
Man's Health Takes Unexpected Turn After COVID, Finds Care in Connecticut
"There were days where I thought I was going to be in that bed the rest of my life," said Lenny Lamarre. The 55-year-old from Chicopee, Massachusetts got COVID on May 26. Little did he know, he would have another uphill battle two weeks later. "My legs started getting very...
Roberto Clemente family visits Yard Goats
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The son of Roberto Clemente, one of the greatest baseball players of all time, brought his father’s foundation to town to teach youngsters about baseball and about his father’s legendary life. Luis Clemente was only six years old when his father was killed almost 50 years ago. Today, he brings the […]
Comments / 0