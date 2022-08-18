ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

FOX 61

Sales tax-free week kicks off in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. — Starting Sunday, you’ll get a break from the state sales tax of 6.35 percent for Connecticut’s sales tax-free week. During the tax-free week, clothes and shoes that are under $100 per item will not be taxed from Sunday, August 21 through Saturday, August 27.
CONNECTICUT STATE
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut

- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Organizers prep for Hartford’s annual Puerto Rican Parade

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Thousands of people are coming to Hartford this weekend to celebrate Puerto Rican culture. Hartford’s annual Puerto Rican parade will take place on Sunday. Shakira Perez, an executive board member with the parade, says the parade is an important celebration of Puerto Rican culture. “For...
HARTFORD, CT
Hartford, CT
Society
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Hartford, CT
Education
Eyewitness News

Hartford hosts Puerto Rican Parade this weekend

First of its kind UConn report analyzes police ‘use of force’ data. For the first time ever, Connecticut released statewide police “use of force” data. Police seek suspect in Buckland Hills Mall shooting. Updated: 9 hours ago. A security guard suffered a gunshot wound at the...
HARTFORD, CT
fox61.com

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 19-21

CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend may be bad for outdoor plants with the lack of rain but it'll be great for those with outdoor plans!. Across the state, festivals are being held this weekend to celebrate food, culture, and the arts!. Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters:. The Hartford...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Thousands Attend Hartford's Dragon Boat Race and Asian Festival

A longtime tradition returned to Hartford since the pandemic. The Capital City was home to music, food and dance to celebrate Asian culture. One of the main attractions was dragon boat racing. The more than 20-year tradition in the city is one of the top 10 dragon boat festivals in...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Freebie Friday: Fun events for the family this weekend

(WTNH) – It’s the end of the week and almost the end of summer vacation. We are stretching your dollar with a look at some fun things to do with the family while saving money this freebie Friday. Time is running out to take advantage of free admission...
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
Register Citizen

3 red-tailed hawks, black vulture recently shot in Connecticut

A Connecticut bird rehabilitation center has taken in three red-tailed hawks and a black vulture that were shot and wounded in various towns in recent weeks. One of the injured hawks had to be euthanized, according to Christine Cummings, president of A Placed Called Hope in Killingly. Another red-tailed hawk and a red-shouldered hawk that were shot earlier this year also had to be euthanized, Cummings said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
MassLive.com

Springfield Back to School party draws crowds

9-year old Alexis Gassett sits in a police cruiser with officer Dads Dominique during the Back to School party hosted by the New North Citizens Council and held at Roberto Clemente Field on Plainfield Street. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 8/19/2022Get Photo. 2 / 15. Springfield Back to School pary.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Connecticut by the Numbers

Two Local Businesses Launch Collaboration in Bristol

Brenda Jules, owner of Avril’s Boutique, cut the ribbon at the Grand Re-opening launching the collaboration with luxury streetwear brand DK Movement, the first trademarked clothing brand out of Bristol, CT. She was joined by Kelly Houston and Derek Jones, co-founders of DK Movement, along with Bristol’s mayor and the President & CEO of Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Students get ready at back-to-school rally in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The school year is just around the corner. Students in New Haven are getting ready to head back to school at Thursday’s rally. The rally was organized by community partners and was held at Bowen Field. Organizers say the event is to get kids...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Roberto Clemente family visits Yard Goats

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The son of Roberto Clemente, one of the greatest baseball players of all time, brought his father’s foundation to town to teach youngsters about baseball and about his father’s legendary life. Luis Clemente was only six years old when his father was killed almost 50 years ago. Today, he brings the […]
HARTFORD, CT

