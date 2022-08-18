Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
City Council Approves Additional TIF for Raceday Center Property Across from Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
heraldcourier.com
Patrick Henry's Tyler Barrett imposing on the O-Line
EMORY, Va. – Running back J-Kwon McFail happened to be discussing teammate Tyler Barrett prior to practice nearly two weeks ago when almost on cue the offensive lineman darkened the doorway of Patrick Henry High School’s fieldhouse with his 6-foot-3, 310-pound frame. “I mean look at how big...
heraldcourier.com
Former John Battle soccer player Mason takes over as coach for the Trojans
Jon Mason played soccer at John Battle High School. He has been an assistant soccer coach for the Trojans. Mason has now recorded a hat trick of sorts as he was recently named the head coach of the boys team at his alma mater. Mason, 39, becomes just the third...
heraldcourier.com
Gate City takes 33-28 win over VHS in benefit game
BRISTOL, Va. – Gate City Blue Devils head football coach Jeremy Houseright entered Friday’s VHSL Benefit game against Virginia High with one basic goal. “We just wanted to get better from last week,” Houseright said. Mission accomplished. Behind a powerful offensive line and the relentless work of...
heraldcourier.com
E&H prepares for first game in SAC
EMORY, Va. – Emory & Henry Wasps head football coach Curt Newsome recently received a prime motivational tool. As E&H enters its first year in the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference, the Wasps were picked to finish next-to-last in a poll of the league’s 12 head coaches.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
heraldcourier.com
VHSL ROUNDUP: Chilhowie, Northwood, Hurley, Honaker, Rural Retreat, Fort Chiswell, Union, J.I. Burton, Patrick Henry, Wise Central among preseason winners
Freshman Blake Robinson scored on a two-point conversion run with 3:13 remaining as Chilhowie eked out a 21-20 triumph over Tazewell on Friday night in an exciting VHSL Benefit Football Game. Chilhowie drew within 20-19 on sophomore Jake Russell’s touchdown run and then took the lead for good as Robinson...
heraldcourier.com
Your View | Naming the new school on the hill
When naming a school now days it seems that it is easy to offend people without intending to. Maybe the Bristol Virginia School Board should follow the example set by their counterparts in Bristol, Tennessee and not use a person’s name for a school building — thus Bristol Tennessee Middle School.
heraldcourier.com
WATCH NOW: Position change: Emerson returns to running back as Sills makes transition from baseball to play QB for the Trojans
BRISTOL, Va. – Braxton Emerson endured a winless record as the quarterback of the John Battle football team in 2021. Now, the junior has a different view along with some new teammates. “Last year was frustrating, especially when we didn’t have enough players for a scout team in practice,”...
heraldcourier.com
PREP ROUNDUP: Late touchdowns lead Richlands past Grundy
Fourth-quarter touchdown runs by Kaden Dupree and Kalib Simmons made the difference for the Richlands Blue Tornado on Thursday night in their 21-12 victory over the Grundy Golden Wave in a VHSL Benefit Football Game at Ernie Hicks Stadium. Richlands trailed 6-0 at halftime and 12-7 after three quarters, but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
heraldcourier.com
Excitement level high as Tennessee High opens Holt era at Dobyns-Bennett
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Josh Holt has played football and served as an assistant coach for the Tennessee High football team. He is now in his dream job, serving as head coach for his beloved Vikings, with his debut tonight against Dobyns-Bennett at J. Fred Johnson Stadium in Kingsport. “I...
heraldcourier.com
Four teams chasing Greene Devils, Cyclones in Region 1-4A football
Since Elizabethton joined Greeneville in Region 1-4A in 2016, those clubs have always finished among the top two in what is now called the Northeastern Conference. Not surprisingly, the Cyclones and Greene Devils are expected to do the same in 2022. Greeneville won state titles in 2017-18 and Elizabethton did...
heraldcourier.com
D-B blanks THS, 31-0 in opener
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Nobody told Josh Holt that his first game as the new Tennessee High football coach would be an easy one, and it wasn’t. Dobyns-Bennett was methodical and maintained control all evening Friday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium, rolling to a 31-0 non-conference victory over the Vikings in the 2022 season opener for both teams.
heraldcourier.com
United Way kicks off campaign for $1 million goal
The United Way of Bristol Tennessee and Virginia kicked off its annual fundraising campaign Friday to bring in $1 million in contributions, with 10% of the goal already on the board. The Bristol Casino donated $100,000 to the United Way during its July 8 grand opening ceremony. United Way Executive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
heraldcourier.com
Six weeks in, Virginia's first casino has exceeded expectations
BRISTOL, Va. – Citizens of Alaska, where are you?. The Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock, celebrated six weeks of operation Friday and during that time has documented guests from 49 states. Alaska is the lone holdout. Virginia’s first casino has attracted thousands of visitors to the former Bristol Mall and operators admit the response has far exceeded their expectations.
heraldcourier.com
COVID continues to surge across region; 15 more dead
New cases of COVID-19 rose 14% across this region in recent days, fueled by a nearly 25% increase across Southwest Virginia. More than 3,900 new cases were diagnosed across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, including nearly 2,500 in 10 Northeast Tennessee counties from Aug. 6-13, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. That is 8.7% higher than the nearly 2,300 cases diagnosed during the prior week.
heraldcourier.com
Teacher shortages not a concern for local school districts
Local school districts aren’t scrambling to hire teachers, despite reports of a national teacher shortage. In Bristol, Tennessee, the city school system has filled all its teaching positions to begin the school year, according to Rebecca House, public relations coordinator for Bristol Tennessee City Schools. The district does have a few openings for part-time positions like educational assistants, substitutes and nutrition staff, as well as full-time custodial positions.
heraldcourier.com
Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
heraldcourier.com
TVA names BTES a Top Performer for 2021
Bristol Tennessee Essential Services (BTES) was named a Top Performer by the Tennessee Valley Authority for 2021 by helping its customers save money and energy through EnergyRight programs. EnergyRight partners with local power companies to offer innovative and valuable programs to residents and businesses in the Tennessee Valley. BTES was...
heraldcourier.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
heraldcourier.com
Bandy, Virginia man dies in single-vehicle crash
A Bandy, Virginia man is dead following a Sunday, Aug. 14 crash in Tazewell County, Virginia. Lindsey Deel, Jr., 35, died at the scene of the crash, according to a press release from the Virginia State Police (VSP). The VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 637, one mile...
heraldcourier.com
School Board confronts commissioners over support staff salary increases
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Members of the Sullivan County Tennessee School Board made an appearance during Thursday's Sullivan County Commission meeting to address the statement and resolution presented by Commissioner Herschel Glover and co-sponsored by Commissioner Dwight King regarding a proposed 5% increase for salaries for support staff in the county school system.
Comments / 0