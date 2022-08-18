Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
Countdown to Kickoff 2022: Poplarville Hornets
The Gulfport, Mississippi native’s coaching career has played a part in many championships, winning a SWAC Championship as an Assistant at Alcorn in 2011, bringing Harrison Central High School softball to the Mississippi State High School Finals, and overseeing his 8–10-year-old youth organization that he runs win five World Series’ during his tenure.
WLOX
Gulfport native Milton Barney Jr. tapped to lead MVSU baseball program
ITTA BENA, Miss. (WLOX) -The Mississippi Valley State University baseball program has found its new coach as Milton Barney Jr. becomes the seventh head coach in the 66-year history of the program. ”What we are going to do here is change the program, the culture,” said Barney. “We want to...
WLOX
Countdown to Kickoff 2022: Pearl River Central Blue Devils
CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pearl River Central Blue Devils are a pretty young team this year, with about 15 seniors and around 30 sophomores, but fifth-year head coach Jacob Owen isn’t letting that slow them down. “We’re going to be young in some spots but we’re confident that...
WLOX
Preregistration for “Cruisin’ the Coast” closes; over 8,000 cars tabbed for event
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Preregistration for Cruisin’ the Coast, often called “America’s largest block party,” has officially closed, and already more than 8,000 cars are signed up for the event. The largest event on the Gulf Coast has become a worldwide phenomenon. Executive Director Woody Bailey...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOX
Mississippi Prep athletes honor coach who died in car crash
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Prep athletes along with family, friends and the community came together to remember AJ Rapp, a special piece to the family. “He wasn’t my blood nephew, but he was my nephew. He was family,” said Jermaine Alexander. “He was slow to aggression. He...
WLOX
New sea turtle nest on Pass Christian beach gives experts hope for recovery
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Theresa Madrigal is like an protective mama. In this case, the babies are sea turtles. “I was very, very, very excited - my entire team, my entire staff,” said Madrigal, the stranding coordinator for the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies. “It’s something that we’ve been anticipating, we’ve been hoping for over the last couple of years.”
WLOX
Ken Newburger discusses the progress of medical marijuana in Mississippi
In Ocean Springs, city leaders are taking steps to address the issue of homelessness. Joining us now a member of the Ocean Springs Homeless Committee Melanie Allen. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about viral video of state trooper stop. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. After video of an...
WLOX
Mississippi Prep Program helps its athletes get into college
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Prep Hurricanes are not only preparing for the upcoming season, but also hoping to help post high school grads win both on and off the field. “We get them here, some of them have job,” said Ishmel Morrow. “We teach them ways to deal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOX
Gray Television’s new regional VP has longtime ties to Mississippi, WLOX
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who spent the earliest days of his television career at WLOX-TV will now serve as the station’s Regional Vice President. In his expanded role at Gray Television, Ted Fortenberry will oversee Gray’s stations in Biloxi, Jackson, and Hattiesburg along with Monroe, Louisiana. It’s a full circle moment for Fortenberry who worked as a promotion manager at WLOX from 1987 until 1991, and maintains a network of friends and business connections on the coast.
WLOX
Franklin Co. vs. Scott Co.
For some of the upperclassmen, with such a heavy underclassmen group, they’ve embraced more a leadership role to prepare the younger kids for future teams. High School Football Jamborees (8/19/2022) Updated: 14 hours ago. Highlights from Ocean Springs, St. Stanislaus, and Bay High. Countdown to Kickoff 2022: West Harrison...
ourmshome.com
Buc-Wild! Buc-ee’s To Open Its First Mississippi Location
The Mississippi Gulf Coast will soon be home to the first Buc-ee’s Travel Center in the Magnolia State. The megastore is slated to be more than 80,000 square feet on 43 acres of a 183-acre parcel on the northwest corner of Menge Avenue and Interstate 10 in Pass Christian. It’s part of a multi-state expansion across the South and joins Buc-ee’s locations in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The Texas chain prides itself on being home to the world’s cleanest bathrooms, and freshest food and is headed up by the jolly cartoon beaver mascot.
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Pascagoula police investigation shooting which left two wounded
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Pascagoula police are investigating a Thursday night shooting at an apartment complex which sent two wounded men to the hospital. According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Cambridge Park Apartments on Shortcut Road around 7 p.m. Thursday. Arriving at the scene,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOX
Mississippi teen face of national Macy’s Youth Mental Health campaign
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 15-year-old from Starkville is getting attention for her courage to talk openly about her mental health status. Now, she is part of a national campaign to end the stigma among young people. Last year around this time, a few weeks into the school year, 15-year-old...
WLBT
Mississippi summers could soon get hotter. A lot hotter.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bad news. A new report says that summers in Mississippi could get even more oppressive. According to a study by the First Street Foundation, in the next 30 years, Mississippi could experience blistering heat, with parts of the state seeing heat index temperatures above 125 degrees.
WLOX
VFW, Hancock Whitney host food drive in Gautier
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The old Singing River Mall parking lot was packed with cars waiting to get a bundle of food on Saturday. Feeding the Gulf Coast partnered with Hancock Whitney Bank and two Veterans of Foreign Wars groups, Post 2132 from Gautier and Post 5699 from Ocean Springs, for the Free Food Drive-Thru Giveaway. Members of the Ocean Springs JROTC were also on hand to help.
Florida man arrested in Mississippi for 1996 homicide
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Florida man was arrested in Mississippi in connection to a 1996 homicide that was considered a cold case. Authorities with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) in Michigan said deputies found Sharon Hammack dead on October 3, 1996. They determined that she had been sexually assaulted and strangled to […]
ourmshome.com
Gulfport Dragway Revved-Up for Cruisin’ the Coast 2022
Gulfport Dragway is getting a jump start on the Cruisin’ fun. Stephanie Lea, Event Coordinator, is ready for this year’s events with The Early Bird “Old School Swap-meet & Car Corral,” that will kick-off Cruisin’ the Coast 2022 at the dragway. Come for the fun...
pelahatchienews.com
Mississippi State Fairgrounds Announces Entertainment, Addition of the Great American Wild West Show for the 163rd Mississippi State Fair
The Mississippi State Fairgrounds announced the entertainment lineup along with new attractions, including the Great American Wild West Show, for its largest annual event, the Mississippi State Fair. The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will take place October 6 – 16 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. This year, the Fair will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, at Gate 1 on the corner of Jefferson Street and Amite Street.
Arkansas man who threatened mass shootings at Louisiana and Mississippi schools will have bond set on August 22nd
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 17, 2022, Kenneth Moody was extradited to Vidalia, La. from Hot Springs, Ark., and booked at the Vidalia Police Department. Moody was then transported to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for confinement, awaiting to appear in front of a […]
Two die in head-on collision on stretch of Mississippi interstate Saturday
Officials are investigating a head-on collision that resulted in the death of both drivers on a stretch of Mississippi interstate Saturday. Mississippi Highway Patrol officials report that Medley J. Morgan, 24, was driving a 2013 Honda CR-V south in the northbound lanes of Interstate-55 in Yaz0o County when her car collided head-on with a northbound vehicle.
Comments / 0