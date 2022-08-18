Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
44 animals seized from home in SE Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Animal Control rescued several dozen animals from a home in southeast Sedgwick County on Thursday. The county confirmed that a warrant was served after the animals were found living in hoarding conditions. Forty-four (44) animals, including multiple dogs, birds and cats, were removed from the residence.
Food trucks compete at 10th Annual Burger Battle in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, the 10th Annual Burger Battle was held at OJ Watson Park. It was food truck style where four food trucks competed to win People’s Choice for best burger. This event is put on by KETCH, a non-profit that helps adults with disabilities. “The funds all go to the programs […]
Police: 2-year-old boy drowns in pool at Kansas home
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A 2-year-old boy has drowned at a home in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. The child was found in a backyard in-ground pool in 1900 Block of Siefkin just before 2p.m. Friday. EMS and Fire arrived and performed life saving efforts. The child was pronounced deceased on scene, according to Ditch.
WIBW
Flint Hills Spas helps grant Moundridge 5-year-old’s hot tub wish
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Moundridge 5-year-old now has a safe place to enjoy the water after Flint Hills Spas and Make-A-Wish granted her wish of a hot tub in her backyard. Flint Hills Spas in Wichita says it was approached earlier in 2022 by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Missouri and Kansas and had been asked to deliver and set up a hot tub to fulfill a wish for a child in the Sunflower State.
KAKE TV
Police: Child drowns in east Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 2-year-old child has drowned in East Wichita around 2:30 on Friday. Lt. Dale Mattern confirmed that the incident happened in the 1900 block of Siefkin. The pool at the home was uncovered and the child wandered over to the pool and fell in. Mattern says...
KAKE TV
Police: Man stabbed overnight with a machete
WICHITA, Kan. - A man is in critical condition after police say he was stabbed a couple of times with a machete near downtown Wichita. It happened sometime after one o'clock Sunday morning in the 1200 block of N. Broadway. Police say a random woman came up to him and stabbed him with a larger type knife or machete in front a motel in the area.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Thieves steal flowers from downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police need help stopping vandalism and theft along Douglas in downtown. Hundreds of planters’ line Douglas between Washington and Main and they are overflowing with flowers. "The people love it,” said Cindy Carnahan. “Everyone loves the flowers." Cindy Carnahan calls herself the...
wichitabyeb.com
Bite Size News 8/20/22: Tuta’s Teriyaki, Cody’s, Copper Oven Bakery and more
Some random updates in our restaurant community. Here’s a list of quick bite size news to keep you up to date on changes taking place in Wichita. Tuta’s Teriyaki at 1212 S Tyler Rd will be closed on Monday, August 22 for renovations. They will be back open on Tuesday, September 6.
KAKE TV
‘This is not a long lasting issue’: El Dorado Lake under blue-green algae watch
EL DORADO, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a blue-green algae watch for El Dorado Lake this week. The lake is one of many across Kansas under a watch or warning. The algae, if toxic, can make people sick. “If you see that bright green...
kfdi.com
Chase ends with crash in west Wichita
An overnight police chase ended with a crash in a west Wichita neighborhood. Sheriff’s deputies reportedly tried to stop a stolen car after seeing suspicious activity near Kellogg and West. The driver fled, reportedly getting onto Kellogg, then going the wrong way on I-235. The driver got off the highway, and the chase resumed on West street.
KAKE TV
WFD responds to duplex fire near Riverside
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A fire has been confirmed at a duplex building near Riverside. Dispatch says the the fire started around 2:45 p.m. on Friday at 2806 W Elm. KAKE News will update this page with more information when it becomes available.
kfdi.com
Arrest made in southeast Wichita shooting
A 21-year-old man has been arrested for Monday’s fatal shooting in southeast Wichita. 49-year-old Dennis Haynes was shot at a home in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert, near Lincoln and Oliver. Police say two men came into the home, shot Haynes, then left the area. The 21-year-old suspect...
wichitabyeb.com
What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita (August 19-21)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. What’s Happening This Weekend In...
Kansas Humane Society hosting $75 puppy adoption event
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is hosting a $75 puppy adoption event. From Thursday, Aug. 18 through Saturday, Aug. 20, puppies five months and younger will be available for $75 each. All puppies from the KHS are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and up to date on their Bordetella vaccines, distemper parvo […]
allaccess.com
KDGS (Power 93.5)/Wichita Morning Co-Host Carla Ayala Moves To Afternoons
AUDACY Top 40/Rhythmic KDGS (POWER 93.5)/WICHITA morning co-host CARLA AYALA has moved to afternoons. AYALA had been paired with PD/morning host GREG WILLIAMS since coming to KDGS in 2017. Prior to that, AYALA had been at KKGQ (Q92) from 2015 to 2017.
Two suspects charged for weekend Kansas killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two Kansas men arrested in connection with a fatal weekend shooting made their first appearance in court. Christopher Dyas, 21, of Wichita is charged with first-degree murder and Saquorea Sweeney, 24, of Wichita is charged with obstructing apprehension or prosecution, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
foxkansas.com
Local hospice staff helps fulfill a dying wish
WICHITA - To marry Armando, and to never be forgotten. These were the two wishes that Monica Velasquez shared with Phoenix Home Care and Hospice nurse, Hillary Kreutzer, as Hillary laid in the hospital bed holding her. At the time, Monica was experiencing severe pain indicating her cervical cancer was...
Vacant spot near Wesley Medical Center about to get a new restaurant tenant
The restaurant is set to open in early September.
“It makes you scared to send your kids to day care”: Child injured at Wichita day care, owner defends response
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita mom said her son was hurt at a local day care and is frustrated with the response from the day care, but the day care owner defends the response. Deasiah Brinkley is a mom of three boys and had been taking them to Angel Wings Learning Center, 770 S. […]
Court rejects appeal of Kansas woman convicted in beheading
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday upheld the conviction and sentence of a Wichita woman accused of beheading her ex-boyfriend’s mother. Rachael Hilyard, 40, was convicted in 2020 of first-degree murder in the killing 63-year-old Micki Davis three years earlier. She was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 50 years.
