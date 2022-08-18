Read full article on original website
Related
Nationals, Phillies to play in 2023 Little League Classic
The Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies were selected to play in the 2023 MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa.,
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw to skip rehab assignment, could be activated by end of the month
The Los Angeles Dodgers have won 17 of their last 20 games after a 10-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday. While the Dodgers boast the best record in the majors (84-36), they may be adding even more firepower to the club soon. After Sunday's victory, manager Dave Roberts...
WOWK 13 News
From JuCo to playing D1 football
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football wide receiver Shadeed Ahmed is entering his third season with the Thundering Herd. “Just puttin’ the work in and not worrying about what other people think and everything,” said Ahmed. “When the ball comes, it comes. But if not, just block, and do what I need to do.” Ahmed […]
Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux out with knee injury
New York Giants rookie linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, suffered a knee
NFL・
Comments / 0