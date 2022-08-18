ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

From JuCo to playing D1 football

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football wide receiver Shadeed Ahmed is entering his third season with the Thundering Herd. “Just puttin’ the work in and not worrying about what other people think and everything,” said Ahmed. “When the ball comes, it comes. But if not, just block, and do what I need to do.” Ahmed […]
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy