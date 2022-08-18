ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge City, KS

KWCH.com

Rising Star Road Trip: Spearville’s Cameron Offerle and Tawney Krominga

Brandt Iden, who has been following the rollout of sports betting across the county, said Kansas will see a benefit from Missouri with the launch. Sportsbooks at Kansas’ four state-owned casinos can begin accepting wagers in person and on mobile platforms starting September 1, 2022. Gambling addiction addressed ahead...
SPEARVILLE, KS
KWCH.com

Comanche County Sheriff's office warns of jury duty scam

Referee shortage cause for concern ahead of high school football season in Kansas. Across the nation, making sure there are enough officials to cover games has become more of a challenge each year. Kansas is no exception. Updated: 11 hours ago. The United Way of Central Kansas is hosting its...
COMANCHE COUNTY, KS

