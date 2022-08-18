Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The Controversy Behind the Origins of Florida's Key Lime PieL. CaneFlorida State
Woman goes to Florida to drive tourists around on a bikeM. BrownKey West, FL
Key West Man Sentenced to Years In Prison For Tax Crimes, Immigration FraudTaxBuzzKey West, FL
3 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Click10.com
Procession held for Florida Department of Law Enforcement special agent killed in line of duty
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is mourning the loss of one of their own. Special Agent Jose Perez, a retired assistant chief with the City of Miami Police, has sadly died from his injuries 17 days after being hit by another driver. FDLE Acting...
WSVN-TV
6 Cuban migrants found in van during Opa-Locka stop; suspected smugglers arrested
OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Border Patrol agents put a stop to a smuggling event in Opa-Locka. Investigators said agents on Thursday found six Cuban migrants locked in the back of a white van during a traffic stop. The suspected smugglers were arrested. The case remains under investigation. Copyright 2022...
westorlandonews.com
85 Arrested, Millions of Dollars of Illegal Narcotics Seized in Central Florida
In a major drug trafficking bust, detectives with the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) task force, working with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country, conducted a two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation that resulted in 85 suspects being arrested, and three other suspects charged via warrants.
Texas Man Arrested After Stabbing A Man In Florida Three Times
A Florida man is recovering from three stab wounds after he was attacked at a home off Pinewood Trace Saturday evening in Okaloosa County. The 31-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. He is expected to survive, according to
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSVN-TV
Good Samaritans rescue 2 after small plane crashes off Marathon
MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Good Samaritans came to the rescue of a pilot and co-pilot after a small plane crashed off the Florida Keys, authorities said. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene of the crash on the Gulf side of Marathon, Friday afternoon.
fox13news.com
Video shows Brightline train slamming into SUV stuck on Florida tracks, moments after occupants escape
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Terrifying video captured the harrowing moment when a Brightline train crashed into an unoccupied SUV that was stuck on the railroad tracks in South Florida on Thursday. North Miami police said the vehicle was on the tracks between the lowered barrier arms as the train approached.
THREE TROPICAL WAVES WATCHED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER, ONE EAST OF FLORIDA
Unclear If Any Will Grow, Threaten Land. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2 P.M. SUNDAY, AUGUST 21, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching three tropical waves, with one — marked as an X above — in conditions conducive for development. It may […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
850wftl.com
Medical Examiner: Florida man who died after eating raw oysters had coke and fentanyl in his system
(FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA) — UPDATE: A south Florida man who died after eating raw oysters last month at a Broward restaurant had several drugs in his system, including fentanyl and cocaine, according to the Broward County medical examiner’s report. Roger “Rocky” Pinckney also tested positive for cannabis, oxycodone,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
travelawaits.com
6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
TROPICAL WAVE TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA
Conditions Conducive For Development Says National Hurricane Center. “Potential Tropical Cyclone Four” Still Heading Towards Texas. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A tropical wave is expected to form east of Florida over the next few days, then […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
CBS News
Florida man is thankful to be alive after an alligator attack caught on drone cam
J.C. Laverde was able to fight off an alligator attack. Although he's got at least another surgery in the future, he said he's thankful to be alive.
Fishermen capture "breathtaking" video of great white shark prowling Florida Keys
KEY WEST – A pair of Florida Keys fishermen got up close and personal with a great white, capturing "breathtaking" video of the massive shark.Don Gates and Angie Gonder, who tag fish for the Dolphin Research Program, were out fishing Monday afternoon.Gates says they stopped to fish about 23 miles off Cudjoe Key when all of a sudden they spotted the great white.Gates put his GoPro in the water and let their boat to drift along the gulf stream for about three miles as the shark went back and forth checking out the vessel.He called the sight "breathtaking." And he says while not common, there have been more great white sightings in Florida waters.This happened 18 miles away from Looe Key, where a boy lost his leg to a shark just a few days earlier.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Most Beautiful Sugary Sand Beaches in Florida, According to Southern Living
There's no shortage of lists evaluating the most beautiful beaches in Florida, but many of them encompass all of the state's beaches without any filters. This type of inclusion makes sense because all of Florida's beaches are arguably beautiful in their own way.
westorlandonews.com
Amtrak Launches Fare Sale on Auto Train from Florida
The Amtrak Auto Train offers daily, non-stop service between Lorton, Virginia (near Washington, D.C.), and Sanford, Florida (near Orlando). Customers can skip I-95 and travel with their vehicles, including cars, vans, SUVs, motorcycles and even small boats or jet-skis. This is the only such service in the U.S. and eliminates nearly 900 miles of driving between the Northeast and all points in Florida.
Val Demings Announces $61.6 Million in Homeland Security Funds for Florida
From her perch as the chairwoman of the U.S. House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery, this week, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., announced $61.6 million in new Homeland Security grant funding for Florida. Funding will help to secure Florida’s ports, airports, transit, borders, communities, and community...
Three Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida
If you love to spend your holidays in Florida or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida and you love seafood then you are in the right place because that's what today's article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already.
Federal prosecutors plan to seize Marilyn Mosby's Florida property
BALTIMORE -- Federal prosecutors say they will target one of the homes owned by Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby if she is convicted of crimes related to her vacation property in Florida.Prosecutors made this claim in a court filing today.Mosby has been accused of filing misleading information and paperwork for loan applications for her two vacation homes in Florida, according to the Department of Justice.She was indicted in January.Mosby allegedly took out $40,000 and $50,000 from her city retirement account through a CARES Act provision that waived penalties on withdrawals for people who were adversely affected by the COVID-19...
Click10.com
Large great white shark swims very close to Florida Keys fishermen
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Neighbors Don Gates and Angie Gonder, who are used to deep sea fishing and tagging Mahi for research, were about 23 miles offshore Cudjoe Key on Monday. They first spotted a log in the water, which was likely to attract fish and bait. But then...
WSVN-TV
8 students injured after South Carolina school bus crashes
(CNN) — Eight students were injured after their school bus crashed on Friday in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, says the school district. The bus was carrying students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School when it crashed at 4:00 p.m. in the Jefferson area, according to a Facebook post from the Chesterfield County School District.
Comments / 0