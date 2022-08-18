Read full article on original website
Related
NBC poll finds whopping 62% of college Democrats would 'never' room with Trump voters
A new NBC News poll revealed that 62% of current college students who identify as Democrats would never share a dorm room with a supporter of former President Donald Trump, showcasing just how serious the political divide is in the country. This number is double the percentage of Trump supporters...
NY Times columnist Krugman throws cold water on Biden’s recent successes: Not as ‘impressive’ as media claim
In his latest column for the New York Times, economist and author Paul Krugman acknowledged that President Joe Biden has "accomplished a lot" in office but admitted that the accomplishments "don’t look as impressive when you compare them with the scale of the nation’s problems." Krugman began by...
GOP gov. says Biden, Garland should have anticipated Americans’ response to raid: ‘morons’
Following the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu slammed President Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland for not having a plan to keep the investigation from being seen as purely political. "Clearly, Biden and Garland, they had no strategy, no anticipation about saying we’re going to take...
Sen. Grassley says McConnell is aiming to 'wake people up' with threat that GOP might lose Senate
EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Chuck Grassley is backing up Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after he made remarks stating that the Republican Party may lose the Senate over an issue of having "qualified candidates." During a Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Thursday afternoon, McConnell, R-Ky., said he thinks that Republicans...
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump legal counsel vows 'Fourth Amendment based' challenge to Mar-a-Lago raid 'very soon'
Former President Trump's legal counsel said on the Mark Levin Show that he's preparing to file a Fourth Amendment-related legal challenge "very soon" against the Department of Justice in relation to the Mar-a-Lago raid. James Trusty, a former federal prosecutor, said that Trump's legal team is going to "weigh in...
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
Bill Clinton turns 76: Former president, Hillary spotted in the Hamptons
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have been photographed in the Hamptons in New York ahead of Bill’s 76th birthday on Friday. The couple was spotted walking along a beach with their security, while their daughter Chelsea jogged nearby. HILLARY CLINTON RIPS BERNIE SANDERS...
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
IN THIS ARTICLE
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Trouble Brewing At Mar-a-Lago! Inside Donald Trump's Latest Scandal
Donald Trump is widely believed to be one of the most controversial and divisive leaders in American history, but even after leaving the White House, the former President of the United States is no stranger to scandal. Trump hit headlines yet again after the FBI raided his Florida resort on...
Should New York give migrants free luxury hotel rooms? Americans weigh in
NEW YORK – Americans gave Fox News split answers on whether they support New York City’s plan to provide migrants with hotel rooms. "I think if they're available … why let them go vacant when someone needs a room?" Jerry, from Florida, told Fox News outside the Row NYC, an upscale hotel the city plans to use. "Right now there's a desperate situation for certain people that has to be taken into consideration and maybe given priority until they can be placed in some other facility."
Fox News
Biden builds the wall in Delaware, Seattle's struggles after 'defund the police' push and more top headlines
BIDEN BUILDS THE WALL - American taxpayers paying for $500K security fence to protect the president's Delaware beach house. Continue reading …. UNSAFE IN SEATTLE - Liberal city saw sharp rise in homicides after progressive leaders demanded police be defunded. Continue reading …. ‘IT WAS THE PERFECT STORM’ - Salman...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas Democrat in tight congressional race claims no 'chaos' at southern border, accuses GOP of hyping crisis
The Democratic nominee for the U.S. House in Texas' 15th Congressional District claimed Monday that there was no "chaos" at the southern border and accused Republicans of hyping the crisis in order to benefit politically. During a virtual discussion with DemCastUSA, a liberal grassroots media group, Democrat businesswoman Michelle Vallejo...
Liz Cheney rips into Republican voters, leadership as 'very sick' after landslide primary loss
Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming called "large portions" of the Republican Party "very sick" in an interview recapping her failed bid to stay in office. Cheney, asked by ABC News what she thought her loss said about the Republican Party, said it signified former President Donald Trump's stranglehold on the party.
Pence says he didn't take classified material, calls for 'unprecedented transparency' after Mar-a-Lago raid
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he did not take any classified information or materials with him after he left office in January 2021. The comment comes as FBI officials found classified and "top secret" information among boxes of documents during a raid at former President Donald Trump’s private Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago last week. The raid was part of a larger investigation into whether Trump mishandled classified information or potentially violated the Espionage Act.
NY Times guest essay warns there are no good solutions to ‘America’s Trump Problem’
"Eyes on the Right" Substack writer Damon Linker warned in a Sunday essay for the New York Times that while there is no perfect path forward to solve "America's Trump Problem," imprisoning Trump could be the worst option for the country. The raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence has sparked debate...
Podcaster Sam Harris: There was a ‘conspiracy to deny the presidency to Donald Trump’ in 2020
Sam Harris, a prominent atheist and liberal podcaster, defended Twitter's censorship of the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop report just weeks before the 2020 presidential election. He admitted the censorship "absolutely" was a "conspiracy" to prevent Donald Trump from winning re-election, but argued it was justified during an interview on the Triggernometry podcast Wednesday.
It looks like the FBI and Justice Department have 'chosen a side' to too many Americans: Rep. Stewart
Rep. Chris Stewart asserted that it looks to too many Americans that the FBI and Department of Justice have "chosen a side" Friday on "Special Report." REP. STEWART: I'm concentrating entirely on FBI and Department of Justice leadership. And my point was, it appears to too many people that they've chosen a side. The American people, they look at the treatment of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump and they say, "Well, were they treated the same?" They look at Hunter Biden and Donald Trump and say "were they treated the same?" Here's another one that really troubles me. We know that there were leaders of the FBI who lied to the FISA court. That's just not disputable any longer. They lied to Congress, among other things. Six years later, their cases are still under review. They haven't been disciplined. And the American people look at that and they say, "Well, are they being treated the same?" And it is a crisis of leadership for Director Wray.
Bongino argues liberal city voters have 'embraced the suck' of Democratic leadership as crime surges
Host of ‘Unfiltered with Dan Bongino,’ Dan Bongino, questioned why New York City voters continue to elect soft-on-crime, liberal politicians who he argues are the cause of surging crime. On "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday, Bongino said the voters have "embraced the suck" and settled for the "decline" of New York City.
Cheney says she spoke with Biden after primary loss: 'We had a very good talk'
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., revealed that she spoke with President Biden following her landslide defeat in her Republican primary race last week. "I did hear from President Biden," Cheney said. "We had a very, a very good talk. A talk about the importance of putting the country in front of partisanship."
Fox News
780K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0