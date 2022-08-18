ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Bill Clinton turns 76: Former president, Hillary spotted in the Hamptons

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have been photographed in the Hamptons in New York ahead of Bill’s 76th birthday on Friday. The couple was spotted walking along a beach with their security, while their daughter Chelsea jogged nearby. HILLARY CLINTON RIPS BERNIE SANDERS...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation And Economy#Hannity#Democrats
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
Fox News

Should New York give migrants free luxury hotel rooms? Americans weigh in

NEW YORK – Americans gave Fox News split answers on whether they support New York City’s plan to provide migrants with hotel rooms. "I think if they're available … why let them go vacant when someone needs a room?" Jerry, from Florida, told Fox News outside the Row NYC, an upscale hotel the city plans to use. "Right now there's a desperate situation for certain people that has to be taken into consideration and maybe given priority until they can be placed in some other facility."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Pence says he didn't take classified material, calls for 'unprecedented transparency' after Mar-a-Lago raid

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he did not take any classified information or materials with him after he left office in January 2021. The comment comes as FBI officials found classified and "top secret" information among boxes of documents during a raid at former President Donald Trump’s private Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago last week. The raid was part of a larger investigation into whether Trump mishandled classified information or potentially violated the Espionage Act.
POTUS
Fox News

Podcaster Sam Harris: There was a ‘conspiracy to deny the presidency to Donald Trump’ in 2020

Sam Harris, a prominent atheist and liberal podcaster, defended Twitter's censorship of the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop report just weeks before the 2020 presidential election. He admitted the censorship "absolutely" was a "conspiracy" to prevent Donald Trump from winning re-election, but argued it was justified during an interview on the Triggernometry podcast Wednesday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

It looks like the FBI and Justice Department have 'chosen a side' to too many Americans: Rep. Stewart

Rep. Chris Stewart asserted that it looks to too many Americans that the FBI and Department of Justice have "chosen a side" Friday on "Special Report." REP. STEWART: I'm concentrating entirely on FBI and Department of Justice leadership. And my point was, it appears to too many people that they've chosen a side. The American people, they look at the treatment of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump and they say, "Well, were they treated the same?" They look at Hunter Biden and Donald Trump and say "were they treated the same?" Here's another one that really troubles me. We know that there were leaders of the FBI who lied to the FISA court. That's just not disputable any longer. They lied to Congress, among other things. Six years later, their cases are still under review. They haven't been disciplined. And the American people look at that and they say, "Well, are they being treated the same?" And it is a crisis of leadership for Director Wray.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Fox News

780K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy