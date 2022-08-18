ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

New updates on the Surfside pier as construction continues

SURFSIDE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Surfside pier, damaged six years ago in Hurricane Matthew, is one step closer to being completed. Construction on the pier began in December 2020. NEW: Humane Society of Marlboro County closed Saturday as they have no more space. Surfside Beach officials hoped the new...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach bed bug cases ‘bad for business’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina attorney specializing in bed bug cases said Myrtle Beach accounts for 80% of his business statewide. Columbia-based attorney Trevor Eddy said bed bug lawsuits fell into his lap when he first opened his firm in 2018. In the past year, his active case count has almost tripled […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Crews manually operate Myrtle Beach SkyWheel to free trapped riders

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded late Sunday afternoon to the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel to help get down riders who were stuck on the popular attraction, according to Myrtle Beach Fire Capt. Johnathan Evans. Another MBFD spokesman, Capt. Christian Sliker, told News13 at 5:44 p.m. that firefighters were helping the SkyWheel’s staff manually operate […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horry County, SC
Business
Horry County, SC
Government
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
County
Horry County, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Business
City
Sellers, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Real Estate
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Elizabeth

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Aug. 20-21 is Elizabeth, a 2-year-old black cat available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society. Like most of the animals at the shelter, spokeswoman Kathy Robinson said Elizabeth “has a story.” Elizabeth came to the shelter after having a litter of Kittens […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Horry County officials may consider changes after Garden City beach umbrella accident

GARDEN CITY — Horry County officials have not confirmed whether policy changes will be made after a woman was killed Aug. 10 by a beach umbrella at Garden City beach. Tammy Perreault, 63, of Surfside Beach, was killed after being struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind along Garden City beach, local officials had reported. The accident garnered national media attention.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Mosquito spraying planned around Aynor this week

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Mosquito Control will be conducting aerial spraying on Tuesday, Aug. 23, weather permitting. Aerial spraying will be conducted one hour prior to sunset and one hour after sunset. Spraying will occur in these areas:. Zion Road. Ridge Road. Gore Road. Hwy 129.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Realtor#Real Estate Brokerage#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Home Buying#Business Industry#Linus Business#Horry Co#Realty One Group Dockside
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do in Myrtle Beach in February 2022

Things to do in Myrtle Beach in February 2022 are plentiful and varied. The area offers plenty of things to do, including the Tanger Outlets and Broadway at the Beach. A nice evening out will be spent at Barefoot Landing or Broadway at the Beach. Regardless of your tastes, you’re sure to find something to keep you occupied and entertained. Here are a few suggestions:
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
wbtw.com

Record-breaking rainfall likely in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an extremely active morning thus far, especially in Horry County. Currently, there’s a flash flood warning in effect for parts of Horry and Georgetown counties that will be in effect till 12 p.m. as rainfall rates are expected to exceed 1” per hour.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
amateurgolf.com

Myrtle Beach World Am: A week with 3200 of our closest friends

"Big" is the word that best describes the Myrtle Beach World Amateur. The field is big, the number of courses is big, the experience is big. The tournament bills itself as the largest, most fun and most valuable golf tournament, and I will be taking it all in, not only writing about the event but playing in it.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

SC’s Top Spots for Sausage

Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
bladenonline.com

Big News for Elizabethtown

There is construction going on in front of San Jose Restaurant. The BladenOnline team received a few inquiries about the obvious project starting to take shape. Therefore, our mission is to inform you exactly what is happening. Our team here at Bladen Online spoke with the old landowner, Hobby Greene, to learn about what is getting built.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WBTW News13

Three people injured in Horry County crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday near Highway 501 and Factory Stores Boulevard, near the Tanger Outlets, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area due to lanes being blocked. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Guy Daniels Surfoff to take place in Surfside Beach this weekend

SURFSIDE, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday morning, dozens of surfers grabbed their boards and rode some waves on 13th Avenue in Surfisde Beach for the 22nd Annual Guy Daniels Memorial Surfoff. Surfers of all different age groups competed for prizes and scholarships. Some of the awards included a $1000...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy