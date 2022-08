July 19, 1996 ~ August 12, 2022 (age 26) Justin William Rock-Fairbanks, "Gimiwan" meaning "It's Raining", age 26, of the Bear Clan and from Cass Lake and Minneapolis, Minnesota journeyed to the spirit world from the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN on August 12th, 2022. He was born the son of Leslie Rock and Robert Fairbanks, Sr. on July 19th, 1996, in Minneapolis, MN.

