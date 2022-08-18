Read full article on original website
DaKrackaSmacka
3d ago
How about having a cop out there like y’all have them at QT and Racetrac bothering people? Y’all know where the crime is at yet you rather sit in the corner and write tickets. This goes to show you the policing for profit is the goal. They have no constitutional obligation to protect.
Where to get Thai and Sushi near EmoryMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Were These Two Missing Georgia Real Estate Entrepreneurs Dating The Same Mystery Man?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMarietta, GA
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
How you can help FoCo law enforcement learn a valuable skill to protect themselves on the jobJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight
ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
Gwinnett County city closer to lifting ban on opening liquor stores
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One Gwinnett County city still bans liquor stores from opening but it is one step closer to changing that. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was live in Grayson during Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. on Thursday. If residents want liquor, they have to...
fox5atlanta.com
Residents want safety changes to dangerous stretch of Midtown roadway
ATLANTA - Residents say they want to see major changes to a busy stretch of roadway in Midtown after they say accidents are constant. Many say Monroe Drive near Piedmont Park has become a racetrack for careless drivers and is the cause of accidents weekly. Twisted metal, flashing lights and...
saportareport.com
Echos of the Ring Shout are still fighting Black erasure centuries later
My great-grandmother’s name was Ora Lee Fuqua. She was born on a sharecropping plantation in Central City, Ky. We were owned by the Fuqua family, a prominent white family in the South and beyond. My work retraces her story by recalling the Ring Shout. Praise houses were small wooden...
fox5atlanta.com
Gun accidentally fires inside Lovejoy Walmart injuring 4 people, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a man may face charges in Clayton County after his gun accidentally fired inside a Walmart, injuring himself and three other people. The Lovejoy Police Department said four people were shot at the Walmart on Tara Boulevard in Hampton. Two people were hospitalized and two were treated for injuries at the scene.
Stone Mountain father killed outside gas station; one arrested, second suspect not
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — The family of 28-year-old Deven Tillis says closure is what they need to mend their heartbreak. “No words can describe just you know, it’s a heartbreaking pain that this has caused me and my family,” said Rodney Tillis, Deven’s father. On July...
fox5atlanta.com
Armed teen shot by undercover Atlanta officers, police say
ATLANTA - A drug deal led to gunfire, landing a teenager in the hospital with charges. An unidentified suspect was shot by undercover officers in the buttocks on Saturday evening in SW Atlanta, Atlanta police say. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct its own review of the officer-involved shooting...
Heavy police, SWAT presence on block of Peachtree Street in Midtown
ATLANTA — A section of Peachtree Street in Midtown was blocked by a heavy police and SWAT presence Friday afternoon. The road has since reopened, but there are still numerous officers in the area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police would give few...
fox5atlanta.com
Search continues for Midtown Atlanta woman missing three weeks
ATLANTA - It's been three weeks since 24-year-old Allahnia Lenior disappeared from her Midtown apartment. Her loved ones searched for her yesterday in Piedmont Park, passing out fliers and talking to neighbors in hopes of finding someone who'd seen her. The park is not far from her last known location:...
CBS 46
Massive fire rips through Excel Church Worldwide in Conyers
CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) - A congregation in Conyers is left with ashes after a devastating fire on Friday evening. Excel Church Worldwide posted multiple pictures on their Facebook page showing the remnants of the fire. Emergency crews responded to 1151 Flat Shoals Road in Conyers with the church full of...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Toll lanes returning to Georgia 400, DOT says
Toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties are under consideration by the Georgia Department of Transportation, administrator Tim Matthews told board members Wednesday. The agency is issuing a draft request for proposals next month from road construction firms interested in bidding for the job. The plan would...
fox5atlanta.com
No injuries in Cobb County attic fire, officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Smyrna. The fire was in the Arbors at Smyrna at 2001 Old Concord Road. A fire engine responded, officials said and saw evidence of an attic fire. No one was injured or hospitalized, officials...
fox5atlanta.com
Midtown's iconic rainbow crosswalk defaced
Atlanta police have released surveillance video of the person investigators believe spray-painted a swastika and homophobic slurs on Midtown's iconic rainbow crosswalk. The vandal struck overnight at the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue.
Husband of missing lawyer denied bond for stalking children’s mother
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — A Fulton County judge denied bond Friday on an aggravated stalking charge for a man who was acquitted last week of stalking in another county. That same man is also a person of interest in a missing-person case. Xavier Breland Jr.’s attorney, Bryan Howard, noted...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect opens fire at QuikTrip, arrested after interstate crash
Police arrested a man in a gas station shooting in Douglasville. Police said he fired at least one shot at a QT on Chapel Hill Road.
CBS 46
Man believed to have vandalized Rainbow Crosswalk arrested after barricade
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police say they have arrested the man they believe is responsible for painting a swastika on the Rainbow Crosswalk at 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue. Police went to the man’s apartment at around noon Friday. Investigators were initially unsuccessful in making contact and the SWAT...
fox5atlanta.com
Pickens County bus driver arrested for DUI after running off road with children on board
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - There is a lot of shock and disbelief for mom Chelsie Medley. Her first-grade son was on a Pickens County School bus Friday driven by 59-year-old Jeffrey Tucker, a man police now say was driving drunk. Minutes after her son was dropped off the bus it...
eastcobbnews.com
Proposed changes to Cobb trash pickup draw citizen opposition
A plan to assign trash haulers to specific parts of Cobb County will be presented to the Cobb Board of Commissioners Tuesday, as they begin dig into proposed code amendment changes to county ordinances. The work session will take place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the second floor board room...
fox5atlanta.com
After 2 weeks, Lawrenceville school zone speed cameras catch thousands of drivers speeding
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - On the streets of Lawrenceville, drivers have a need for speed. "People are in a hurry everywhere they go today," said Tony Holcomb. Those "lead feet" led police to add speed cameras in school zones. Holcomb knows the problem very well; he lives near Winn Holt Elementary.
wuga.org
Morning headlines: Environmental authorities reviewing Rivian plans
State and federal environmental agencies are looking at plans for the proposed Rivian plant in Walton and Morgan counties. The AJC reports state environmental regulators are now reviewing site plans to ensure they will not harm local water quality. That filing was revealed during a public meeting this week at the Athens Technical College campus in Monroe. The meeting, which allowed public comment, was one in a series of events the state is hosting to address concerns about different aspects of the project — from environmental and quality of life impacts to workforce development and local business engagement.
