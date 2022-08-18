ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 13

DaKrackaSmacka
3d ago

How about having a cop out there like y’all have them at QT and Racetrac bothering people? Y’all know where the crime is at yet you rather sit in the corner and write tickets. This goes to show you the policing for profit is the goal. They have no constitutional obligation to protect.

Reply(6)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight

ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Residents want safety changes to dangerous stretch of Midtown roadway

ATLANTA - Residents say they want to see major changes to a busy stretch of roadway in Midtown after they say accidents are constant. Many say Monroe Drive near Piedmont Park has become a racetrack for careless drivers and is the cause of accidents weekly. Twisted metal, flashing lights and...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
fox5atlanta.com

Gun accidentally fires inside Lovejoy Walmart injuring 4 people, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a man may face charges in Clayton County after his gun accidentally fired inside a Walmart, injuring himself and three other people. The Lovejoy Police Department said four people were shot at the Walmart on Tara Boulevard in Hampton. Two people were hospitalized and two were treated for injuries at the scene.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Armed teen shot by undercover Atlanta officers, police say

ATLANTA - A drug deal led to gunfire, landing a teenager in the hospital with charges. An unidentified suspect was shot by undercover officers in the buttocks on Saturday evening in SW Atlanta, Atlanta police say. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct its own review of the officer-involved shooting...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
fox5atlanta.com

Search continues for Midtown Atlanta woman missing three weeks

ATLANTA - It's been three weeks since 24-year-old Allahnia Lenior disappeared from her Midtown apartment. Her loved ones searched for her yesterday in Piedmont Park, passing out fliers and talking to neighbors in hopes of finding someone who'd seen her. The park is not far from her last known location:...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Massive fire rips through Excel Church Worldwide in Conyers

CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) - A congregation in Conyers is left with ashes after a devastating fire on Friday evening. Excel Church Worldwide posted multiple pictures on their Facebook page showing the remnants of the fire. Emergency crews responded to 1151 Flat Shoals Road in Conyers with the church full of...
CONYERS, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Toll lanes returning to Georgia 400, DOT says

Toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties are under consideration by the Georgia Department of Transportation, administrator Tim Matthews told board members Wednesday. The agency is issuing a draft request for proposals next month from road construction firms interested in bidding for the job. The plan would...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

No injuries in Cobb County attic fire, officials say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Smyrna. The fire was in the Arbors at Smyrna at 2001 Old Concord Road. A fire engine responded, officials said and saw evidence of an attic fire. No one was injured or hospitalized, officials...
COBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#Police#Nuisance#Councilwoman
fox5atlanta.com

Midtown's iconic rainbow crosswalk defaced

Atlanta police have released surveillance video of the person investigators believe spray-painted a swastika and homophobic slurs on Midtown's iconic rainbow crosswalk. The vandal struck overnight at the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Man believed to have vandalized Rainbow Crosswalk arrested after barricade

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police say they have arrested the man they believe is responsible for painting a swastika on the Rainbow Crosswalk at 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue. Police went to the man’s apartment at around noon Friday. Investigators were initially unsuccessful in making contact and the SWAT...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
eastcobbnews.com

Proposed changes to Cobb trash pickup draw citizen opposition

A plan to assign trash haulers to specific parts of Cobb County will be presented to the Cobb Board of Commissioners Tuesday, as they begin dig into proposed code amendment changes to county ordinances. The work session will take place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the second floor board room...
COBB COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Morning headlines: Environmental authorities reviewing Rivian plans

State and federal environmental agencies are looking at plans for the proposed Rivian plant in Walton and Morgan counties. The AJC reports state environmental regulators are now reviewing site plans to ensure they will not harm local water quality. That filing was revealed during a public meeting this week at the Athens Technical College campus in Monroe. The meeting, which allowed public comment, was one in a series of events the state is hosting to address concerns about different aspects of the project — from environmental and quality of life impacts to workforce development and local business engagement.
WALTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy