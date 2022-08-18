ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Essence

"When We Advance The Rights Of Black People In This Country, We Advance America As A Whole"

Janai Nelson, the new President and Director-Counsel of the Legal Defense Fund, talks to ESSENCE about tackling threats to democracy in America. I sat down with Janai Nelson, president and director-counsel of the Legal Defense Fund (LDF), over Zoom—on the day after the U.S. Senate voted to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman Supreme Court justice. Acknowledging the enormity of the moment, Nelson and I, two Black female attorneys, even did a little dance in our seats. Our joy was reminiscent of the scene from A Black Lady Sketch Show that celebrated the first all-Black lady courtroom.
They're teaching our children to practice polygamy

Conservatives are sometimes guilty of seeing slippery slopes where there are none, but the confluence of critical race theory and radical gender ideology is pushing school curriculums in previously unthinkable directions. Brittney Cooper is an associate professor of women’s and gender studies at Rutgers University Department of Africana Studies. According...
University of Kansas offers 'Angry White Male Studies' class

The University of Kansas is offering a course in the fall called "Angry White Male Studies" that will examine the "rise" of the "angry white male" in the United States. The course will be offered during the Fall 2022 term with the goal of teaching about the "prominent figure" that is "the angry white male," Campus Reform reported.
Pepper is providing $5K to Black Women to Launch Their Businesses

Pepper launched this initiative two years ago to help change the dismal reality that Black female business owners are the least funded. Business owners, take note! Pepper, the bra brand for smaller breasts, is now accepting applications for their annual $5k Startup Grant for Black Women if you want to start a business but need a little cash to get it off the ground. This initiative was started by Pepper two years ago in an effort to combat the disheartening fact that Black women entrepreneurs receive the least funding.
Interior Announces Availability of Tribal Broadband Grant Funding

Federally recognized tribes can apply for the Department of the Interior’s 2022 Tribal Broadband Grant Program that helps federally recognized tribes to expand or develop their internet capabilities. The purpose of the National Tribal Broadband Grant Program is to improve the quality of life, spur economic development and commercial...
University anti-racism policies: Use shared decision-making to hear BIPOC student insights

“I did not consider a career as a university professor or a position in academic leadership because I have never been taught by someone who looked like me!” A graduate student shared this comment with me in 2016. Reflecting on my academic journey towards becoming a clinical assistant professor in occupational therapy at D'Youville University in Buffalo, New York, I realized we had something in common with each other — and with many BIPOC people at large universities. Our conversation about the lack of BIPOC role models in higher education is now the impetus of my doctoral research. In the Doctor...
California First State to Create Demographic Category for Descendants of Enslaved People

California will son require its state agencies to present a separate demographic category for descendants of enslaved people when collecting state employee data, NPR reports. Senate Bill 189 will add two demographic categories, Black Americans who are descendants of people who were enslaved in the United States and Black Americans who are not descendants of people enslaved in the U.S. The Sunshine State is the first state to create these categories.
Illegal Drug Usage is a Crisis in Indian Country. Now is the Time to Act.

Opinion. The end of this month marks International Overdose Awareness Day. Each year on August 31, the day is recognized globally to bring focus to prescription opioid overdose risk and preventing drug-related harm. Unfortunately, we don’t have to leave Indian Country to see the severe damage drugs are wreaking on...
Indigenous Women Are Reclaiming Their Culture, 1 Face Tattoo at a Time

Image Source: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer and Photo Illustration by Becky Jiras. Last December, Inuit TikTok user Shina Nova got her first facial tattoos — a thin line etched vertically on her chin and two across both cheeks — called tunniit and kakiniit. (Kakiniit refers to the tattoo process and tradition; the face tattoos are referred to as tunniit.) "A lot of people told me I would regret it and that it would ruin my face, my 'beauty,'" she wrote in the caption. "I don't think so."
LABOR: BLOOD AND SWEAT THAT BUILT AMERICA

Colossians 3: 23 “And whatsoever ye do, do it heartily, as to the Lord, and not unto men.”. The information we find in the Bible is so varied, we find it difficult to prioritize our favorite types. One concerns the profession of Jesus. He first and foremost was our Savior but He was, in His human, earthly work, a carpenter. To know Jesus was a tradesman gives many of us great pleasure and a feeling of worth.
