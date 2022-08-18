ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thief River Falls, MN

mprnews.org

Digi-Key unveils big expansion in a small town

A northwestern Minnesota company has opened a $400 million warehouse expansion to meet growing customer demand. Digi-Key sells millions of electronic parts, shipping more than six million orders a year to 180 countries. Digi-Key President Dave Doherty said the new warehouse provides 2.2 million square feet of additional space. "We...
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
kfgo.com

Multiple vehicles damaged in Grand Forks parking lot fire

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – Grand Forks Department responded to a vehicle fire Saturday afternoon around 12:21 in the south side parking lot of U.S. Foods at 4601 32nd Ave. S. Fire Crews arrived on the scene to find a semi-tractor and a passenger vehicle fully engulfed in flames...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 19, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Jessica Renee Hooker, 32, of Crookston, for 3rd-Degree Burglary. Blake Ryan Bueng, 31, of Ada, for Probation Violation. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 8/18/2022 – At 11:48 p.m., the CFD responded to the...
CROOKSTON, MN
KNOX News Radio

GF jail places order for warning signs

Some new signage may soon be going up at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center warning trespassers to stay away. Jail Administrator Bret Burkholder says it’s a matter of safety and security involving the exterior of the building. “When I was hired by Grand Forks County one of the things that was told to me is we don’t have a fence anywhere around that building because they didn’t want the appearance of it being a correctional facility. We have an individual coming up to one of the windows of one of the cells and communicating with an inmate at night.”
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
US News and World Report

North Dakota Man Dies Injuries in Lawn Tractor Rollover

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A northeastern North Dakota man has died from injuries sustained when a lawn tractor rolled over on him, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday about five miles west of Crystal, in Pembina County. Mark Sagert, 62, of Cavalier,...
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND

