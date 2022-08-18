Read full article on original website
Related
mprnews.org
Digi-Key unveils big expansion in a small town
A northwestern Minnesota company has opened a $400 million warehouse expansion to meet growing customer demand. Digi-Key sells millions of electronic parts, shipping more than six million orders a year to 180 countries. Digi-Key President Dave Doherty said the new warehouse provides 2.2 million square feet of additional space. "We...
kfgo.com
Multiple vehicles damaged in Grand Forks parking lot fire
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – Grand Forks Department responded to a vehicle fire Saturday afternoon around 12:21 in the south side parking lot of U.S. Foods at 4601 32nd Ave. S. Fire Crews arrived on the scene to find a semi-tractor and a passenger vehicle fully engulfed in flames...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks Fire responds to vehicle and semi tractor fire
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire at 32nd Ave S and S 48th St shortly before 12:30 today. When crews arrived on scene, they found a semi tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle fully engulfed in flames on the south side parking area of U.S. Foods at 4601 32nd Ave S.
KNOX News Radio
Multiple vehicles damaged by GF fire
A total of five engines and one truck responded to a fire in Grand Forks this afternoon. The Grand Fire Fire Department responded to 4601 32nd Avenue South shortly before 12:30 p.m. When crews arrived they found a semi tractor and passenger vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The vehicles were located in the south side parking area of U.S. Foods.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleynewslive.com
‘I can literally say, I did everything I can’: Legal battle underway between Grand Forks and petitioners over Fufeng project land
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A legal battle between the City of Grand Forks and petitioners over the Fufeng project land is underway. The battleground is held in Devils Lake after district judges recused themselves, sending the case to Ramsey County. The petitioners are seeking for the right...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 19, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Jessica Renee Hooker, 32, of Crookston, for 3rd-Degree Burglary. Blake Ryan Bueng, 31, of Ada, for Probation Violation. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 8/18/2022 – At 11:48 p.m., the CFD responded to the...
trfradio.com
Viking Area Man Faces Charges Following Incident at Pennington County Humane Society
A Viking area man faces charges following an incident at the Pennington County Humane Society. Sheriff’s Officials in Thief River Falls respond to a disturbance call with “someone from the Humane Society” saying a subject was there “visiting a dog and trying to get the dog to do inappropriate things to him.”
KNOX News Radio
GF jail places order for warning signs
Some new signage may soon be going up at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center warning trespassers to stay away. Jail Administrator Bret Burkholder says it’s a matter of safety and security involving the exterior of the building. “When I was hired by Grand Forks County one of the things that was told to me is we don’t have a fence anywhere around that building because they didn’t want the appearance of it being a correctional facility. We have an individual coming up to one of the windows of one of the cells and communicating with an inmate at night.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
North Dakota Man Dies Injuries in Lawn Tractor Rollover
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A northeastern North Dakota man has died from injuries sustained when a lawn tractor rolled over on him, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday about five miles west of Crystal, in Pembina County. Mark Sagert, 62, of Cavalier,...
Comments / 0