FHP: Fatal crashes involving bicyclists ‘a huge issue here in Central Florida’

By Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There have been four recorded fatalities involving cars versus bicyclists in Orange County since the beginning of the year, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

That includes this week’s accident on Kirkman Road.

FHP Lt. Tara Crescenzi said that’s not good for one county in just eight months.

“It is a huge issue here in Central Florida, especially here in Orange County,” she said. “We’ve seen an uptick, especially with pedestrians and bicyclists.”

Crescenzi said in recent cases, the pedestrians and bicyclists have not been using a marked crosswalk, putting them in the lane of travel.

However, she said the bicyclist killed on Kirkman Road this week was inside the lane.

FHP officials said they have found a piece of the car involved in Monday’s crash on Kirkman Road and are looking for a 2007 silver Suzuki. Anyone with information is asked to call FHP or Crimeline.

VIDEO: Orlando bike groups voice safety concerns in proposed Robinson Street redesign Orlando bike groups voice safety concerns in proposed Robinson Street redesign

JRB Chicagoguy
3d ago

it's mainly dark highways. they name them streets, boulevards, avenues and everything else that they're not! they're highways! huge lapses of street lights on them. it's the most dangerous place to ride a bicycle! you can't have much personal fun here. you certainly can't count on most drivers they use the roads as racetracks half the time. I would never take my bicycle out of my own neighborhood and trust one of these so-called streets

