FHP: Fatal crashes involving bicyclists ‘a huge issue here in Central Florida’

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There have been four recorded fatalities involving cars versus bicyclists in Orange County since the beginning of the year, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

That includes this week’s accident on Kirkman Road.

FHP Lt. Tara Crescenzi said that’s not good for one county in just eight months.

“It is a huge issue here in Central Florida, especially here in Orange County,” she said. “We’ve seen an uptick, especially with pedestrians and bicyclists.”

Crescenzi said in recent cases, the pedestrians and bicyclists have not been using a marked crosswalk, putting them in the lane of travel.

However, she said the bicyclist killed on Kirkman Road this week was inside the lane.

FHP officials said they have found a piece of the car involved in Monday’s crash on Kirkman Road and are looking for a 2007 silver Suzuki. Anyone with information is asked to call FHP or Crimeline.

