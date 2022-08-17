ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Baker Mayfield expected to be Week 1 starter for Carolina

By Mark Schofield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
A few weeks ago, all signs pointed to the starting quarterback job in Carolina being Baker Mayfield’s “to lose.”

According to a new report, it seems that Mayfield has indeed won that job.

According to Jeff Howe with The Athletic, Mayfield is “expected” to be named the Week 1 starter for the Panthers. According to Howe’s reporting, Mayfield has been competing with Sam Darnold, but “should be declared the starter when the team is ready to make the announcement:”

Mayfield got the start in Carolina’s first preseason game, against the Washington Commanders. He completed 4 of 7 passes for 45 yards in limited action. His best completion of the afternoon was this third-down conversion to receiver Shi Smith on the in-breaking route:

What stands out about this play is how Mayfield navigates the collapsing pocket. He initially wants to hit Rashard Higgins along the right sideline, on the deep stop route. But with the inside leverage of the cornerback taking away that throw, Mayfield resets his eyes and feet to the dig route from Smith, drilling in that throw with a defender bearing down on him.

When Mayfield is named the starter, as reports indicate, Panthers fans will be hoping for more plays like this one from their new starting quarterback.

