SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- Thousands of visitors and hundreds of dancers will be flocking to the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community's annual Wacipi this weekend.Wacipi - or powwow - is a free, three-day event meant for dancing, singing and celebrating. SMSC Secretary Treasurer Rebecca Crooks-Stratton joined WCCO Mid-Morning on Friday to preview the event. "It's an opportunity for communities to come together, to socialize and be thankful for events that have happened in the past year," Crooks-Stratton said. There will be four grand entries Friday through Sunday. Dancers dressed in traditional regalia will be competing in various dance style categories, as well as age groups. Vendors will have traditional crafts as well as a variety of authentic native meals.The first grand entry is set for 7 p.m. Friday. More information here.

SHAKOPEE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO