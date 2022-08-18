ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattoon, IL

Free school supplies for Mattoon students

By Arriana Williams
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y83Jj_0hLSfvIF00

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s the first day of school for students in Mattoon and the district wanted to make sure everyone is prepared, all thanks to the community’s help.

Officials wanted to ensure each student came to school with their basic needs met. That includes everything like food, clothes, shelter and even emotional support.

“Building the student up,” said Community Services Director Kris Maleske. “Not letting them, making them feel any less than what they are, which is wonderful people.”

Mattoon school administrators are making sure supplying basic needs means more than offering just pencils and pens. Thanks to community donations, students are starting the school year fully stocked and prepared.

“We had so many supplies that we had to literally have it down in our large storage facility, down in transportation,” Maleske said. “And then we were inviting our social workers down to basically shop for their students.”

Supplies for students through fifth grade don’t cost parents anything. Older students can go to the school pantry to get bookbags, notebooks, food and even hygiene items.

Administrators said the need for supplies doesn’t go away as kids get older, but the need for discretion becomes greater.

“Especially as students get older, they become more self-aware,” Maleske added. “They become more self-aware of the things that they have and the things that they don’t have.”

The generosity of a Mattoon teacher who died, allows the district to help students throughout the school year. Through the Nancy Conlon Kindness for Kids Fund, teachers can access money for students’ needs.

“We’re trying to identify what those barriers are, we break down those barriers,” said At-risk Coordinator Scott Wattles. “We work with the parents and the students and our staff here and we’re trying to get them to school and keep them engaged.”

Wattles said the purpose is to strengthen the relationships between schools and families. And going the extra step beyond basic supplies is their way of doing that.

“The teachers can be prepared, ready to go,” said teacher Sarah Powers. “Students are ready to learn for whatever comes their way, no stress on families definitely makes for a better start for everybody.”

The district even goes as far as supplying mattresses for students who don’t have beds. Leaders said they’re also focusing on food insecurities this year that students could be facing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

C-U Schools Foundation hosting annual breakfast

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Schools Foundation is hosting its annual 365 Club breakfast later this week. The breakfast will take place on Wednesday from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the I Hotel and Conference Center in the southwest corner of the University of Illinois campus. In addition to the food, Champaign School District […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

UIPD preparing for returning students

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Students are beginning to fill their college campuses, and officials want them to be aware of their surroundings.  In the last few days, thousands have returned to the Champaign area to start their school years at U of I. The University of Illinois Police Department said tools and outreach programs are […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Groundbreaking ceremony for dog park

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A new dog park is coming to Mattoon. The Mattoon Community Dog Park is holding a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday. The ceremony is taking place from 11:30 a.m. by the city’s Roundhouse Complex youth sports area and across the street from the Albin Animal Clinic. The Dog Park Advisory Committee members […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Students, faculty head back to school with hope for a ‘normal’ year

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) – A return to school will feel a bit more normal than the last couple years for students as many kids in Champaign County pack their backpacks and head back to class. Families and faculty are optimistic, but they’ve all got safety on their minds. Last fall, students had to pick up […]
SAVOY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Mattoon, IL
Sports
Mattoon, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Mattoon, IL
Education
City
Mattoon, IL
WCIA

U of I service workers push for fair contract

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As students return to the University of Illinois campus this week, they are doing so amidst a labor dispute that could impact them directly. The university’s service workers are pushing for a new contract to replace the current one that expires on Monday. They and their union been trying to negotiate […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Unique garage sale of school items Saturday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a “Back to School” garage sale of a different variety happening on Saturday, hosted by the Preservation and Conservation Association of Champaign County. The garage sale will happen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the storage building at 1302 Parkland Court in Champaign, and from 10 a.m. to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Widower in Decatur in need

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) The morning of August 14 turned into a waking nightmare for a father and husband. Brian Prince arrived home from work to find his wife, Sam, unresponsive. He attempted CPR, called 911, and did everything one has to do in such horrific circumstances. Her heart had stopped beating for unknown reasons. Brian’s […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Superintendent, police chief urge caution as school year begins

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s that time of year and the anticipation of school starting is looming. That anticipation to an end in Monticello on Wednesday as students went back to school for the first day of the academic year. New superintendent Adam Clapp said he has a lot planned for the school year, but […]
MONTICELLO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Free School#School Principal#Community Services
WCIA

Crossing Healthcare, U of I hosting garden party

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Crossing Healthcare and the University of Illinois Extension are hosting a garden party on Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Illinois Extension said they yielded 3,534 pounds of produce, which they gave to prescription produce patients. The patients consisted of those with health conditions or food insecurity. 1,012 hours on […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

‘Moving in the right direction’: Violence reduction plan helping the community

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Marlon Mitchell, founder and executive director of First Followers, knows that change isn’t going to happen overnight, but he’s helping Champaign take steps toward building a safer community.  “I understand there’s going to be a lot of heavy lifting, but that’s with anything when you talk about change,” Mitchell said. Mitchell’s […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

No weekend urgent care at Sports Vet Medical Center

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) Sports Veterinary walk-in Urgent Care services will no longer be open on weekends. They posted on their Facebook page, “Due to an ever increasing shortage of Veterinarians and veterinary support staff, we are forced to make some changes to our Urgent Care service hours.” The hours changed on August 15 and their […]
SAVOY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Safe sidewalks for students

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Students in Champaign County schools will have a safer way to walk to school this year. The maps for Safe Walking Routes are updated, and you can click here to find your route. “The purpose of the SRTS maps is to provide safe routes for children to walk or bike between […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Labor day parade taking place in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign is hosting a labor day parade downtown. The theme is “Yes, for Worker’s Rights.” The AFL/CIO of Champaign County is hosting the parade. It will start at 10 a.m. and the route starts at North Chestnut and goes to East Main, and will end up at North Walnut to East Washington […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

New veterans lounge opens in Tuscola

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Transitioning from military service into the civilian life can be hard for many veterans. A gym owner in Tuscola saw the need for a safe space for vets and he filled it. He started a group designed to help veterans deal with the changes of life after the military called 217 […]
TUSCOLA, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Student organization speaks out against U of I vaccination mandate

A student organization is calling out an Illinois university for requiring proof of vaccination this fall. Despite a directive from the governor that removed a requirement for institutions of higher learning to implement a vaccine mandate, the University of Illinois announced that its three campus locations will continue to require students and faculty to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Champaign Co. officers heading to donut shop roofs

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People who take trips to Dunkin Donuts on Friday morning will probably see a few police officers inside or even on the roof. They’ll be raising money for Special Olympics and their goal is $900,000. Police officers will be at the following locations from 5 a.m. to noon: Neil and Green […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

City wraps up ‘CommYOUnity: It takes YOU to make it work!’ campaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The city of Champaign wrapped up its “CommYOUnity: It takes YOU to make it work!” campaign Thursday evening. It was full of summer events meant to bring people together for fun and community-building conversations. Neighborhood Ambassador Supervisor Jacqueline Kalipeni said it’s about getting to know your neighbor and connecting with each […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Argenta-Oreana High School unveils new gym

ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials at Argenta-Oreana High School opened the doors to the school’s brand new gymnasium Tuesday night. The school’s old Kimler Gymnasium was torn down in 2020 after a few structural issues were noticed, but the school got right to work building a new one. Principal Sean German said that there have […]
ARGENTA, IL
WCIA

Pavement patching begins on U.S. 45 in Effingham

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A stretch of U.S. Route 45/Banker Street in Effingham will be reduced to one lane in each direction starting Monday as construction crews begin the latest Rebuild Illinois project. Pavement patching will begin on Route 45/Banker Street starting Monday and will take place between Fayette and Jaycee Avenues. The patching will […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

WCIA

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy