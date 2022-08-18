ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

After fire, class cancellations continue at St. Martin's Episcopal School

Elementary and some preschool classes at St. Martin's Episcopal School in Metairie have been canceled for a second day Friday after a fire damaged two classrooms. No injuries were reported in the fire, which broke out Wednesday night after dismissal on the first day of the 2022-23 school year. The East Bank Consolidated Fire Department quickly contained the fire to two classrooms in a building that houses preschool through fourth grade.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

St. Anselm Catholics celebrate the jewel that is Madisonville

St. Anselm Catholic Church parishioners and friends recently gathered at the Castine Center in Mandeville to celebrate their 14th annual “Jewel of Madisonville” gala and auction. Monsignor Frank J. Giroir presided over the Patron Party before heading into the ballroom to help announce the winner of the 2022 GMS Acadia donated by Rainbow Northshore Buick. The auction tables carried a Mardi Gras color scheme with items including “Painting with a Priest," artwork, restaurant packages, and a special selection of Catholic artifacts, sculptures and homemade rosaries. Later in the evening, the patrons moved to the opposite side of the ballroom to enjoy a five-course dinner with wine pairings, followed by the musical musings of Three37.
MADISONVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

It was a white hot night in Olde Towne Slidell

It was hot, but hey, it's summer in south Louisiana. It's always hot. The more important weather note about the night of Aug. 13 is that it didn't rain, and that brought out an enthusiastic crowd for White Linen and Lagniappe in Olde Towne Slidell. It was an evening to eat, drink and be merry, to enjoy live music, celebrate the arts and don a bit of seasonal white if the spirit so moved. It was also a night to give thanks that this significant public art event, canceled for the past two years by COVID-19, was able to take place at all.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Major safety project complete at the Tammany Trace and La 59

A $3.5 million infrastructure project at the intersection of La. 59 and the Tammany Trace north of Mandeville has been completed, erasing a safety hazard for both motorists and users of the popular hike and bike trail. The project, which began three years ago, involved the construction of a tunnel...
MANDEVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Metairie, LA
Metairie, LA
Crime & Safety
NOLA.com

Nell Nolan: Press Club Awards, Louisiana Landmarks, Rotary Club of New Orleans

For its 64th annual Excellence in Journalism Awards Gala, the Press Club of New Orleans booked areas in The Higgins Hotel at The National WWII Museum. Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist Walt Handelsman of The Times-Picayune received the Lifetime Achievement Award, as did, posthumously, Nancy Parker, Fox 8 anchor and reporter. She was represented by her husband, Glynn Boyd, who accepted her award. The In Memoriam acknowledgment went to the late Malcolm P. Ehrhardt III, founder of The Ehrhardt Group “with his beloved wife, Pia.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blakeview: Powerful, often controversial Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee was born 90 years ago this week

One of Louisiana’s most powerful, colorful and sometimes controversial politicians, the late Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee, was born 90 years ago this week. The son of Chinese immigrants, Lee was born in the back room of his family’s Carondelet Street laundry on Aug. 27, 1932. He and his seven siblings worked in the family business. Lee graduated from LSU and served in the U.S. Air Force in Texas, where he met his wife, Lai. He returned to Louisiana and helped run his family’s Chinese restaurant, House of Lee in Metairie.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Music on tap for autumn in St. Tammany

An autumn studded with live music will soon be underway on the east side of St. Tammany Parish when Bruce Daigrepont and his Cajun band kick start it all on Sept. 7 with a concert in the backyard of the Pearl River Branch library, the first of four concerts planned this fall at branches in and around Slidell. Other scheduled highlights will include:
SLIDELL, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper School#Elementary School#Episcopal School
NOLA.com

Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences

HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

Looking East

Looking East: New Orleans East lacks retail, even as population has rebounded. New Orleans East residents lament that the area, once a hub of retail and entertainment destinations that bragged of being "a city within a city," has become the stepchild of the city's otherwise substantial recovery in the decade and a half since Hurricane Katrina.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NOLA.com

Eight shot, one dead, within 12 hours in New Orleans, police say

Eight people were shot, and one of them was killed, in six hours in New Orleans, police said Saturday. The killing was reported to police at 2:57 a.m. in the 2400 block of St. Andrews Street, in Central City. First responders found two men wounded and took one, age 58, to a hospital. Within five hours, he had died, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Aug. 19-21

This weekend, dance at the Jazz at Congo Square festival or stroll through galleries at the Covington White Linen for Public Art showcase. Or, visit a museum that's offering free or discounted admission. Here's more of what's happening August 19-21. For the third consecutive week, linen is the dress code....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell: 'We ARE NOT canceling Mardi Gras'

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Friday afternoon said definitively that the city's Mardi Gras celebration would proceed, clearing up confusion following her comments the previous night that a New Orleans Police Department shortage could force her to call off parades and other permitted events. "We ARE NOT canceling Mardi...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy