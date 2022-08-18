Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NOLA.com
After fire, class cancellations continue at St. Martin's Episcopal School
Elementary and some preschool classes at St. Martin's Episcopal School in Metairie have been canceled for a second day Friday after a fire damaged two classrooms. No injuries were reported in the fire, which broke out Wednesday night after dismissal on the first day of the 2022-23 school year. The East Bank Consolidated Fire Department quickly contained the fire to two classrooms in a building that houses preschool through fourth grade.
NOLA.com
St. Anselm Catholics celebrate the jewel that is Madisonville
St. Anselm Catholic Church parishioners and friends recently gathered at the Castine Center in Mandeville to celebrate their 14th annual “Jewel of Madisonville” gala and auction. Monsignor Frank J. Giroir presided over the Patron Party before heading into the ballroom to help announce the winner of the 2022 GMS Acadia donated by Rainbow Northshore Buick. The auction tables carried a Mardi Gras color scheme with items including “Painting with a Priest," artwork, restaurant packages, and a special selection of Catholic artifacts, sculptures and homemade rosaries. Later in the evening, the patrons moved to the opposite side of the ballroom to enjoy a five-course dinner with wine pairings, followed by the musical musings of Three37.
NOLA.com
It was a white hot night in Olde Towne Slidell
It was hot, but hey, it's summer in south Louisiana. It's always hot. The more important weather note about the night of Aug. 13 is that it didn't rain, and that brought out an enthusiastic crowd for White Linen and Lagniappe in Olde Towne Slidell. It was an evening to eat, drink and be merry, to enjoy live music, celebrate the arts and don a bit of seasonal white if the spirit so moved. It was also a night to give thanks that this significant public art event, canceled for the past two years by COVID-19, was able to take place at all.
NOLA.com
Major safety project complete at the Tammany Trace and La 59
A $3.5 million infrastructure project at the intersection of La. 59 and the Tammany Trace north of Mandeville has been completed, erasing a safety hazard for both motorists and users of the popular hike and bike trail. The project, which began three years ago, involved the construction of a tunnel...
NOLA.com
Ponchatoula teachers showered with gifts at Kiwanis Club's appreciation breakfast
Continuing a decadeslong tradition, the Ponchatoula Kiwanis Club treated about 100 teachers to a full breakfast, presented them with gift cards and showered them with door prizes at the annual Teacher Appreciation Breakfast held Aug. 10 at the club's Log Cabin. Danny Williams, president-elect of the Kiwanis Club, said the...
NOLA.com
Nell Nolan: Press Club Awards, Louisiana Landmarks, Rotary Club of New Orleans
For its 64th annual Excellence in Journalism Awards Gala, the Press Club of New Orleans booked areas in The Higgins Hotel at The National WWII Museum. Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist Walt Handelsman of The Times-Picayune received the Lifetime Achievement Award, as did, posthumously, Nancy Parker, Fox 8 anchor and reporter. She was represented by her husband, Glynn Boyd, who accepted her award. The In Memoriam acknowledgment went to the late Malcolm P. Ehrhardt III, founder of The Ehrhardt Group “with his beloved wife, Pia.”
NOLA.com
Blakeview: Powerful, often controversial Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee was born 90 years ago this week
One of Louisiana’s most powerful, colorful and sometimes controversial politicians, the late Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee, was born 90 years ago this week. The son of Chinese immigrants, Lee was born in the back room of his family’s Carondelet Street laundry on Aug. 27, 1932. He and his seven siblings worked in the family business. Lee graduated from LSU and served in the U.S. Air Force in Texas, where he met his wife, Lai. He returned to Louisiana and helped run his family’s Chinese restaurant, House of Lee in Metairie.
NOLA.com
Music on tap for autumn in St. Tammany
An autumn studded with live music will soon be underway on the east side of St. Tammany Parish when Bruce Daigrepont and his Cajun band kick start it all on Sept. 7 with a concert in the backyard of the Pearl River Branch library, the first of four concerts planned this fall at branches in and around Slidell. Other scheduled highlights will include:
NOLA.com
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences
HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
NOLA.com
Protection for flood-hit areas of St. Charles and St. John improving over next four years
Areas of St. Charles and St. John the Baptist parishes that have flooded badly during hurricanes will finally see their storm surge protection improved in stages over the next four years, an Army Corps of Engineers official says. East bank residents of the two parishes are benefitting from the long-delayed...
NOLA.com
Looking East
Looking East: New Orleans East lacks retail, even as population has rebounded. New Orleans East residents lament that the area, once a hub of retail and entertainment destinations that bragged of being "a city within a city," has become the stepchild of the city's otherwise substantial recovery in the decade and a half since Hurricane Katrina.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: A faded advertisement on Canal is a reminder of A. Shwartz and Son's 'dry and fancy' goods store
On the side of a building in the 800 block of Canal Street are the markings “A. Shwartz and Son.” It looks like an advertisement, but I can’t make out too much else. What can you tell me about it?. Abraham Shwartz was born in Germany in...
NOLA.com
Eight shot, one dead, within 12 hours in New Orleans, police say
Eight people were shot, and one of them was killed, in six hours in New Orleans, police said Saturday. The killing was reported to police at 2:57 a.m. in the 2400 block of St. Andrews Street, in Central City. First responders found two men wounded and took one, age 58, to a hospital. Within five hours, he had died, police said.
NOLA.com
Mom-and-pop shops lead the way in New Orleans East: 'There's a lot of good here'
With its massive machines that can ink a logo on everything from a block of slate to a golf ball, Universal Printing has no shortage of customers. The Lake Forest Boulevard print shop – the only one of its kind in New Orleans East – counts dozens of local churches, schools, and the Essence Festival of Culture among its clients.
NOLA.com
Kenner spent $79,000 a month on toilets at Macy's building: 'It aggravates the hell out of me'
Up until July, the City of Kenner was spending $78,750 a month for portable toilets at the Esplanade Mall for city workers displaced by Hurricane Ida, under an emergency contract that Mayor Michael Glaser called “ridiculous at best.”. Glaser, who took office six weeks ago after winning a campaign...
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Aug. 19-21
This weekend, dance at the Jazz at Congo Square festival or stroll through galleries at the Covington White Linen for Public Art showcase. Or, visit a museum that's offering free or discounted admission. Here's more of what's happening August 19-21. For the third consecutive week, linen is the dress code....
NOLA.com
Children’s Hospital New Orleans continues to grow innovative school outreach program
Through its ThriveKids Student Wellness program, Children’s Hospital New Orleans is having a positive impact on local families and educators by working directly with schools to address health issues and academic performance factors, like attendance. “The program focuses solely on improving academic and health care outcomes for kids,” said...
NOLA.com
Three injured in shootings, stabbing in New Orleans since Saturday morning, police say
A 40-year-old man was shot while waiting at a traffic light in Gentilly at 10:12 a.m. Saturday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The victim was stopped at at Leon C. Simon and Press drives (map) when a man started shooting at him. Paramedics brought him to an area hospital with gunshot wounds.
NOLA.com
Dickie Brennan's Commissary is a cafe, gourmet market and more in the Lower Garden District
Get ready to be surprised when turning onto Orange Street, a quiet little strip in the Lower Garden District tucked off Tchoupitoulas. There sits The Commissary, Dickie Brennan’s central kitchen. While it was conceived to supply everything from stocks to charcuterie and desserts to Brennan’s restaurants, it’s offering much more than that.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell: 'We ARE NOT canceling Mardi Gras'
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Friday afternoon said definitively that the city's Mardi Gras celebration would proceed, clearing up confusion following her comments the previous night that a New Orleans Police Department shortage could force her to call off parades and other permitted events. "We ARE NOT canceling Mardi...
