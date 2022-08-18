Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cnyhomepage.com
Cortland woman arrested for Grand Theft from Target
ITHACA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Cortland County woman has been arrested for stealing more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from the Target in Lansing. On August 18, 2022, New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Miranda M. Fairchild, age 30 of Cortland, NY for the class “E” felony of Grand Larceny in the fourth degree.
cnyhomepage.com
18 year old killed in car vs. Pedestrian
Update: An earlier version title this as a hit and run incident. My apologies, we had multiple press releases from NYSP at the same time. TIOGA COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH)On August 21, 2022, at approximately 10:20 p.m., New York State Police at Owego responded to a report of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian on State Route 17C in the town of Barton. Waverly Barton Fire Department and Greater Valley EMS were already on scene providing care to the pedestrian. The pedestrian, an 18-year-old male was pronounced deceased on scene. The operator of the vehicle did stop and was interviewed by members of the State Police. Members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene. Tioga County Sheriff’s Deputies also assisted on scene. The investigation is on-going.
cnyhomepage.com
Special Weather Statement issued
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for Northern Oneida and Madison Counties through 4:45PM Sunday. At 3:49PM on Sunday, radar was tracking scattered storms across Central New York, moving northeast at 20 MPH. These storms could contain 40 MPH winds and...
Comments / 0