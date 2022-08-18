Update: An earlier version title this as a hit and run incident. My apologies, we had multiple press releases from NYSP at the same time. TIOGA COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH)On August 21, 2022, at approximately 10:20 p.m., New York State Police at Owego responded to a report of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian on State Route 17C in the town of Barton. Waverly Barton Fire Department and Greater Valley EMS were already on scene providing care to the pedestrian. The pedestrian, an 18-year-old male was pronounced deceased on scene. The operator of the vehicle did stop and was interviewed by members of the State Police. Members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene. Tioga County Sheriff’s Deputies also assisted on scene. The investigation is on-going.

TIOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO