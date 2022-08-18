ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Dodgers rookie Pepiot beats All-Star Alcantara, Marlins 10-3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Ryan Pepiot celebrated his 25th birthday in style Sunday, getting the best of a matchup with All-Star Sandy Alcantara to lead a 10-3 victory over the Miami Marlins. Pepiot, in just his seventh career start, held the Marlins to two runs on four hits in six innings as Los Angeles won its ninth consecutive home game. Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy hit home runs and Will Smith drove in three runs for the Dodgers. “It was definitely exciting and I was glad to be able to power through and get to that sixth inning,” Pepiot said of his longest start. “It definitely meant the world to me knowing that (manager Dave Roberts) let me go out there and stay out there. He trusted me to get the job done and I was able to pull through.” In a season where he has dominated opponents, Alcantara was no match for the Dodgers. Alcantara’s 3 2/3 innings were a season low, while his six runs and 10 hits allowed were season highs. The right-hander had one walk and five strikeouts.
The Associated Press

Langeliers ends A's 81-game triples drought in win over M's

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shea Langeliers got three hits, including Oakland’s first triple after a strange 81-game drought without a three-bagger, and the Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3 Sunday. No team in major league history had gone longer without a triple since 1901 until Langeliers, a catcher, hit an RBI drive in the eighth inning. He had two triples this season in Triple-A. JP Sears (5-0) allowed one run, on Mitch Haniger’s homer, in five innings. Six A’s relievers held the lead for the team with the worst record in the AL. Seattle, near the top of the wild-card standings, lost for the second straight day to the A’s. Cal Raleigh had two doubles for the Mariners.
