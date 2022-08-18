Read full article on original website
WAFF
Two people shot in Madison Sunday
Lawrence Co. Sheriff's Office searching for escaped inmate. Greg Dotson escaped from the work release center on Aug. 18. Lawrence Co. inmate recaptured after escape from county work center. Updated: Aug. 20, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says that it captured an inmate Saturday who...
Drunk driver crashes into Huntsville home, police say
A drunk driver crashed into a Huntsville home on Friday night, according to the Huntsville Police Department.
Escaped inmate recaptured in Morgan County
A Lawrence County inmate who walked away from a work release center on Thursday is back in custody, according to authorities.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 19
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 19, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $181. August 16. theft of property-4th degree; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center; general merchandise; $200. August 18. criminal mischief-2nd degree; 3rd...
WAFF
Driver of car that hit Huntsville home identified
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after running into a home and two mailboxes on Big Cove Road. According to the Huntsville Police Department, Thomas Reinhart, 75, was arrested for driving under the influence. Officers responded to the accident just after 7 p.m. on Friday.
Man arrested after thought to have been hit by a car
An odd turn of events in Lawrence County ended with one man behind bars, local authorities tell News 19.
1 person stabbed early Saturday on Hobbs Island Road
One person was injured after an incident on Hobbs Island Road early Saturday morning.
Hearing to throw out statements in Elkmont family murder has been set
A suppression hearing in the case against a teenager accused of murdering several family members in 2019 has been set, according to online court documents.
WAFF
Car crashes into Huntsville home, driver arrested for DUI
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after running into a home on Big Cove Road. According to Huntsville Police, the driver of an SUV traveling west on Big Cove Road hit two mailboxes before driving into a home. Officers responded to the accident just after...
WAAY-TV
1 year after being sentenced for murder, ex-Huntsville officer continues wait for appeal results
Saturday marks one year since former Huntsville police officer William Ben Darby was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2018 murder of Jeffrey Parker. His attorneys appealed the conviction soon after. Fast forward to today, and Darby continues to sit in protective custody at Limestone Correctional Facility while his appeal sits at the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
Preliminary cause of death released in case of missing Decatur woman
25-year-old Taylor Haynes was reported missing back in July.
VIDEO: Off-duty Alabama officer hit by car in his front yard
Newly-released footage shows an off-duty Decatur police officer being hit by a car in his own front yard.
North Alabama police speak on viral social media post alleging kidnapping
A social media post alleging an attempted kidnapping created last weekend caused quite a stir among Albertville residents, local authorities say.
WAAY-TV
Suspect in attack on Decatur Police officer charged with attempted murder; bond set at $1M
UPDATE: The Decatur Police Department announced Thursday that Gregory Martin Hill will be charged with attempted murder. He's accused of running over a Decatur Police Department officer on Tuesday afternoon. Hill's bond has been set at $1 million. He remains in the Morgan County Jail. From earlier:. A Decatur police...
Huntsville police announce major drug arrests
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Overdoses have been on the rise in Huntsville and Madison County. Of the 543 overdoses this year, 143 were in July, and about 1/3 are fentanyl-related. The Huntsville Police Department announced arrests that resulted in a large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine coming off the street.
New Hope man killed while hiking on Monte Sano
Police say they were called to Bankhead Parkway just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday night.
WAFF
22-year-old Hiker killed on Monte Sano Trail
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway at Monte Sano Nature Preserve along Bankhead Parkway. At 6:23 p.m., emergency crews responded to a call of an injured hiker on the Bluff Line Trail of Monte Sano Nature Preserve. The family of the 22-year-old hiker confirmed, Robert Nickolas Farley...
Morgan County authorities detail recent jail overdoses
Numerous people reportedly overdosed in the Morgan County Jail on Monday.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Lawrence County
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is responding to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Highway 157 on Friday evening.
11 pounds of fentanyl, 31 pounds of methamphetamine among other drugs seized in recent drug arrests
Authorities said first responders throughout Madison County and Huntsville responded to 543 overdoses since January. 40 of the overdoses resulted in deaths, according to HPD.
