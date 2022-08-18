ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Two people shot in Madison Sunday

Lawrence Co. Sheriff's Office searching for escaped inmate. Greg Dotson escaped from the work release center on Aug. 18. Lawrence Co. inmate recaptured after escape from county work center. Updated: Aug. 20, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says that it captured an inmate Saturday who...
MADISON, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 19

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 19, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $181. August 16. theft of property-4th degree; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center; general merchandise; $200. August 18. criminal mischief-2nd degree; 3rd...
CULLMAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
WAFF

Driver of car that hit Huntsville home identified

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after running into a home and two mailboxes on Big Cove Road. According to the Huntsville Police Department, Thomas Reinhart, 75, was arrested for driving under the influence. Officers responded to the accident just after 7 p.m. on Friday.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Marijuana#Police#Chemical Endangerment
WAFF

Car crashes into Huntsville home, driver arrested for DUI

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after running into a home on Big Cove Road. According to Huntsville Police, the driver of an SUV traveling west on Big Cove Road hit two mailboxes before driving into a home. Officers responded to the accident just after...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

1 year after being sentenced for murder, ex-Huntsville officer continues wait for appeal results

Saturday marks one year since former Huntsville police officer William Ben Darby was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2018 murder of Jeffrey Parker. His attorneys appealed the conviction soon after. Fast forward to today, and Darby continues to sit in protective custody at Limestone Correctional Facility while his appeal sits at the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX54 News

Huntsville police announce major drug arrests

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Overdoses have been on the rise in Huntsville and Madison County. Of the 543 overdoses this year, 143 were in July, and about 1/3 are fentanyl-related. The Huntsville Police Department announced arrests that resulted in a large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine coming off the street.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

22-year-old Hiker killed on Monte Sano Trail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway at Monte Sano Nature Preserve along Bankhead Parkway. At 6:23 p.m., emergency crews responded to a call of an injured hiker on the Bluff Line Trail of Monte Sano Nature Preserve. The family of the 22-year-old hiker confirmed, Robert Nickolas Farley...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy