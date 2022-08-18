Read full article on original website
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Big companies leaving Hartford offices impacting restaurants, shops
(WTNH) – The cities of our state are changing, particularly, Hartford, which is home to the Travelers, The Hartford, Hartford HealthCare, and so many other big companies. The problem is, that many of them will not be bringing back all of the workers who keep the restaurants and shops busy, but there is a silver lining.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Ashford restaurant fire under investigation
Two people are dead after a boat accident in Stonington. Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting at the Buckland Hills Mall on Friday. First of its kind UConn report analyzes police ‘use of force’ data. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:55 PM UTC. For the...
Eyewitness News
Boat launch in Rocky Hill closed as crews remove vehicles from Connecticut River
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – The Ferry Park boat launch in Rocky Hill is closed Saturday after two vehicles drove into Connecticut River, fire officials said. The incident happened overnight. The Rocky Hill Fire Department said the vehicles are at the bottom of the river and are leaking gas.
Ashford restaurant damaged in overnight fire
ASHFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – An Ashford restaurant was extensively damaged in an overnight fire. Ashford Fire Chief Paul Varga tells News 8 that Ashford firefighters and their mutual aid partners were called to the Midway Restaurant at 174 Ashford Center Road at 11:46 Saturday night where they found heavy fire in the rear of the […]
NBC Connecticut
Boat Launch in Rocky Hill Reopens After 2 Vehicles Drove Into CT River
The boat launch at Ferry Park in Rocky Hill has reopened after two vehicles drove into the Connecticut River overnight. Firefighters said they were at the scene with police and the state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection. According to officials, the vehicles that drove into the river were sitting...
A Look At The Legend Of Devil’s Hopyard State Park In East Haddam, CT
You don't have to look too far to find something strange or supernatural or just plain creepy in the state of Connecticut. Legend and superstitions are always cool to explore, especially one that involves the "Devil" himself. Today it's a beautiful hiking, fishing, bicycling, picnicking, and camping area located at...
Brush fire spans three acres in Norwich
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A brush fire grew to approximately three acres in Norwich Friday night, taking over two hours to completely contain, according to the Norwich Fire Department. The Norwich Fire Department responded in the area of 57 Woodside Ave. 11:43 p.m. Friday. While no buildings were threatened by the blaze, the hilly […]
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Flashback to when Elvis was set to perform in Hartford; 400 families receive food in New Britain
(WTNH) – Our flashback this week: Elvis Presley. The king of rock and roll died 45 years ago this week. On August 21, 1977, Elvis was supposed to perform at the Hartford Civic Center. The tickets were $12.50. It was a return to Connecticut. He has performed in Hartford,...
Eyewitness News
Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in Bristol
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Bristol. Authorities said it happened on Redstone Road. When officers arrived they found a 57-year-old man in the road. He was later pronounced dead, said police. “The initial investigation shows that the male was eastbound on Redstone...
Man killed in Bristol motorcycle accident
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened late Saturday night. Police say the investigation determined the motorcycle operator was eastbound on Redstone Hill Road at 11:44 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and crashed. According to police the victim is a 57 year old man but […]
Brimfield Flea Market: Stay in these unique rentals within driving distance to September show
People travel from all over the world to visit the Brimfield Flea Market in hopes of finding unique items. The final Brimfield Flea Market of 2022 is being held Sept. 6 though Sept. 11. Some of the shows open on Tuesday, while others wait until Wednesday to open. The Brimfield Flea Market is open three times a year and typically attracts more than 50,000 people. The previous shows were in May and July.
Report on race and use of police force in CT
Report on race and use of police force in Connecticut finds disparities between the way white and non white people are treated by police in CT.
Register Citizen
Eastern CT towns urging water conservation as drought continues
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Worsening drought in hard-hit eastern Connecticut has prompted town and water officials to issue mandatory conservation measures. The Little River, a primary water source for Putnam, is at its lowest level since 1966, according to Brian Lynch, the superintendent...
whdh.com
Police: 2 dead in boating accident off Connecticut shore
STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Two men were killed when their boat apparently struck a breakwall off the eastern Connecticut shoreline, state authorities said Saturday. The accident happened Friday evening off the coast of Stonington, not far from the Rhode Island border. Another boater called police shortly after 7 a.m....
WTNH.com
Two dead in Stonington boat accident: DEEP
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A boating accident off of Stonington’s Wamphassuc Point left two people dead, a spokesman for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. Stonington Police, ECPRU and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the call from a fishing vessel at around 7 Saturday...
12-week-old husky puppy found after armed robbery in Connecticut
A 12-week-old husky puppy has been found after it was taken during an armed robbery in Connecticut.
Southwick’s South Pond Beach will stay closed for rest of season
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick Town Beach at South Pond will remain closed for the rest of the year as E. coli levels in the nearby waters remain high. The Southwick Health Department said that the most recent tests of E. coli in South Pond this week found levels still too high to reopen the beach. The beach has been closed since Aug. 4, when Health Director Alex White conducted tests that returned with levels at 407 bacterial cultures per 100 ml of water. The legal limit for wading beaches in Massachusetts is 235 cultures per 100 ml.
Berlin High School student killed in bicycle accident
BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 15 year old Berlin High School student was struck and killed while riding his bicycle on Saturday. Police say Chase Anderson of Toll Gate Road was riding his bike in the area of 2005 Berlin Turnpike, a Mobil Gas Station, when he was struck by a vehicle shortly after 3 […]
NBC Connecticut
Chemical Leak Closes Truck Stop in Southington
A chemical leak has closed the truck stop in Southington on Saturday. State Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection officials said there is a leak coming from a tractor-trailer at the truck stop. At this time, the leak has been contained and the chemical has been confined to the parking lot.
Eyewitness News
Middletown Police seek suspect following armed robbery in McDonald’s parking lot
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are looking for a suspect following a reported armed robbery at a McDonald’s in Middletown. Police were called to the parking lot of a McDonald’s on South Main Street for the report of an armed robbery. The victim was meeting the...
