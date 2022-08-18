ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Ashford restaurant fire under investigation

Two people are dead after a boat accident in Stonington. Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting at the Buckland Hills Mall on Friday. First of its kind UConn report analyzes police ‘use of force’ data. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:55 PM UTC. For the...
ASHFORD, CT
WTNH

Ashford restaurant damaged in overnight fire

ASHFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – An Ashford restaurant was extensively damaged in an overnight fire. Ashford Fire Chief Paul Varga tells News 8 that Ashford firefighters and their mutual aid partners were called to the Midway Restaurant at 174 Ashford Center Road at 11:46 Saturday night where they found heavy fire in the rear of the […]
ASHFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Putnam, CT
City
Enfield, CT
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Watertown, CT
NBC Connecticut

Boat Launch in Rocky Hill Reopens After 2 Vehicles Drove Into CT River

The boat launch at Ferry Park in Rocky Hill has reopened after two vehicles drove into the Connecticut River overnight. Firefighters said they were at the scene with police and the state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection. According to officials, the vehicles that drove into the river were sitting...
ROCKY HILL, CT
WTNH

Brush fire spans three acres in Norwich

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A brush fire grew to approximately three acres in Norwich Friday night, taking over two hours to completely contain, according to the Norwich Fire Department. The Norwich Fire Department responded in the area of 57 Woodside Ave. 11:43 p.m. Friday. While no buildings were threatened by the blaze, the hilly […]
NORWICH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Channel 3 Eyewitness News#Tweed#Avports Llc
Eyewitness News

Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in Bristol

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Bristol. Authorities said it happened on Redstone Road. When officers arrived they found a 57-year-old man in the road. He was later pronounced dead, said police. “The initial investigation shows that the male was eastbound on Redstone...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Man killed in Bristol motorcycle accident

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened late Saturday night. Police say the investigation determined the motorcycle operator was eastbound on Redstone Hill Road at 11:44 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and crashed. According to police the victim is a 57 year old man but […]
BRISTOL, CT
MassLive.com

Brimfield Flea Market: Stay in these unique rentals within driving distance to September show

People travel from all over the world to visit the Brimfield Flea Market in hopes of finding unique items. The final Brimfield Flea Market of 2022 is being held Sept. 6 though Sept. 11. Some of the shows open on Tuesday, while others wait until Wednesday to open. The Brimfield Flea Market is open three times a year and typically attracts more than 50,000 people. The previous shows were in May and July.
BRIMFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Register Citizen

Eastern CT towns urging water conservation as drought continues

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Worsening drought in hard-hit eastern Connecticut has prompted town and water officials to issue mandatory conservation measures. The Little River, a primary water source for Putnam, is at its lowest level since 1966, according to Brian Lynch, the superintendent...
CONNECTICUT STATE
whdh.com

Police: 2 dead in boating accident off Connecticut shore

STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Two men were killed when their boat apparently struck a breakwall off the eastern Connecticut shoreline, state authorities said Saturday. The accident happened Friday evening off the coast of Stonington, not far from the Rhode Island border. Another boater called police shortly after 7 a.m....
STONINGTON, CT
WTNH.com

Two dead in Stonington boat accident: DEEP

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A boating accident off of Stonington’s Wamphassuc Point left two people dead, a spokesman for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. Stonington Police, ECPRU and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the call from a fishing vessel at around 7 Saturday...
STONINGTON, CT
MassLive.com

Southwick’s South Pond Beach will stay closed for rest of season

SOUTHWICK — The Southwick Town Beach at South Pond will remain closed for the rest of the year as E. coli levels in the nearby waters remain high. The Southwick Health Department said that the most recent tests of E. coli in South Pond this week found levels still too high to reopen the beach. The beach has been closed since Aug. 4, when Health Director Alex White conducted tests that returned with levels at 407 bacterial cultures per 100 ml of water. The legal limit for wading beaches in Massachusetts is 235 cultures per 100 ml.
SOUTHWICK, MA
WTNH

Berlin High School student killed in bicycle accident

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 15 year old Berlin High School student was struck and killed while riding his bicycle on Saturday. Police say Chase Anderson of Toll Gate Road was riding his bike in the area of 2005 Berlin Turnpike, a Mobil Gas Station, when he was struck by a vehicle shortly after 3 […]
BERLIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Chemical Leak Closes Truck Stop in Southington

A chemical leak has closed the truck stop in Southington on Saturday. State Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection officials said there is a leak coming from a tractor-trailer at the truck stop. At this time, the leak has been contained and the chemical has been confined to the parking lot.
SOUTHINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy