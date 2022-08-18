Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
People speak out against gun violence at Beloit event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Saturday, people across Beloit gathered at New Life Ministries to speak out against gun violence at the Beloit Says Enough is Enough event. The evening event, hosted by the Beloit Brown Community Liaison, was the third opportunity it has organized for community members to call for an end to the gun violence in the area. Speakers included people impacted by gun violence in Beloit, community leaders, and local pastors. The event was streamed over Facebook and Zoom, along with in-person attendance.
nbc15.com
Madison Metropolitan School District reaches across the globe to find teachers
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The head of the Madison Metropolitan School District took to the national stage to talk about the state of staffing ahead of the school year. Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins told CNN that in total, MMSD is short 135 teachers district-wide. He said they’ve been getting creative to fill those spots.
nbc15.com
Four cars involved in downtown Madison crash, MPD says
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A four-car crash occurred near the intersection of Pinckney Street and Gorham Street, according to the Madison Police Department. Officials say the incident happened at 8:17 p.m. Officers did not say whether there were any injuries or how the crash occurred. One ambulance was sent to...
nbc15.com
Beloit PD looking for suspects who punched moviegoers in the face
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department needs the community’s help in looking for three suspects who allegedly assaulted moviegoers on multiple occasions. Beloit PD said they are looking for three young men who punched moviegoers in the face. The victims had no contact with the suspects before...
nbc15.com
Free meals, other essentials distributed on Madison’s southeast side during Simpson Street Reunion
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 100 community members received a free lunch and goodie bag Saturday afternoon thanks to a Good Samaritan and area sponsors. Diane Small, known as Ms. Diane, handed out gift bags filled with practical items for adults and children. The drive-up event is a part of the Simpson Street Reunion, a community reunion that Ms. Diane and area sponsors host each year to reward neighborliness and build friendships.
nbc15.com
Elkhorn man arrested for alleged fourth OWI offense
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 34-year-old man from Elkhorn was arrested for an alleged fourth OWI offense Saturday night after he was pulled over in his car for multiple traffic violations. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at around 10 p.m., troopers pulled over the 34-year-old’s vehicle after several traffic...
nbc15.com
Town of Madison meets to prepare to join the City of Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison city staff is offering the people of the Town of Madison information on what to expect when the town becomes part of the City of Madison later this year. Madison City Planner Angela Puerta says it is the fifth meeting, preparing both town and...
nbc15.com
Community members walk, run and stroll to raise money for Huntington’s Disease
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Friends and families gathered at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg Sunday morning to raise money and support those affected by Huntington’s Disease. Team Hope, the Huntington’s Disease Society’s largest fundraising event, is held each year to support the organization’s fight to improve the lives of those impacted by the genetic disorder. During the family-friendly event, participants walk, run and stroll together all while raising money for research.
nbc15.com
Dozens of Dane Co. schools non-compliant for student safety drill submissions
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - So far this year in America, there have been 27 elementary school shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The day headlines flooded televisions worldwide of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, NBC15 Investigates requested records from the Wisconsin Department of Justice to find out if all Dane County schools were up to date with school safety drills. According to the DOJ, as of July 13, 2022, 37 schools in Dane County were considered non-compliant when it came to planning, conducting and reporting their school violence drills to the state’s Office of School Safety.
nbc15.com
Baraboo school leaders share their approach to keep kids from being held back
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Teachers in the Baraboo School District are continually evolving how they teach to ensure students will stay on track during the upcoming school year. One of the many concerns during COVID-19 pandemic and virtual learning was that children would get held back a grade level. According...
nbc15.com
Five to six shots heard outside a hotel, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five to six gunshots were heard outside of a hotel yesterday, however no damage or injured persons were found, according to the Madison Police Department. The MPD says officers located six 9mm casings on the street in front of the Comfort Inn and Suites on John...
nbc15.com
Suspect on the run after MPD sergeant dragged through parking lot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department sergeant was injured Friday morning when he was dragged through a parking lot on the city’s near east side and officers are still trying to track down the suspect who was behind the wheel at the time. According to MPD’s initial...
nbc15.com
Car, semi crash on I-90 EB
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dispatch confirmed a crash between a vehicle and a semi on I-90 eastbound just after 4:30 p.m. The crash occurred near mile marker 121 on I-90 eastbound just inside the Columbia County border. It is unclear if there are any injuries or if any...
nbc15.com
3 arrested after warrant served at Baraboo home
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people were arrested Friday following a search of a Baraboo home that yielded heroin, fentanyl, and related paraphernalia, the city’s police department reported. The search warrant was served at a home in the 500 block of 4th Street by the Sauk Co. Drug Task...
nbc15.com
Pride celebrations continue during return of Magic Pride Festival
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Pride month may be celebrated in June, but that did not stop the Madison community from gathering Sunday to continue the festivities. Following a three-year hiatus, the Magic Pride Festival returned to Madison for its fourth year, bringing hundreds of attendees to Warner Park. The event...
nbc15.com
Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A two car crash in Sun Prairie killed two people and injured two more, according to the Sun Prairie Police Department. A Honda Civic and a Cadillac CTS crashed around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way, each car carrying a driver and a passenger.
nbc15.com
MPD looking for suspects in catalytic converter theft
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding two suspects who are believed to have stolen a catalytic converter. MPD officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Tomkins Dr. overnight on July 24 for reports of a theft. The suspects...
nbc15.com
MPD: Women admit vehicle was stolen but, disagree on who crashed it
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two woman involved in a rollover wreck admitted to investigators that they knew the vehicle they were in was stolen; however, when it came to who was driving, they pointed fingers at the other person, the Madison Police Department reported. According to the MPD report, the...
nbc15.com
DHS: Low COVID-19 community levels jump in southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The tick-tock of Dane and other nearby counties bouncing between high COVID-19 community levels and medium ones saw them land once again in the latter column. Only this time, in addition to all southern Wisconsin counties that were classified as high last week showing improvement, the number of ones now landing in the low category jumped.
nbc15.com
Madison College holds tour for manufacturing entrepreneurs
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s largest technology and entrepreneurship festival took place Thursday at Madison College. As a part of the Forward Festival, the college hosted a tour showcasing the school’s robotic machinery and technology. Officials talked about common perceptions of the manufacturing industry, ways it’s transforming and...
