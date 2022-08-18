Read full article on original website
Prediction: Keon Keeley, nation's No. 1 edge-rusher, will complete Notre Dame-to-Alabama flip
Let's be honest, we all saw this coming. From five-star running back Richard Young's promise that he'd flip Keon Keeley to Keeley's interview about Notre Dame in which he left wiggle room discussing his commitment, the writing has been on the wall. Earlier this week, Keeley, the nation's No. 1 ...
All Things CW: 5 Things About the 2022 Crimson Tide No One's Talking About
Alabama could significantly improve in some important statistical areas, the Tide is poised for another great NFL draft, and 5 things that got our attention this week.
Alabama Football: Was Steve Sarkisian bullied into a QB decision?
On Friday it became known the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns will be redshirt freshman, Quinn Ewers. Some Texas fans are thinking former Alabama Football OC, Steve Sarkisian did not make the decision. Meaning that instead of Sark, powerful Longhorns’ boosters made it for him. Denials from in...
Gators commit Will Norman changing schools
Four-star defensive lineman Will Norman has been at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy since last season, when he played his Junior year for the Ascenders. Before that, Norman played his first season of high school football ever as a Sophomore at Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More. After giving the Florida Gators his commitment earlier this month, Norman had another announcement on Friday, which was that he will be spending his senior year at a new high school. Per an announcement through his Twitter account, Norman will be attending Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy for his final year of high school.
Roman Harper defends prediction that Tennessee will beat Alabama or Georgia in 2022
Paul Finebaum hosted his first-ever Twitter Space chat on Friday, hosting South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, former Alabama quarterback Blake Sims and safety Roman Harper, among others. During the chat, Finebaum demanded that the fellow ESPN analyst defend his prediction that the Tennessee Volunteers will go 10-2 in year two under Josh Heupel.
2023 prospect RJ Johnson lands offer from Alabama, pushing commitment date back to September
Alabama extended an offer to 2023 point guard R.J. Johnson on Thursday. The native of Huntsville, Alabama was originally scheduled to commit on August 22. However, he and his family have since pushed his commitment date back to September. When asked by Crimson Crossover’s Matt Landry, here is what Johnson had to say about a commitment date:
Friday Night Blitz Week 0 scoreboard: Hoover, Auburn battle in AHSAA Kickoff Classic
The Wade Waldrop era at Hoover got started Friday night in Montgomery as the No. 5 Buccaneers took on No. 3 Auburn in a Class 7A non-region showdown to close out the annual AHSAA Kickoff Classic at Cramton Bowl. Hoover erased a two-touchdown deficit but Auburn kicked a game-winning field...
Former Alabama State players connecting with current team
"Planting a tree today, would provide shade to the future generation." The post Former Alabama State players connecting with current team appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
5-star Notre Dame de-commit trending towards Alabama
Keon Keeley made waves when he de-committed from Notre Dame, and now it looks like the college football recruit is trending to the defending SEC champions. Keeley is favored to sign with Alabama in time for next season, according to 247Sports recruiting analysts. The 5-star edge rusher is projected ...
Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him
A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
Scouting Notebook: Clay-Chalkville defeats Briarwood Christian 48-0 in season opener
High School football is back in the state of Alabama, as the defending Class 6A champions Clay-Chalkville hosted Briarwood Christian for each team's season opener. Led by 2023 Top247 Clemson QB commit Christopher Vizzina, Briarwood struggled to create any offensive momentum throughout the course of the game, amassing only 150 yards of total offense. Vizzina was made uncomfortable from start to finish, sacked four times and given little time to operate within the pocket as nothing came easy in the passing game.
Alabama Football: Three Tide players who especially deserve respect
Saturday will be a big day for many Alabama football players. The second and last scrimmage of fall camp is always important. While performing well on Saturday is essential for every player, some have more riding on their performance than others. After Saturday, practice reps below the two-deep will be...
Alabama Football: Players making strong moves in last camp scrimmage
Based on reports from Alabama football insiders, the Alabama Crimson Tide showed real progress in Saturday’s scrimmage. After the last and most important scrimmage of fall camp, there is more good than bad to discuss – much more. Some Alabama football fans might think Jordan Battle being able...
