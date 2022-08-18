Solutionaries: ‘It’s everybody’s responsibility.’ Why security experts, educators say safer schools means going beyond the classroom

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Meeting the massive demand for welders in the US, Houston area
HOUSTON – Welding is at the heart of our infrastructure and according to industry experts, there is a massive demand for welders worldwide. It touches every aspect of our lives: work, home and travel. Houston is home to more welders than any other U.S. city. Kristin Bamberger is a...
Click2Houston.com
Houston council approves $539,000 for future gun buyback programs, research shows it doesn’t deter gun crime
HOUSTON – In July, Houston police collected 845 firearms during the first buyback program. The city gave out $94,000 in gift cards, paid through federal grants from the American Rescue Plan. On Wednesday, the council voted on a $539,000 federal grant to Blackhawk Network Inc. to purchase gift cards...
Click2Houston.com
Emails show a top city of Houston director had history of working outside of City Hall in favor of airport businessman
The liaison officer between Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office and City Council, who pled guilty to a federal conspiracy charge involving cash bribes from a bar owner, appears to have previously worked to help other private businesses on deals against the best interest of the City of Houston, according to emails obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates.
Click2Houston.com
Texas officials accuse Harris County of slashing constables’ budgets — but they’re actually going up
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar threatened to block Harris County from enacting its proposed $2.2 billion annual spending plan over accusations that officials in the state’s most populous county have cut spending on its constables — even though those offices would get big boosts to their budgets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
A Houston attorney is banking on big business helping preserve the Texas Coast
Mother nature is one of the most powerful allies in helping reduce and store carbon-dioxide emissions. Our coastal marshlands play a vital role in that process but are being threatened by erosion and sea level rise. A Houston environmental attorney said he’s found a way to protect these delicate areas...
Click2Houston.com
$31B project aimed at protecting coastal regions like Galveston against storm surges, up for Biden’s approval
GALVESTON, Texas – We’ve seen the damage that catastrophic storms like Hurricane Ike can do to coastal areas like Galveston, now a major protection project that’s been talked about for years is closer to coming to fruition. Now, business owners whose livelihoods hinge on tourism are flooded...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Fake employer on Indeed steals thousands from job applicant
HOUSTON – Searching for a job can be stressful. Just when one woman thought she nailed her interview, she realized her new potential employer was actually a thief. She contacted KPRC 2 Investigates when she discovered the fraudster stole thousands of dollars from her online. Karen Miller and her...
Click2Houston.com
🔒How KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez, his family helped rescue 2 dogs during Hurricane Harvey
HOUSTON – Two weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, two dogs were wandering the streets of Houston. They were inseparable. A gentleman saw the dogs on his way to work and on the way home. He knew something had to be done. As the storm neared the Texas coastline, this man was able to wrangle these two dogs into his car and take them to Red Collar Rescue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Ground stop issued at IAH due to thunderstorms moving into the Houston area
HOUSTON – A ground stop has been issued at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Wednesday due to thunderstorms moving through our area. The ground stop is set to expire at 2:30 p.m. For more information regarding the storms sweeping across the Houston area:
Click2Houston.com
Victim of murder-suicide in Alief area ‘likely professional staff member’ of HCSO, sheriff says
HOUSTON – The victim of an apparent murder-suicide that happened in the Alief area Tuesday morning may have worked for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, according to the agency. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about the incident and asked for prayers, stating, “We’ve been notified that the victim is...
Click2Houston.com
‘I don’t see any real improvement’: Travelers still expressing frustration over Terminal E construction at IAH
HOUSTON – At Terminal E at Bush Intercontinental Airport, the confusion caused by the airport’s $1.3 billion construction project is still causing some frustration. “Carrying a baby and a stroller... it’s kind of hard,” David Salazar said. Salazar and his family are in and out of...
Click2Houston.com
Member of Houston’s 103 gang sentenced to life for killing innocent bystander in 2017 drive-by: DA
HOUSTON – A member of Houston’s 103 gang was sentenced to life in prison for murdering an innocent bystander during a brazen daytime drive-by shooting in 2017, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday. “Gangs are violent and reckless and, like in this case, sometimes take the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Corpus Christi attorney arrested, accused of smuggling
A Corpus Christi attorney was arrested over the weekend and accused of smuggling four men from Mexico. According to an offense report obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates, Timothy Daniel Japhet was arrested near the town of Brackettville on Aug. 13 and spent a week in jail. The arrest involved a...
Click2Houston.com
Lawsuit: Family of murdered 11-year-old claims apartments knew suspect was danger but did nothing to protect residents
HOUSTON – The family of Darius Dugas, an 11-year-old boy whose innocent life was lost due to gun violence, is suing the owners and property management team of the apartments where the deadly shooting occurred. The family, and multiple residents of the complex, said they complained numerous times about the suspect to the onsite office staff, but nothing was done. One of the concerns was voiced just a few hours before the child was killed.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: These are the most powerful images from Hurricane Harvey
HOUSTON – Five years ago. It really does feel like yesterday. Like yesterday when the meteorologists started talking about more than 40 inches of rain headed toward our area. I remember it. You probably do, too. Whether it’s five years or 15 or 20 years, snapshots of that time...
Click2Houston.com
Pearland wins 1st game of Little League World Series elimination bracket after losing to Hawaii
Pearland won their first elimination game of the Little League World Series against the Midwest Region team from Davenport, Iowa on Tuesday. With tonight’s win, Pearland is now set to play the team they beat on Monday, August 8 in front of a crowd of more than 18,000 people.
Click2Houston.com
Caught on camera: Suspect wearing one sock, no shoes robs SW Houston law office receptionist with letter opener
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery. According to Houston police, on July 26, a man walked into an office building in the 9900 block of Westpark around 10 a.m. He then walked into...
Click2Houston.com
Door dash driver robbed at gunpoint at West Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON – A Door Dash driver was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while dropping off an order and two teens are now facing charges. Ivraska Nunez has been delivering food for about six months and says she never had any problems until early July. “It’s a very hard thing to...
Click2Houston.com
Pearland All-Stars to face undefeated Honolulu, Hawaii team in Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT – The undefeated Pearland All-Stars Little League team is getting ready for game two at the World Series on Monday night when they will face Hawaii, another team that hasn’t lost. “Definitely going to be a harder game than it was, more competition. But you know, that’s...
Click2Houston.com
1950 Little League World Series champ from Houston cheering on Pearland All Stars in Williamsport
As Pearland Little League won its fourth game at the Little League World Series on Wednesday night, a man from the Houston area who’s won it all was there to cheer them on. Bill Martin played on the Houston Little League team that won the World Series in 1950, which was his first trip to Williamsport.
Comments / 1