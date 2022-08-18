ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Resurfacing Project to Begin on Route 222 North in Lancaster City

LANCASTER, PA — PennDOT announced that a resurfacing project is set to begin on Route 222 North (Lime Street) in Lancaster City, Lancaster County. This project consists of milling, Superpave overlay, base replacement, ADA updates, pavement markings, signal upgrades, and other miscellaneous construction on Route 222 North from the five-point intersection at Church and Vine streets to E. Liberty Street in the city.
abc27.com

Route 222 in Lancaster to be resurfaced; delays expected

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a resurfacing project is set to begin on Route 222 North, also known as Lime Street in Lancaster City. The contractor will be placing long-term construction signs starting on Friday, Aug 26. The process will consist of milling, base replacement, ADA...
abc27.com

Dauphin County resurfacing project starting next week

HARRISBURG, pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a 3.4-mile stretch of Route 147 will be resurfaced in Dauphin County starting on Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to a release, the project will consist of resurfacing, minor roadway winding at the intersection of Market Street and Fourth Street, and draining updates, among other miscellaneous construction on Route 147 from Rise Street in Halifax Borough to just south of McClellan Road in Halifax Township.
FOX 43

Coroner responds to crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with Lancaster County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in Manor Township. First responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash at Seitz and Manor Church Roads at 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 20. There is no word...
abc27 News

283 east reopened near Middletown after crash

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes of 283 eastbound near Middletown are now reopened after they were closed Friday morning, according to 511PA. The road was closed as of about 7 a.m., according to 511PA. The crash occurred between the exits for PA 230/PA 341 — Toll House Road and PA 743 — Hershey/Elizabethtown. As […]
abc27.com

Little Chiques Bridge reopens in Lancaster County

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Little Chiques Bridge in Lancaster County was officially reopened on Thursday. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon on the new and improved bridge, which crosses over little Chiques Creek between Rapho and Mount Joy Townships. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and...
PennLive.com

Coroner called to crash in York County

The York County Coroner has been called to the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Route 30, according to the York County 911 dispatch center. Both lanes of Route 30 have been closed between Hanover Road and Trinity Road, according to 511pa. Three to six vehicles were initially reported to...
local21news.com

One killed in York County Crash, officials say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 37-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle accident Saturday in York County. According to police, it happened around 4:15 PM at the corner of North Baker Road and Trinity Road in West Manchester Township. Officials say the 37-year-old was driving and for an...
CBS Philly

Train derailment leaves mangled mess of rail cars just feet from Chester County home

NEWLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A train jumped the tracks in Chester County, ending up just a few feet from the side porch and garage of a home. Crews have brought in heavy equipment to clean up the mangled mess of steel and debris.The derailment took place in Newlin Township.For the second time in about two years, Trudie Powell says rail cars were offloaded and lifted after landing in her backyard near Coatesville, Chester County. She was sitting on her back deck, drinking a glass of iced tea, when all of a sudden she saw train cars heading right towards...
abc27.com

City of York bans driveway car washing

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Council voted on August 16 to adopt the changes made to the City of York’s Stormwater Ordinance. These changes make things such as washing your car in your driveway, illegal. The changes were mandated from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)....
PennLive.com

Man killed in York County multi-vehicle crash Saturday

A 37-year-old man was killed Saturday in a multi-vehicle collision in West Manchester Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Coroner’s office staff were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. Saturday to the incident, which occurred around the intersection of North Baker and Trinity roads with Route 30. The...
