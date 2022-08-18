Read full article on original website
WGAL
Nighttime lane restrictions scheduled on I-83 at Route 74 (Queen Street) Bridge in York County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that lane restrictions will be implemented this week on Interstate 83 at the Route 74 (Queen Street) bridge spanning the interstate in York County. The restrictions will be in place so PennDOT bridge maintenance contractor JD Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Pa., can verify...
WGAL
Lancaster County residents kept awake by bridge noise now sleeping easier after fix
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — After an8 On Your Side investigation into a noisy bridge in Lancaster County, PennDOT came out and fixed it. Residents who were once kept up by the noise are now sleeping easier. "All I heard was 'Bu-bump. Bu-bump.' All the time. It was horrible,"...
Resurfacing Project to Begin on Route 222 North in Lancaster City
LANCASTER, PA — PennDOT announced that a resurfacing project is set to begin on Route 222 North (Lime Street) in Lancaster City, Lancaster County. This project consists of milling, Superpave overlay, base replacement, ADA updates, pavement markings, signal upgrades, and other miscellaneous construction on Route 222 North from the five-point intersection at Church and Vine streets to E. Liberty Street in the city.
abc27.com
Route 222 in Lancaster to be resurfaced; delays expected
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a resurfacing project is set to begin on Route 222 North, also known as Lime Street in Lancaster City. The contractor will be placing long-term construction signs starting on Friday, Aug 26. The process will consist of milling, base replacement, ADA...
abc27.com
Dauphin County resurfacing project starting next week
HARRISBURG, pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a 3.4-mile stretch of Route 147 will be resurfaced in Dauphin County starting on Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to a release, the project will consist of resurfacing, minor roadway winding at the intersection of Market Street and Fourth Street, and draining updates, among other miscellaneous construction on Route 147 from Rise Street in Halifax Borough to just south of McClellan Road in Halifax Township.
abc27.com
CLEARED: Route 30 East in Lancaster County shut down due to crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a part of US Route 30 east in Lancaster Countyfor part of the afternoon on Saturday. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on US 30 eastbound between Exit: MOUNTVILLE and Exit: CENTERVILLE ROAD. All lanes were closed. No word...
Coroner responds to crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with Lancaster County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in Manor Township. First responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash at Seitz and Manor Church Roads at 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 20. There is no word...
Part of Route 30 in Lancaster County closed due to crash
All lanes have been closed on Route 30 eastbound due to a multiple vehicle crash. The incident occurred between the Mountville and Centerville Road exits in West Hempfield Township. PennLive will have more updates as they become available.
Update: Missing woman in York County located safe
Pennsylvania State Police in York County say a missing woman they were looking for has been located safe.
abc27.com
Dauphin County I-81 North Ramp to Route 22 West to be closed Friday night
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The ramp from northbound Interstate 81 to westbound Route 22 located in Dauphin County is going to be closed this Friday night. The work is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. this Friday, August 19, and is to be completed by noon the following day.
283 east reopened near Middletown after crash
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes of 283 eastbound near Middletown are now reopened after they were closed Friday morning, according to 511PA. The road was closed as of about 7 a.m., according to 511PA. The crash occurred between the exits for PA 230/PA 341 — Toll House Road and PA 743 — Hershey/Elizabethtown. As […]
abc27.com
Little Chiques Bridge reopens in Lancaster County
MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Little Chiques Bridge in Lancaster County was officially reopened on Thursday. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon on the new and improved bridge, which crosses over little Chiques Creek between Rapho and Mount Joy Townships. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and...
Coroner called to crash in York County
The York County Coroner has been called to the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Route 30, according to the York County 911 dispatch center. Both lanes of Route 30 have been closed between Hanover Road and Trinity Road, according to 511pa. Three to six vehicles were initially reported to...
Overturned tractor trailer closes part of Route 283 East in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An overturned tractor trailer has closed part of Route 283 East in Dauphin County between the Toll House Road exit and the Hershey/Elizabethtown (Route 743) exit, according to dispatchers. Crews responded shortly after 5 a.m., also according to dispatchers. At this time, all lanes are...
local21news.com
One killed in York County Crash, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 37-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle accident Saturday in York County. According to police, it happened around 4:15 PM at the corner of North Baker Road and Trinity Road in West Manchester Township. Officials say the 37-year-old was driving and for an...
Train derailment leaves mangled mess of rail cars just feet from Chester County home
NEWLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A train jumped the tracks in Chester County, ending up just a few feet from the side porch and garage of a home. Crews have brought in heavy equipment to clean up the mangled mess of steel and debris.The derailment took place in Newlin Township.For the second time in about two years, Trudie Powell says rail cars were offloaded and lifted after landing in her backyard near Coatesville, Chester County. She was sitting on her back deck, drinking a glass of iced tea, when all of a sudden she saw train cars heading right towards...
abc27.com
City of York bans driveway car washing
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Council voted on August 16 to adopt the changes made to the City of York’s Stormwater Ordinance. These changes make things such as washing your car in your driveway, illegal. The changes were mandated from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)....
Man killed in York County multi-vehicle crash Saturday
A 37-year-old man was killed Saturday in a multi-vehicle collision in West Manchester Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Coroner’s office staff were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. Saturday to the incident, which occurred around the intersection of North Baker and Trinity roads with Route 30. The...
York Coroner: ‘Shortcuts’ can kill; OSHA gives more details about Amazon and J&K Salvage deaths
Kevin Chambers says he never becomes jaded investigating workplace deaths, despite how many he investigates.
Update: One person died in York County crash
One person has died in a crash that closed both directions of US 30 in York County on Saturday.
