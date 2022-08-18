Read full article on original website
Nebraska football: Scott Frost names starting QB, makes everyone puke
Scott Frost named Casey Thompson his starting quarterback, yet the Nebraska football offensive line keeps throwing up on the reg for some strange reason. While Scott Frost has his new starting quarterback in Casey Thompson, his Nebraska football team cannot stop vomiting for the life of them. Although “Casey’s going...
This Stat Shows Awful Aspect Of 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s Game
The San Francisco 49ers made a bold decision this offseason. They decided to make a change at the quarterback position, replacing Jimmy Garoppolo, who has been the starter since being acquired from the New England Patriots in 2017, for Trey Lance. It was a move that was coming sooner than...
Predicting the Cleveland Browns record without Deshaun Watson
What can the Cleveland Browns hope for without Deshaun Watson?. Whether you’re a fan of the 11-game suspension or not, we now know how long Deshaun Watson will be out of action due to his four counts of sexual assault, as ruled on by Judge Sue L. Robinson. While the embattled quarterback continues to skirt the issue and show no real remorse, the talk now moves to the Cleveland Browns and how they’ll be able to fair without their disgraced quarterback.
Packers: De’Vondre Campbell makes NFL Top 100 Players of 2022 list
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is at No. 49 in the NFL Top 100 Players of 2022 rankings. What a year it has been for De’Vondre Campbell. After signing a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers, Campbell would put together an incredible first season with the team.
Dana White admits Tom Brady was ‘not happy’ about failed Raiders deal
UFC president Dana White expanded on his story revealing that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski almost struck a deal to join the Las Vegas Raiders. Ever since the Raiders moved to Las Vegas, there has been plenty of thrilling NFL-UFC crossover — after all, it was none other than Bruce Buffer who officially introduced the Raiders on Monday Night Football last season.
Commanders endure shocking fall in ESPN’s under-25 talent rankings
What makes the NFL so compelling is that it’s dominated by superstars of all ages. While Tom Brady could win his eighth Super Bowl at age 45, young phenoms Justin Jefferson and Justin Herbert, among countless others, are already on a Hall of Fame trajectory. The Washington Commanders are no different.
