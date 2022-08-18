ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halstead, KS

Halstead hopes to improve under first-year head coach

By Zach Martin
 3 days ago

HALSTEAD, Kan. (KSNW) — The Halstead Dragons are being led into the 2022 high school football season by new head coach Derek Racette.

“This new coach that we got in is just amazing,” said senior running back Owen Haight. “We’ve built such a great relationship off the field, and we’re just going to keep building off of it.”

Racette is taking over a program that has been struggling in recent years.

“Just installing hard work, communication, dedication, and just trying to build something special,” added Racette.

In the past two seasons, Halstead has won only two games each season, and they’ve beaten the same two teams each time.

This year, while the players are learning a new system, they believe they have the talent to improve under their new head coach.

“It feels way different,” said senior receiver Skyler Geer. “It’s a whole different atmosphere. It’s not the same at all. I’m really excited for this season. It’s going to be great. We’re going to have a great season.”

It’s only up from here for Goddard High football

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — To the west of Wichita sits Goddard. It is the home of two high schools, Goddard High and Goddard Eisenhower. The Goddard High Lions are coming off of a winless season — they finished 0-9. But Head Coach Tommy Beason is pumped for this season because of two changes the program […]
GODDARD, KS
Goddard Eisenhower harping on consistency this season

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — Seven minutes down the road from Goddard High, you’ll find Goddard Eisenhower. The Tigers found some success last season— five wins and four losses. They have a good foundation to build off of. However, Eisenhower lost a significant amount of seniors. “Last year we were senior heavy. This year we are […]
GODDARD, KS
Derby Panthers have eyes set on returning to state

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Derby Panthers have made the trip to state seven years in a row. They brought home a title three straight years— 2018, 2019 and 2020. Winning is a part of the culture, so of course, they went for the four-peat. But the 2021 6-A state title game was a wake […]
DERBY, KS
Kansas Education
Kapaun Mt. Carmel motivated by last years finish

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kapaun Mt. Carmel was a power house in the late 70s and 80s. They last time they brought home a state title, however, was 1987. Head Coach Weston Schartz believes his program is turning a corner — a winning corner. Just last year, the Crusaders were one play away from going […]
WICHITA, KS
Bishop Carroll ready for Friday night lights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Happy Friday! We continue our high school football previews with Bishop Carroll. The Golden Eagles, led by Head Coach Dusty Trail, are coming off a 7-3 season. They lost to Maize by a field goal in the second round of the playoffs. Bishop Carroll isn’t a stranger to state or winning […]
WICHITA, KS
Wind Surge pitchers tosses no-hitter against Tulsa

WICHITA, Kan. (Wind Surge Communications) — Daniel Gossett’s no-hitter led the Wind Surge to a 3-0 victory over the Tulsa Drillers on Friday night in front of 7,709 fans at Riverfront Stadium.  The Surge remain in first place and lead three games to one in the series.  The Surge have won 12 of their last […]
TULSA, OK
American Cornhole League hosts Pro Shootout Series in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, the American Cornhole League held its seventh stop of the Pro Shootout Series at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita. Around 65 people competed for over $20,000 in prize money. “We put them all in a bracket and they are trying to fight their way down from a field of […]
WICHITA, KS
Schools team up to provide more nurses for Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As some Kansas hospitals struggle to find enough nurses, two Kansas schools are working together to tackle the problem. Cowley College administrators began brainstorming ways to address the nursing shortage in their area. The school offers a pre-nursing track but not a nursing program. It reached out to Butler Community College […]
WICHITA, KS
WSU students helping workforce training centers with ‘secret shoppers’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State Students are working to help workforce training centers to best serve their communities. WSU’s Public Policy and Management Center has students act as secret shoppers to help improve training at workforce centers. Students create a mock scenario about why they are using the workforce center, make an appointment, and […]
WICHITA, KS
Food trucks compete at 10th Annual Burger Battle in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, the 10th Annual Burger Battle was held at OJ Watson Park. It was food truck style where four food trucks competed to win People’s Choice for best burger. This event is put on by KETCH, a non-profit that helps adults with disabilities. “The funds all go to the programs […]
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Saturday morning, the Kansas Democratic Party announced that Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) died. She served in the Kansas House of Representatives for the 84th district. She has served since 2009. Finney was 63 years old. Community leaders have been sharing their thoughts on social media. Mayor Brandon Whipple and Gov. Laura […]
KANSAS STATE
Recovery committee hits $800,000 mark for tornado survivors, disperses $25,000 so far

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Nearly four months after a devastating EF-3 tornado swept through Andover and surrounding areas, many survivors are struggling with their insurance to rebuild. “Everything was destroyed,” Anderson resident Gary Dickerson said. “Garage was gone. The cars were destroyed.” Dickerson says while his insurance covered temporary housing and rental cars, his now-destroyed […]
ANDOVER, KS
Body found Sunday morning in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita Sunday morning, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say officers were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. for the report of a dead body found in an alley in the 1800 block of S Spruce. Upon arrival at the scene, a 34-year-old man […]
WICHITA, KS
Goo Goo Dolls coming to Salina in November

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Friday, Nov. 11, the Goo Goo Dolls will be in Salina performing at The Stiefel Theatre on their Chaos in Bloom Tour with Whitehall. The American rock band was formed in 1986 in Buffalo, New York, by their guitarist/vocalist John Rzeznik and their bassist/vocalist Robby Takac. Along with their drummer […]
SALINA, KS
Buhler man dies in crash

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Buhler died in a fatal car crash Saturday afternoon. According to Harvey County, 37-year-old Timothy Rutherford was driving a car westbound in the 23600 block of West Dutch Ave around 2 p.m., when for an unknown reason, he crossed the center line. He then hit an SUV […]
BUHLER, KS
NIAR and Erickson Precision Ventures unveil first aircraft conversion project

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Back in May, Wichita State University’s (WSU) National Insititute for Aviation Research (NIAR) WERX and Erickson Precision Ventures LLC announced a collaboration agreement. The agreement states that they will perform as many as 24 conversions per year beginning in 2023. This includes modification, maintenance, and engineering of the aircraft. On Thursday, […]
WICHITA, KS
