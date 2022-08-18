Halstead hopes to improve under first-year head coach

HALSTEAD, Kan. (KSNW) — The Halstead Dragons are being led into the 2022 high school football season by new head coach Derek Racette.

“This new coach that we got in is just amazing,” said senior running back Owen Haight. “We’ve built such a great relationship off the field, and we’re just going to keep building off of it.”

Racette is taking over a program that has been struggling in recent years.

“Just installing hard work, communication, dedication, and just trying to build something special,” added Racette.

In the past two seasons, Halstead has won only two games each season, and they’ve beaten the same two teams each time.

This year, while the players are learning a new system, they believe they have the talent to improve under their new head coach.

“It feels way different,” said senior receiver Skyler Geer. “It’s a whole different atmosphere. It’s not the same at all. I’m really excited for this season. It’s going to be great. We’re going to have a great season.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.