Gwyneth Badia
3d ago
In the early 1990’s, my husband and I leased a home. We answered an ad in the paper, met the man at a Krystal Burger, signed the lease and paid deposit and rent. We lived there nine months until the owners came from up north to their winter home. The sheriff was there very quickly. We had to be out immediately, however, the homeowner allowed us a whole three days to find a place and move.
darrel
3d ago
People have come up with so many ways to scam people, that its hard to tell if its a scam or not,trying to rent a home out thats not even theres to rent , collecting all the renter application money and deposits and then disappear.
wild941.com
Crazy Police Chase In Florida Ends With K-9 Capturing Suspect [Video]
Ocala Police Department released some crazy dash camera footage, showing a man driving a stolen car recklessly, through neighborhoods and through fences before finally being stopped and caught by a K-9 officer. According to a Facebook post from the Ocala Police Department, a man left his car unlocked with the keys in it. He saw other man who was later identified as Dale Shrewsbury, get into the car and take off.
WCJB
Ocala mayor helps recover gun from shooting scene
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On the night of August 13th, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn was on a ride-along when reports of gunfire came in. When they arrived at the scene, several vehicles were leaving the area at high speeds. Officers performed a traffic stop on one of the suspected vehicles,...
Florida 14-year-old, mom charged in national identity theft plot, deputies say
A Florida higher schooler and his mother were arrested for an identity theft scheme that affected people across the nation, according to authorities.
WCJB
Ocala Police are on the lookout for a thief that broke into a preschool
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are looking for the burglar who broke into a preschool. Officers say this man went into Happy Hearts Preschool a little after 2 a.m. on Sunday, August 7. They say he stole some electronic equipment. The burglar was wearing a black and white striped...
WCJB
Marion County deputies searching for armed carjacking suspect
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are looking for an armed carjacker. Deputies say that a mother and her teenage son went to the Pizza Hut on Southeast Maricamp Road in Ocala. After the woman entered the store, the individual in security pictures pulled a gun and...
Florida deputy holds pregnant mom at gunpoint for speeding, report says
A Florida deputy handed in his badge after a dramatic video showed him holding a pregnant mother at gunpoint during a traffic stop in Bradford County last week, according to reports.
Central Florida mom, teen son charged in national ID theft scheme
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Deltona High School student and his mom have been charged with multiple felonies for an identity theft scheme that affected more than a dozen people across the country. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. According to the sheriff’s office, their investigation into...
WCJB
Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
ocala-news.com
Residents share thoughts on growth, needs of Ocala/Marion County
In response to recent letters discussing the growth of Ocala/Marion County, more residents submitted letters to share their thoughts on the topic. “I am very concerned about how much Marion County is growing. We are the center of Florida. Has anyone considered that we may run out of fresh water, or if the impact could cause us to split off into the ocean?” says Ocala resident Sheryl Balogh.
villages-news.com
Snowbird who drove golf cart down 466A wants DUI breath test tossed out
A Wisconsin snowbird who drove a golf cart down County Road 466A wants a breath test tossed out in her driving under the influence arrest. Colleen Marie Beardsley, 54, was apparently lost when she was spotted at the wheel of the black Club Car shortly before 11 p.m. May 7 traveling eastbound on County Road 466A near Killingsworth Way, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Beardsley told the deputy that she and a friend, who was riding in the golf cart with her, were visiting for the weekend from Wisconsin. They said they left Brownwood Paddock Square and were trying to find their way back to the Oleander Villas in the Village of Sabal Chase. The GPS on their phones had instructed them to take County Road 466A, but the GPS was apparently not informed they were traveling in a non-Street Legal golf cart.
fox35orlando.com
Man dubbed 'Dogfather of Flagler County' on mission to rescue as many pooches possible
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Nick DeSantis is known as the "Dogfather of Flagler County." He says he is simply a servant to the lost paws of this world, adding that rescue dogs are the greatest gift that God ever gave us. His bedroom is plastered with pictures of all the...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for raping woman in homeless camp while his baby was nearby in a stroller
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – William Ronald J. Gibbons, 46, was arrested early this morning and charged with attempted sexual assault, aggravated battery, robbery, obstructing justice, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department officer that she lives in a homeless camp near the...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for stabbing girlfriend 20 times at Celebration Pointe Wawa
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Dexter Hall, 36, was arrested last night after his girlfriend was stabbed at the Wawa at Celebration Pointe. At about 4 a.m. Thursday morning, Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report that a woman had been stabbed at the Wawa on SW Archer Road. Upon arrival, they found a woman with over 20 stab wounds on her legs, arms, and torso. She reportedly identified her attacker as Hall, her boyfriend of 3 years.
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Gucci, Jasper, and Minnie
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First, we have a pup who is always willing to go for a walk Gucci. This affectionate and loyal dog is looking for someone who enjoys bonding time.
click orlando
Marion County deputies seek armed carjacker who stole vehicle in Pizza Hut parking lot
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies are searching for a person suspected of stealing a car and threatening a teen with a gun in a Pizza Hut parking lot on Wednesday night, according to the sheriff’s office. The armed carjacking took place at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday...
‘Tragic’: Woman killed by lightning strike in Seminole County identified
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Investigators identified the woman killed by a lightning strike in Seminole County as a mother of two and wife of an Orlando Sanford International Airport police officer. Officers said Nicole Tedesco died Thursday after lightning struck a tree she, her daughter Ava, 10, and their...
ocala-news.com
Two Ocala residents share thoughts on casinos, gambling
In response to a recent letter from a resident who stated that Ocala/Marion County should have a casino, two more residents wrote in to voice their opinions on the topic. “A previous letter stating that Marion County should have casino-style slot games is absolutely correct. We have off track or intertrack wagering. We have a horse track being wasted. We have poker card games out at the old jai alai, so why not add slots? And let the horses run. Designate a percentage of the take to the sheriff and everybody wins,” says Guy Mongello, Ocala resident.
villages-news.com
Alabama woman sipping Tito’s vodka arrested on I-75 during trip to see boyfriend
A woman from Alabama who was allegedly sipping Tito’s vodka was arrested on Interstate 75 in Sumter County during a trip to see her boyfriend. Madeline Susan Mallette, 27, of Florence, Ala. was driving a black Nissan SUV shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday on I-75 when 911 callers reported she was driving without her headlights, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man accused of grabbing female victim’s throat for several minutes during argument
A 62-year-old Ocala man was arrested after a female victim accused him of grabbing her throat for several minutes during an argument. On Friday, August 12, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a physical disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Kevin Charles Turzer.
flaglernewsweekly.com
FCSO: Suspect Caught In Swamp After Fleeing Traffic Stop
BUNNELL, FL – Sharp-eyed deputies with helicopter assistance pulled a 23-year-old Gainesville resident out of a swamp and placed him in handcuffs after he fled from a traffic stop in Bunnell, crashed into a ditch and tried to hide himself in a pond. Alunzo Devon Peoples is now out...
