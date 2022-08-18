ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Ashford restaurant fire under investigation

Two people are dead after a boat accident in Stonington. Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting at the Buckland Hills Mall on Friday. First of its kind UConn report analyzes police 'use of force' data.
ASHFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in Bristol

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Bristol. Authorities said it happened on Redstone Road. When officers arrived they found a 57-year-old man in the road. He was later pronounced dead, said police. “The initial investigation shows that the male was eastbound on Redstone...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

2 people dead in Stonington boat accident

STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Two people are dead after a boat accident in Stonington. Authorities responded to Latimer Point around 7 a.m. Police said the boat had two occupants and both died. They were both adult males. A DEEP spokesperson identified the victims as David Motherway, 54, of Stonington,...
STONINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Waterbury police investigate city's 3rd homicide in the past week

A security guard was shot during a shoplifting incident at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester on Friday.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

State police detective suspended, assigned to administrative duties

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A detective with the Connecticut State Police was suspended earlier this week. According to state police, Michael O’Hara’s police powers were suspended as of Aug. 15 and he was assigned to administrative duties “pending the outcome of an active investigation.”. They have not...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Organizers prep for Hartford’s annual Puerto Rican Parade

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Thousands of people are coming to Hartford this weekend to celebrate Puerto Rican culture. Hartford’s annual Puerto Rican parade will take place on Sunday. Shakira Perez, an executive board member with the parade, says the parade is an important celebration of Puerto Rican culture. “For...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man killed in Hartford shooting late Saturday night

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a shooting in Hartford late Saturday night, according to police. Authorities said it happened in the area of 768 Maple Avenue. Officers responded around 11:55 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a gunshot victim. Authorities said he died on scene.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Two overnight shootings under investigation in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two people are recovering in the hospital after separate shootings in Hartford overnight. Police said officers responded to a shooting on Maple Avenue around 2 a.m. While police responded, a woman arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound, authorities said. The victim, who is...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Two Connecticut men arrested in Springfield for attempting to steal car parts

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men from Connecticut were arrested in Springfield after firefighters saw them allegedly trying to steal car parts. Police said that around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, 32-year-old Stephen Baker and 33-year-old Timothy McDonald, both of Simsbury, were arrested on Wilbraham Road. They said prior to the arrests,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Shooting under investigation at Buckland Hills Mall

A security guard suffered a gunshot wound at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester. Police seek suspect in Buckland Hills Mall shooting.
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Arrest made following last summer’s double deadly crash in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Jersey was arrested in connection with a double deadly crash that happened in Woodbridge last summer, state police said. Juan Fernandez, 38, of Union City, NJ, was charged with transporting a child under the age of 5 without restraints, speeding, negligent homicide, failure to drive in a proper lane, risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault, and first-degree reckless endangerment.
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Middletown police collect school supplies

Many college freshmen will be dropped off at campuses in the next couple of weeks. Police seek suspect in Buckland Hills Mall shooting. A security guard suffered a gunshot wound at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

BACK TO SCHOOL: How to prepare for college

A security guard was shot during a shoplifting incident at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester on Friday.
MANCHESTER, CT

