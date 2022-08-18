Read full article on original website
Two Local Businesses Launch Collaboration in BristolConnecticut by the NumbersBristol, CT
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo: How This 100 Year Old Zoo Is A Popular Wedding VenueFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In SeptemberFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Eyewitness News
Boat launch in Rocky Hill closed as crews remove vehicles from Connecticut River
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – The Ferry Park boat launch in Rocky Hill is closed Saturday after two vehicles drove into Connecticut River, fire officials said. The incident happened overnight. The Rocky Hill Fire Department said the vehicles are at the bottom of the river and are leaking gas.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Ashford restaurant fire under investigation
Eyewitness News
Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in Bristol
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Bristol. Authorities said it happened on Redstone Road. When officers arrived they found a 57-year-old man in the road. He was later pronounced dead, said police. “The initial investigation shows that the male was eastbound on Redstone...
Eyewitness News
Middletown Police seek suspect following armed robbery in McDonald’s parking lot
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are looking for a suspect following a reported armed robbery at a McDonald’s in Middletown. Police were called to the parking lot of a McDonald’s on South Main Street for the report of an armed robbery. The victim was meeting the...
Eyewitness News
First of its kind UConn report analyzes police ‘use of force’ data
Eyewitness News
2 people dead in Stonington boat accident
STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Two people are dead after a boat accident in Stonington. Authorities responded to Latimer Point around 7 a.m. Police said the boat had two occupants and both died. They were both adult males. A DEEP spokesperson identified the victims as David Motherway, 54, of Stonington,...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Waterbury police investigate city's 3rd homicide in the past week
Eyewitness News
State police detective suspended, assigned to administrative duties
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A detective with the Connecticut State Police was suspended earlier this week. According to state police, Michael O’Hara’s police powers were suspended as of Aug. 15 and he was assigned to administrative duties “pending the outcome of an active investigation.”. They have not...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: More than 15,000 low-income CT households to get one-time back-to-school benefit
Eyewitness News
Organizers prep for Hartford’s annual Puerto Rican Parade
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Thousands of people are coming to Hartford this weekend to celebrate Puerto Rican culture. Hartford’s annual Puerto Rican parade will take place on Sunday. Shakira Perez, an executive board member with the parade, says the parade is an important celebration of Puerto Rican culture. “For...
Eyewitness News
Man killed in Hartford shooting late Saturday night
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a shooting in Hartford late Saturday night, according to police. Authorities said it happened in the area of 768 Maple Avenue. Officers responded around 11:55 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a gunshot victim. Authorities said he died on scene.
Eyewitness News
Security guard shot during Macy’s shoplifting incident at Buckland Hills Mall
Eyewitness News
Two overnight shootings under investigation in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two people are recovering in the hospital after separate shootings in Hartford overnight. Police said officers responded to a shooting on Maple Avenue around 2 a.m. While police responded, a woman arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound, authorities said. The victim, who is...
Eyewitness News
Two Connecticut men arrested in Springfield for attempting to steal car parts
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men from Connecticut were arrested in Springfield after firefighters saw them allegedly trying to steal car parts. Police said that around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, 32-year-old Stephen Baker and 33-year-old Timothy McDonald, both of Simsbury, were arrested on Wilbraham Road. They said prior to the arrests,...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Shooting under investigation at Buckland Hills Mall
Eyewitness News
18-wheeler crashed into home in DeKalb Co., 5 injured, pregnant woman involved
Eyewitness News
Arrest made following last summer’s double deadly crash in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Jersey was arrested in connection with a double deadly crash that happened in Woodbridge last summer, state police said. Juan Fernandez, 38, of Union City, NJ, was charged with transporting a child under the age of 5 without restraints, speeding, negligent homicide, failure to drive in a proper lane, risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault, and first-degree reckless endangerment.
Eyewitness News
Backpacks fly around the Meriden green as firefighters help families prepare for new school year
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Meriden families got a head start on their preparations for the new school year. The Meriden Fire Department stepped up and handed out thousands of dollars’ worth of school supplies during a giveaway on Friday. Backpacks full of school supplies flew around the Meriden Green...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Middletown police collect school supplies
Eyewitness News
BACK TO SCHOOL: How to prepare for college
