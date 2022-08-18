ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andale, KS

Andale football preparing to go for 4th straight state title

By Zach Martin
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lq3fN_0hLScuIt00

ANDALE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Andale Indians are looking to stay atop the mountain after three straight state titles.

Last year they had a dominant run to the title behind a stifling defense and run-heavy smashmouth offense.

Frontenac had only one loss to a Kansas school when they faced Andale in the state title game and they were shut out 53 to nothing.

“We lost a lot of offensive linemen last year, and I think we’re going have a lot of young kids come out and show up this year,” said senior linebacker, Noah Bruce. “Show that we aren’t going to miss anything, we’re not going to miss a beat.”

Halstead hopes to improve under first-year head coach

Head coach Dylan Schmidt says they have a process that has been working for them, and they are going to keep doing the same thing this season.

“You know, summer attendance-wise, it was the best summer we’ve ever had,” Schmidt explained. “So that was a positive change, and 13 seniors, that’s a small group for us, but we’re really excited about the 13 we have.”

With so many new players, Andale will have a new-look team, but they’re not worried about finding their groove.

“We never know until the first game who we are,” added senior offensive lineman, Jackson Kraus. “Maybe even into the playoffs, but we’ll find out who we are and we’ll get it done.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

It’s only up from here for Goddard High football

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — To the west of Wichita, sits Goddard. Home of two high schools, Goddard High and Goddard Eisenhower. We are going to focus on Goddard High to start. The Lions are coming off of a winless season — they finished 0-9. But Head Coach Tommy Beason is pumped for this season because […]
GODDARD, KS
KSN News

Derby Panthers have eyes set on returning to state

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Derby Panthers have made the trip to state seven years in a row. They brought home a title three straight years— 2018, 2019 and 2020. Winning is a part of the culture, so of course, they went for the four-peat. But the 2021 6-A state title game was a wake […]
DERBY, KS
KSN News

Goddard Eisenhower harping on consistency this season

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — Seven minutes down the road from Goddard High, you’ll find Goddard Eisenhower. The Tigers found some success last season— five wins and four losses. They have a good foundation to build off of. However, Eisenhower lost a significant amount of seniors. “Last year we were senior heavy. This year we are […]
GODDARD, KS
KSN News

Kapaun Mt. Carmel motivated by last years finish

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kapaun Mt. Carmel was a power house in the late 70s and 80s. They last time they brought home a state title, however, was 1987. Head Coach Weston Schartz believes his program is turning a corner — a winning corner. Just last year, the Crusaders were one play away from going […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frontenac, KS
State
Kansas State
City
Andale, KS
City
Halstead, KS
Andale, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Andale, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Education
KSN News

American Cornhole League hosts Pro Shootout Series in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, the American Cornhole League held its seventh stop of the Pro Shootout Series at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita. Around 65 people competed for over $20,000 in prize money. “We put them all in a bracket and they are trying to fight their way down from a field of […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Bishop Carroll ready for Friday night lights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Happy Friday! We continue our high school football previews with Bishop Carroll. The Golden Eagles, led by Head Coach Dusty Trail, are coming off a 7-3 season. They lost to Maize by a field goal in the second round of the playoffs. Bishop Carroll isn’t a stranger to state or winning […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wind Surge pitchers tosses no-hitter against Tulsa

WICHITA, Kan. (Wind Surge Communications) — Daniel Gossett’s no-hitter led the Wind Surge to a 3-0 victory over the Tulsa Drillers on Friday night in front of 7,709 fans at Riverfront Stadium.  The Surge remain in first place and lead three games to one in the series.  The Surge have won 12 of their last […]
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Schmidt
KSN News

Schools team up to provide more nurses for Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As some Kansas hospitals struggle to find enough nurses, two Kansas schools are working together to tackle the problem. Cowley College administrators began brainstorming ways to address the nursing shortage in their area. The school offers a pre-nursing track but not a nursing program. It reached out to Butler Community College […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Saturday morning, the Kansas Democratic Party announced that Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) died. She served in the Kansas House of Representatives for the 84th district. She has served since 2009. Finney was 63 years old. Community leaders have been sharing their thoughts on social media. Mayor Brandon Whipple and Gov. Laura […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Food trucks compete at 10th Annual Burger Battle in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, the 10th Annual Burger Battle was held at OJ Watson Park. It was food truck style where four food trucks competed to win People’s Choice for best burger. This event is put on by KETCH, a non-profit that helps adults with disabilities. “The funds all go to the programs […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Andale Indians#Nexstar Media Inc
KSN News

NIAR and Erickson Precision Ventures unveil first aircraft conversion project

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Back in May, Wichita State University’s (WSU) National Insititute for Aviation Research (NIAR) WERX and Erickson Precision Ventures LLC announced a collaboration agreement. The agreement states that they will perform as many as 24 conversions per year beginning in 2023. This includes modification, maintenance, and engineering of the aircraft. On Thursday, […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

WSU students helping workforce training centers with ‘secret shoppers’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State Students are working to help workforce training centers to best serve their communities. WSU’s Public Policy and Management Center has students act as secret shoppers to help improve training at workforce centers. Students create a mock scenario about why they are using the workforce center, make an appointment, and […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KSN News

Recovery committee hits $800,000 mark for tornado survivors, disperses $25,000 so far

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Nearly four months after a devastating EF-3 tornado swept through Andover and surrounding areas, many survivors are struggling with their insurance to rebuild. “Everything was destroyed,” Anderson resident Gary Dickerson said. “Garage was gone. The cars were destroyed.” Dickerson says while his insurance covered temporary housing and rental cars, his now-destroyed […]
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

Hutchinson celebrates 150 years with block party

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Hutchinson celebrated its 150th year as an incorporated city with a block party on Thursday, Aug. 18. The mile-long block party was on Main St and spanned from Avenue C to 9th Ave. Local organizations and businesses organized plenty of free and fun activities for residents. One event […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Orpheum hosts “Smokey and the Bandit” celebration

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – “Smokey and the Bandit” received a nod in remembrance on Friday. Wichita’s Orpheum Theatre decided to host a special screening in honor of its 45th-anniversary screening. At the event, fans could find a replica of the car from the film, several food trucks, games, and prizes. “Smokey and the Bandit” was […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy