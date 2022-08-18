ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Langeliers ends A's 81-game triples drought in win over M's

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shea Langeliers got three hits, including Oakland’s first triple after a strange 81-game drought without a three-bagger, and the Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3 Sunday. No team in major league history had gone longer without a triple since 1901 until Langeliers, a catcher, hit an RBI drive in the eighth inning. He had two triples this season in Triple-A. JP Sears (5-0) allowed one run, on Mitch Haniger’s homer, in five innings. Six A’s relievers held the lead for the team with the worst record in the AL. Seattle, near the top of the wild-card standings, lost for the second straight day to the A’s. Cal Raleigh had two doubles for the Mariners.
The Associated Press

Dodgers rookie Pepiot beats All-Star Alcantara, Marlins 10-3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Ryan Pepiot celebrated his 25th birthday in style Sunday, getting the best of a matchup with All-Star and Cy Young Award candidate Sandy Alcantara to lead a 10-3 victory over the Miami Marlins. Pepiot, in just his seventh career start, held the Marlins to two runs on four hits as Los Angeles won its ninth consecutive home game. Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy hit a home runs and Will Smith drove in three runs for the Dodgers. In a season where he has dominated opponents, Alcantara was no match for the Dodgers. Alcantara’s 3 2/3 innings were a season low, while his six runs and 10 hits allowed were season highs. The right-hander had one walk and five strikeouts. On July 19, Alcantara threw a scoreless second inning at Dodger Stadium in his second-All-Star Game appearance.
