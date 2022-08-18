LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Ryan Pepiot celebrated his 25th birthday in style Sunday, getting the best of a matchup with All-Star and Cy Young Award candidate Sandy Alcantara to lead a 10-3 victory over the Miami Marlins. Pepiot, in just his seventh career start, held the Marlins to two runs on four hits as Los Angeles won its ninth consecutive home game. Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy hit a home runs and Will Smith drove in three runs for the Dodgers. In a season where he has dominated opponents, Alcantara was no match for the Dodgers. Alcantara’s 3 2/3 innings were a season low, while his six runs and 10 hits allowed were season highs. The right-hander had one walk and five strikeouts. On July 19, Alcantara threw a scoreless second inning at Dodger Stadium in his second-All-Star Game appearance.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO