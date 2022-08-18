Read full article on original website
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State ParkThe Planking TravelerDuffield, VA
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Hidden historic documents have been discovered at Ashe Street Courthouse
A hidden treasure trove of Washington County records was recently uncovered during renovation of the old Ashe Street Courthouse in Johnson City. In removing a wall partition, contractors uncovered a two-level vault hidden for decades. When they got it open, 113 bound volumes of Washington County court records were found inside.
JCPD: Woman holding scissors/sticks in hands, charged with evading arrest
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to the release, Vanessa McCoy, 44, was on the sidewalk of West Market Street with a stick in one hand and a pair of scissors in the other. The release from the Johnson City Police Department states officers responded to a disturbance on 925 West Market Street on Friday. […]
Model Mill officially opens its doors in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Model Mill has officially opened its doors in Johnson City. On Friday, the Model Mill held a ribbon cutting for its official opening, and Lauren Jones, co-owner of Crumb Bakeshop, was okay with waiting over three years for the opening because she was happy to know it was coming […]
Kingsport Times-News
HMG adds trio of medical providers in Kingsport, Bristol
KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group announced the addition of three medical providers this month. HMG will welcome Jonathan Smith, Linda Funk and Melanie Davis to its locations throughout Kingsport and Bristol, according to a news release.
Man who led police on pursuit, destroyed house, identified
UPDATE: According to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Chandler Meade, 33, of Meadowview was taken into custody by the Johnson County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office. According to the release, the WCSO received a report of a male subject attempting to enter a female’s residence near the 25000 Block of Watauga Road in Abingdon on […]
wymt.com
Sheriff: Woman found dead in Wise County, one man arrested
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death in Norton. Around 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, officials got a call of an unresponsive woman at a home on Petrey Street. Officials found a 61-year-old woman in the home. She was taken to...
Kingsport Times-News
Churches in Hawkins County to host free gas drive
ROGERSVILLE — Three local churches will host free gas drives at stations in Hawkins County. Persia Baptist Church and Hope at the Gap will dispense up to $20 of free gas per vehicle at Persia General Store, at 104 Old Persia Road, on Friday, Aug. 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Closing City Jail
Thursday evening, Johnson City Commissioners approved a move that will lead to the closure of the Johnson City Jail. The Tennessee Department of Corrections is being notified of the city’s intent to end the contract with the state to house state inmates in the city holding facility. The jail has been in operation since the 1970’s and has a capacity to hold 88 inmates. City staff cited a decrease in inmates, now currently holding 35, a decrease in revenues and rising operational and staffing challenges as reasons for closing the jail. The closure will also impact nine full time and two part time employees at the facility.
wvlt.tv
Proposed Cumberland Avenue changes upsetting business-owners, UT students
‘Living a nightmare’ | Missing East Tennessee man’s mom holds onto hope. A Surgoinsville man named Tommy Albritton, 33, vanished in March from Knoxville according to the Surgoinsville Police Department. Catch up Quick. Updated: 8 hours ago. Your headlines from 8/18 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: KPD...
JCPD arrests alleged fugitive with VA Police help
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) investigators arrested a suspected fugitive on Monday with the help of Veterans Administration (VA) police officers. According to a JCPD release, a man identified as Eric Ryan Rose of Raven, Virginia was spotted at a property on Dogwood Avenue by VA police. When VA officers […]
WCSO: Man leads police on pursuit after destroying a house
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said a man led police on a pursuit after breaking into a house and setting it on fire on Saturday. According to Blake Andis, Sheriff of Washington County, Virginia, a male was reported to have broken into a house, destroyed the interior and then […]
Greeneville Dollar General employee accused of embezzlement
Greeneville Police officers responded to a call of alleged embezzlement at a Dollar General.
supertalk929.com
VDH: Plant malfunction deposits 438,000 gallons of sewage into Powell River in Big Stone Gap
A plant malfunction in Big Stone Gap caused more than 438,000 gallons of sewage to spill into the South Fork of the Powell River. The Virginia Department of Health issued a water recreation advisory for that waterway Friday afternoon following the incident. The agency says there has been no impact on drinking water.
Suspect in Jefferson County toddler’s death arrested in Greene County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of two suspects wanted in connection with the death of the Jefferson County toddler was arrested in Greene County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Christopher Kyle Ray Smith, 25, was located and taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Greene County before being booked into the Jefferson County […]
Johnson City Press
Kingsport school board approves city bid on its behalf for Colonial Heights Middle, low bid on Jefferson Elementary HVAC
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport school board has voted 4-1 to reimburse Kingsport up to $2.25 million if the city makes and wins a bid next month on the former Colonial Heights Middle School and its 16-acre campus. The funding would come from the school system's General Purpose School Fund...
Sheriff: Erwin machete attack leads to first-degree attempted murder charge
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to the Unicoi County Sheriff, a man was arrested in Erwin Saturday night and charged with attempted first-degree murder. In a post to social media, Unicoi County Sheriff Michael Hensley said Steve Silvers was arrested after officers responded to a disturbance on Madison Street. Upon arrival, officers met Silvers coming […]
Wise Co. Sheriff’s lieutenant sings for students
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Union Primary School students got a special treat on Thursday in the form of a singing SRO. Union Primary School hosted Lieutenant Riley of the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, and before long he was playing piano alongside students and bringing back classics like Elvis Presley’s “Jailhouse Rock” on a classroom […]
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Beats
On Aug. 11, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Cody M. Fleenor, Blountville, and charged him with two counts of criminal simulation. At 11:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Walgreen’s on N. State of Franklin Road in reference to a subject attempting to pass counterfeit money. Once on scene, officers located the subject later identified as Fleenor still in the store. Officers made contact with a store clerk, who turned over the bills to their custody. Officers could see multiple discrepancies in the $50 notes. The officer observed the print to be blurry, a $5 band running vertically through the bills, and a number “5” watermark.
wcyb.com
Dog revived by Kingsport Fire Department visits the firefighter who saved his life
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — After being in a car accident, the only thing Ellen Johnston worried about was the condition of her dog, Rico. He was stiff, his head was jutted, and I picked him up and carried him to the fire truck, not knowing if they could or would do anything," Ellen Johnston, Rico's owner said.
Kingsport Times-News
17 indicted by Wise County grand jury
WISE — A Wise County grand jury has indicted 17 people on charges including failure to register as a sex offender, armed robbery, kidnapping, forgery and violating a protective order. Wednesday’s indictments contained 50 charges, including the following:
