ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Hidden historic documents have been discovered at Ashe Street Courthouse

A hidden treasure trove of Washington County records was recently uncovered during renovation of the old Ashe Street Courthouse in Johnson City. In removing a wall partition, contractors uncovered a two-level vault hidden for decades. When they got it open, 113 bound volumes of Washington County court records were found inside.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Model Mill officially opens its doors in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Model Mill has officially opened its doors in Johnson City. On Friday, the Model Mill held a ribbon cutting for its official opening, and Lauren Jones, co-owner of Crumb Bakeshop, was okay with waiting over three years for the opening because she was happy to know it was coming […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

HMG adds trio of medical providers in Kingsport, Bristol

KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group announced the addition of three medical providers this month. HMG will welcome Jonathan Smith, Linda Funk and Melanie Davis to its locations throughout Kingsport and Bristol, according to a news release.
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Kingsport, TN
Real Estate
City
Kingsport, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
State
Washington State
Kingsport, TN
Business
WJHL

Man who led police on pursuit, destroyed house, identified

UPDATE: According to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Chandler Meade, 33, of Meadowview was taken into custody by the Johnson County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office. According to the release, the WCSO received a report of a male subject attempting to enter a female’s residence near the 25000 Block of Watauga Road in Abingdon on […]
ABINGDON, VA
wymt.com

Sheriff: Woman found dead in Wise County, one man arrested

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death in Norton. Around 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, officials got a call of an unresponsive woman at a home on Petrey Street. Officials found a 61-year-old woman in the home. She was taken to...
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Churches in Hawkins County to host free gas drive

ROGERSVILLE — Three local churches will host free gas drives at stations in Hawkins County. Persia Baptist Church and Hope at the Gap will dispense up to $20 of free gas per vehicle at Persia General Store, at 104 Old Persia Road, on Friday, Aug. 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Johnson City Closing City Jail

Thursday evening, Johnson City Commissioners approved a move that will lead to the closure of the Johnson City Jail. The Tennessee Department of Corrections is being notified of the city’s intent to end the contract with the state to house state inmates in the city holding facility. The jail has been in operation since the 1970’s and has a capacity to hold 88 inmates. City staff cited a decrease in inmates, now currently holding 35, a decrease in revenues and rising operational and staffing challenges as reasons for closing the jail. The closure will also impact nine full time and two part time employees at the facility.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tri Cities#Linus Realestate#Investors#Tri Cities Outside#Tec#Washington Co#Monkeypox
WJHL

JCPD arrests alleged fugitive with VA Police help

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) investigators arrested a suspected fugitive on Monday with the help of Veterans Administration (VA) police officers. According to a JCPD release, a man identified as Eric Ryan Rose of Raven, Virginia was spotted at a property on Dogwood Avenue by VA police. When VA officers […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WCSO: Man leads police on pursuit after destroying a house

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said a man led police on a pursuit after breaking into a house and setting it on fire on Saturday. According to Blake Andis, Sheriff of Washington County, Virginia, a male was reported to have broken into a house, destroyed the interior and then […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WJHL

Suspect in Jefferson County toddler’s death arrested in Greene County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of two suspects wanted in connection with the death of the Jefferson County toddler was arrested in Greene County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Christopher Kyle Ray Smith, 25, was located and taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Greene County before being booked into the Jefferson County […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Sheriff: Erwin machete attack leads to first-degree attempted murder charge

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to the Unicoi County Sheriff, a man was arrested in Erwin Saturday night and charged with attempted first-degree murder. In a post to social media, Unicoi County Sheriff Michael Hensley said Steve Silvers was arrested after officers responded to a disturbance on Madison Street. Upon arrival, officers met Silvers coming […]
ERWIN, TN
WJHL

Wise Co. Sheriff’s lieutenant sings for students

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Union Primary School students got a special treat on Thursday in the form of a singing SRO. Union Primary School hosted Lieutenant Riley of the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, and before long he was playing piano alongside students and bringing back classics like Elvis Presley’s “Jailhouse Rock” on a classroom […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
elizabethton.com

Johnson City Police Beats

On Aug. 11, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Cody M. Fleenor, Blountville, and charged him with two counts of criminal simulation. At 11:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Walgreen’s on N. State of Franklin Road in reference to a subject attempting to pass counterfeit money. Once on scene, officers located the subject later identified as Fleenor still in the store. Officers made contact with a store clerk, who turned over the bills to their custody. Officers could see multiple discrepancies in the $50 notes. The officer observed the print to be blurry, a $5 band running vertically through the bills, and a number “5” watermark.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

17 indicted by Wise County grand jury

WISE — A Wise County grand jury has indicted 17 people on charges including failure to register as a sex offender, armed robbery, kidnapping, forgery and violating a protective order. Wednesday’s indictments contained 50 charges, including the following:
WISE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy