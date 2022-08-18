Read full article on original website
Reported Stabbing on North Meadow Street in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police are investigating a stabbing incident on North Meadow St. in Ithaca. According to IPD, on August 17th at around 6:20 PM, officers were called to the 400 block of North Meadow Street. Officers learned that a delivery person was stabbed in the left shoulder. IPD says the injury is non life-threatening.
Ithaca Man Arrested After Firings Shots At Boat Yard Employee
On Friday, at 9:25 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of two males and a female creating a disorderly situation at The Boat Yard Grill, located at 525 Taughannock Blvd. On scene Officers learned that the three people were leaving the restaurant when an employee tried to get the license plate of the vehicle they were leaving in. One of the subjects then fired a gun at the employee, but the bullet did not hit them.
Shots were fired at a local restaurant after an employee attempted to get license plate of people causing a disturbance last night.
Cortland woman arrested for Grand Theft from Target
ITHACA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Cortland County woman has been arrested for stealing more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from the Target in Lansing. On August 18, 2022, New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Miranda M. Fairchild, age 30 of Cortland, NY for the class “E” felony of Grand Larceny in the fourth degree.
Newfield man arrested after attempted robbery in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Newfield man was arrested and another is still on the loose after an attempted robbery at a store in Ithaca on Friday. According to Ithaca Police, two black males had attempted to rob the Dankie’s Glass Shop at 219 Elmira Road in Ithaca sometime around 7 p.m.
18 year old killed in car vs. Pedestrian
Update: An earlier version title this as a hit and run incident. My apologies, we had multiple press releases from NYSP at the same time. TIOGA COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH)On August 21, 2022, at approximately 10:20 p.m., New York State Police at Owego responded to a report of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian on State Route 17C in the town of Barton. Waverly Barton Fire Department and Greater Valley EMS were already on scene providing care to the pedestrian. The pedestrian, an 18-year-old male was pronounced deceased on scene. The operator of the vehicle did stop and was interviewed by members of the State Police. Members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene. Tioga County Sheriff’s Deputies also assisted on scene. The investigation is on-going.
Auburn, N.Y. — A Central New York man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash Friday night, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Axton said. Joseph M. Costello, 24, of Auburn, was operating a 2016 Honda motorcycle west on Franklin Street Road in the town of Sennett shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday when he veered off the north shoulder of the road and struck a utility pole, Axton said in a news release Saturday.
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended period of time. An investigation determined that […]
Pedestrian struck by Sheriff’s Patrol Vehicle
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle incident involving a sheriff’s office patrol vehicle and a pedestrian. Early Sunday morning on August 21, at approximately 3:08 a.m., sheriff’s deputies received a call regarding a physical domestic in progress. While en route to the scene, a deputy traveling southbound on North Midler Avenue near Coughlin Avenue, collided with a pedestrian who had walked into the southbound lane from the east side of the road and into the path of the vehicle.
29-year-old man dies after shooting on North Side in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man died early Sunday morning in the emergency room of a hospital after a shooting on the North Side of Syracuse, police said. Officers responded at 4:17 a.m. to the 200 block of North State Street for a reported shooting, said Sgt. Thomas Blake, a spokesperson for Syracuse Police. That’s near the intersection of North State Street and James Street.
Lyons woman charged for leaving dogs in hot car in Tioga County
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP., P.A. (WETM) – A Lyons, New York, woman has been charged after police said she left two dogs in a hot car in Tioga County, Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield responded to a report of animal cruelty in the Walmart parking lot in Richmond Township around 1:30 p.m. on August 16. […]
Syracuse Fire Department respond to vehicle/structure collision
SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– On August 20, at approximately 10:09 p.m., Syracuse Firefighters were alerted by the 911 Center that a motor vehicle had struck a building on 401 Butternut Street and multiple people could be injured. Firefighters from Station 2 arrived to find a damaged SUV in the street...
Horseheads man arrested for attempting to sell stolen car
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a car from a storage facility and tried to sell it in Pennsylvania, according to New York State Police. Timothy Gullo, 40, was arrested by State Police out of Horseheads on August 18, 2022, for allegedly stealing a car from Latta […]
Elmira man arrested for burglary, theft
ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested after law enforcement said he broke into a building in the Town of Erwin earlier this week. Robert Allison III, 21, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on August 17 for the theft. The arrest report said Allison broke into a building in […]
Man allegedly pretending to be officer charged with imprisoning teen
Smithfield Township, Pa. — A Sayre man is facing felony charges of falsely imprisoning a teenager after he allegedly pretended to be a police officer and handcuffed a juvenile on a fake traffic stop. Joseph Harold Tubbs, 18, reportedly showed the driver a badge and had red and blue lights flashing inside his car when he stopped the teen driver on Springfield Road on July 29 around 10:45 p.m., according to charges. ...
24-year-old dies from motorcycle crash in Sennett
(WSYR-TV) — A serious motorcycle crash on Franklin Steet Road in the town of Sennett was reported to Cayuga County Sheriff on Friday, August 19 at 5:28 p.m. According to Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck, 24-year-old Joseph M. Costello of Auburn was driving a 2016 Honda motorcycle heading westward, when the motorcycle went off the north shoulder of the road and hit a utility post.
Three shootings in Syracuse Thursday night
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department shared details on three different shootings that happened on the night of Thursday, August 18. Police responded to the first shooting around 7:38 p.m. at 207 Catawba Street after receiving a shooting report, they say. When they arrived, officers say they found a 21-year-old man who was shot just above his right knee. Police say he was sent to Upstate Hospital by ambulance and is in stable condition.
City Police: Man arrested on warrant for stealing bike
A Cortland man was recently arrested after he stole a bicycle last month, according to a city police report. The report states that back on July 18, Patrick M. Duffy, 39, cut a metal cable bicycle lock and stole a Nishika Pueblo 21 speed mountain bicycle just outside of Marketplace Mall on Main Street in the city.
Syracuse woman sentenced to 9 years for robbing convenience store with assault rifle
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 20-year-old woman was sentenced Thursday to just over 9 years in federal prison for robbing a Syracuse convenience store with an assault rifle, federal prosecutors said. Chantal Jaquez, of Syracuse, previously pleaded guilty to robbing the Lucky 7 Market, at 106 Oak St., with another person...
Newly hired police deputy arrested after planting camera in woman’s home
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has shared that a newly hired police deputy was arrested on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, after a domestic incident at a home in Brewerton. The deputy, 29-year-old Brandon Coogan of Syracuse, is accused of secretly placing a camera recording device in...
