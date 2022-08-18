Read full article on original website
Buffalo will hold marijuana conviction expungement clinics
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that marijuana is legal for adult-use in New York State, the Erie County District Attorney's office is working with community groups to help people expunge their marijuana convictions. There are two workshops coming up to help guide people through the process: one this month and...
Gov. Hochul signs into law ban on imitation guns
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York has a new law in place as of Tuesday targeting imitation guns that can be mistaken for the real thing. The law Gov. Kathy Hochul signed bans imitation weapons that aren't brightly colored in order to make sure these fake weapons aren't used in crimes and aren't mistaken by police as the real thing.
Difficult circumstances, same stress, Kaleida labor negotiations carry on
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Labor negotiations at Kaleida Health have entered the fifth month as union leaders announced plans to consider strike authorization as soon as next week. The announcement came during an informational picket outside Buffalo General and Oishei Children’s Hospitals Thursday evening. CWA 1168 and 1199 SEIU...
NYS offering virtual support groups to help Black New Yorkers heal
BUFFALO, N.Y. — To help the community heal following the Jefferson Avenue mass shooting at Tops, the New York State's Office of Mental Health is teaming up with the Association of Black Psychologists to offer healing circle support groups. This will help meet the mental health needs of people...
Taking It To The Streets festival returns this weekend after 2 years
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the summer we've seen many events and festivals here in Western New York return after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. On Saturday, the long-running gospel festival "Taking it to the Streets" made its comeback. It was back with music, food, vendors, and even...
Manufacturing survey released shows volatility; what's the situation in WNY?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday the New York Federal Reserve released its monthly manufacturing survey. The Fed reported the second-biggest drop in manufacturing activity since the survey was introduced in 2006. "Manufacturing activity took a significant turn south, it's only been for one month, but it's certainly a significant...
NY expands Tuition Assistance Program to part-time students
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State is expanding its Tuition Assistance Program (TAP). Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that TAP is getting a $150 million expansion, which will help roughly 75,000 part-time students. According to the state, part-time TAP will be available to eligible students on a prorated basis....
Northern Lights forecast: It could be a miss for Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Yes, you may have already heard that the Aurora Borealis, more commonly known as the Northern Lights, has been active this week. That's thanks to a massive Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) that erupted from the sun earlier this week and was one of the stronger events in the past year or two. With the Earth's orientation and rotation around the sun, this CME was expected to reach and impact the Northern Hemisphere beginning as early as Tuesday night through Friday.
Retail cannabis questions, how application for conditional licenses could be informative for others
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York's retail cannabis market continues to take shape with the first application for those with marijuana convictions scheduled to come out next week. It will mark a big step forward for the Office of Cannabis Management website but getting to this point has taken longer than expected, which has led to a lot of questions from prospective business owners.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for portions of Genesee and Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another afternoon of strong storms across Western New York for the second day in a row. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for portions of Genesee and Erie County. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail are the primary threats. This cell was previous severe warned until 5 p.m. and the warning has been extended in time and area as it slowly tracks west. Heavy rain that could lead to minor flooding as well as lots of lightning is expected with this storm too.
New nursing program to address staffing shortage
BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side has talked a lot about staffing shortages, and now SUNY Erie and ECMC are starting a program to help alleviate the shortage of nurses in Western New York. This program offers financial aid and guaranteed employment when you graduate, so it is...
Bicyclist struck and killed by dump truck in Wheatfield identified
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — A bicyclist killed after being hit by a dump truck Thursday morning has now been identified. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office identified the victim Friday as David Meisenburg of Wheatfield. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened just before 8 a.m. in the 6700...
Family struck by tragic death of 2-year-old seeking traffic safety changes
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — The death of 2-year-old Raelynn, from Wheatfield, is spurring her family to do the unimaginable and turn their heartache into action. Described as a lover of Minnie Mouse and trampolines, Raelynn died after a crash at the intersection of Sy Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard on May 24.
