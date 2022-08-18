BUFFALO, N.Y. — Yes, you may have already heard that the Aurora Borealis, more commonly known as the Northern Lights, has been active this week. That's thanks to a massive Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) that erupted from the sun earlier this week and was one of the stronger events in the past year or two. With the Earth's orientation and rotation around the sun, this CME was expected to reach and impact the Northern Hemisphere beginning as early as Tuesday night through Friday.

