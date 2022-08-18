ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

2 On Your Side

Gov. Hochul signs into law ban on imitation guns

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York has a new law in place as of Tuesday targeting imitation guns that can be mistaken for the real thing. The law Gov. Kathy Hochul signed bans imitation weapons that aren't brightly colored in order to make sure these fake weapons aren't used in crimes and aren't mistaken by police as the real thing.
2 On Your Side

NY expands Tuition Assistance Program to part-time students

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State is expanding its Tuition Assistance Program (TAP). Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that TAP is getting a $150 million expansion, which will help roughly 75,000 part-time students. According to the state, part-time TAP will be available to eligible students on a prorated basis....
2 On Your Side

Northern Lights forecast: It could be a miss for Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Yes, you may have already heard that the Aurora Borealis, more commonly known as the Northern Lights, has been active this week. That's thanks to a massive Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) that erupted from the sun earlier this week and was one of the stronger events in the past year or two. With the Earth's orientation and rotation around the sun, this CME was expected to reach and impact the Northern Hemisphere beginning as early as Tuesday night through Friday.
2 On Your Side

Retail cannabis questions, how application for conditional licenses could be informative for others

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York's retail cannabis market continues to take shape with the first application for those with marijuana convictions scheduled to come out next week. It will mark a big step forward for the Office of Cannabis Management website but getting to this point has taken longer than expected, which has led to a lot of questions from prospective business owners.
2 On Your Side

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for portions of Genesee and Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another afternoon of strong storms across Western New York for the second day in a row. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for portions of Genesee and Erie County. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail are the primary threats. This cell was previous severe warned until 5 p.m. and the warning has been extended in time and area as it slowly tracks west. Heavy rain that could lead to minor flooding as well as lots of lightning is expected with this storm too.
2 On Your Side

New nursing program to address staffing shortage

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side has talked a lot about staffing shortages, and now SUNY Erie and ECMC are starting a program to help alleviate the shortage of nurses in Western New York. This program offers financial aid and guaranteed employment when you graduate, so it is...
