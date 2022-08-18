Read full article on original website
PhillyBite
Fork & Ale Gastropub-style Restaurant in Douglassville PA
Philadelphia, PA - Fork & Ale is a new restaurant in Douglassville. It is the former location of Tim's Ugly Mug. The restaurant offers craft food and brews. The menu is made from scratch daily. The restaurant is located on a quiet two-lane part of Route 724. It serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It is a great choice for those looking for a casual, family-friendly setting. Located at 1281 E Main St, Douglassville, PA 19518.
lebtown.com
Ice Cream Wars: Lucky’s Ice Cream (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
Pasta with spicy, homemade sausage is topped with sauce like an Italian grandmother makes: Best Eats
Along with cannoli, gelato, and pastries, a Cumberland County bakery has recently bumped up its offerings with authentic Italian food. La Bella Sicilia Bakery & Gelateria at 5510 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township recently opened a restaurant inside its bakery. A full menu features pastas, steaks, and seafood along with appetizers and salads.
15-year-old opens ice cream shop with unique flavors
MCSHERRYSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An Adams County teen is running her own ice cream shop, but she is serving up more than your average scoop. Ripleigh Maring spends her afternoons scooping ice cream. Another afternoon scooping ice cream. “It’s like heaven in a cup,” she said. “This is vanilla and then he got a scoop […]
Take a ride through the state capital | Travel Smart
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Summer may be winding down, but there's still plenty of time to get out and experience some of the most exciting activities across South Central Pennsylvania. FOX43 is showing you how you can stay active while exploring the sights, sounds, and tastes of Harrisburg. Experience the...
York county Astronomical Society to hold free public Starwatch
The York County Astronomical Society (YCAS) will be offering a public Starwatch at their observatory at John C. Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road, York,from 8 to 10 p.m. Sept. 10. The evening will begin with a screened astronomical presentation on the James Webb Space Telescope first images. Guests...
If You're Looking to Experience a Christian Broadway Show, This is It, and More [Lancaster, PA]
You can tell from driving up the hill where Sight & Sound Theatre is located, that it's going to be grand. The land, how well it is maintained, the professional staff navigating the buses and cars parking, the majestic building overlooking the fields. It's unique.
abc27.com
abc27 veteran pulls plug on newsroom’s final fax machine; New staffer: ‘What’s a cover sheet?’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — George Richards and the fax machine on his desk have been through a lot together. “It’s kept me company here for years,” said Richards, abc27’s assignment manager, who has been at the station since… well… long enough to remember the station’s first fax machine, “a smaller machine with specially treated paper … thermal paper and a cutting bar.”
Pennsylvania fights to stay alive on first elimination day of tournament
Williamsport, Pa. — Surprisingly, Saturday was not about the celebration as hometown favorite Hollidaysburg attempted to stay alive in the 12-day tournament that is the Little League World Series. It was a rough start for the PA kids as New England immediately put them into chase mode with a run in the opening inning. Chase Link, who has been relatively quiet in the early portions of the Series, lifted a ball over the centerfield fence to tie the game. ...
Friends of Legal Services Book Sale to Kick Off On September 16th
Over 70,000 books will go on sale at bargain prices when the 36th Annual Friends of Legal Services Book Sale opens its doors on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 9:00 AM. “We are thrilled to be able to invite the public to our book sale again, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic,” said Carolyn Carter, a volunteer with the organization. “We have far more books than ever before, on every topic imaginable—and we’re at the Chambersburg Mall, a much more spacious location than in the past, with acres of parking.”
‘I want to save up for a farm’: 8-year-old runs produce stand at central Pa. home
Eight-year-old John-Luke Radle has wanted to be a farmer since he was first able to say what he wanted to be when he grew up, according to his mom, Stacey Radle. With his new produce stand, John-Luke is working to make that dream come true. “He’s wanted to (open a...
Adults turn back the clock for 40+ Double Dutch Club event in Harrisburg
They played hopscotch, hula hooped, too, and double Dutched a scorching hot Saturday away in Harrisburg’s “East Coast 5 State Big Jump” event. It was the perfect day to be a kid. Only they were not kids at all. More than 100 members representing different 40 +...
The Sugar Rose Bake Shop is Set to Sweeten Things Up in York This Fall
The family-owned and operated bakery has relocated to Gabe’s Plaza and will debut later this year
FOX43.com
Lancaster's Pressroom restaurant to re-open Monday
LANCASTER, Pa. — A popular Lancaster eatery will re-open under new ownership Monday, months after closing its doors. The Pressroom restaurant, located on the first block of West King Street, will be back open once again after announcing its closing in April, according to its new owner, O.N.E. Hospitality.
Indie rockers Lord Huron perform in Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park: photos
The rock band Lord Huron performed in Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park Saturday night as part of Harrisburg University’s ongoing summer concert series. The indie folk-rock group is known for songs like “The Night We Met,” “Not Dead Yet” and “Love Like Ghosts.” The band is composed of Mark Barry on drums and percussion, Miguel Briseño on bass, keyboard and theremin, Tom Renaud on guitar and founder Ben Schneider on guitar and lead vocals.
lebtown.com
Chick-fil-A exploring former Golden Corral site for first location in county
It might be finally happening. Chick-fil-A is seriously exploring the site of the former Golden Corral at 1147 Quentin Road for its first Lebanon County location. North Cornwall Township manager Tom Long confirmed Friday morning, Aug. 19, that although nothing official has been submitted yet, the township has been working with an engineering firm regarding plans for the site.
Swimming closed at Gifford Pinchot State Park due to lake conditions
LEWISBERRY, Pa. — The swimming areas at Gifford Pinchot State Park in York County have been closed, because current lake conditions make the water susceptible to harmful algal blooms, park officials said Thursday. "(Harmful algal blooms) can produce toxins and other compounds the can harm people, pets, or wildlife,"...
susquehannastyle.com
Surround Yourself in Nature at Cornwall Manor
Welcome to the new nature of senior living! If a natural, wooded setting with walking trails; maintenance-free living; excellent services and amenities; variety of residential living options; close proximity to educational and cultural opportunities and first-class medical facilities are on your “must have” list for a senior living community, you owe it to yourself to visit Cornwall Manor.
WGAL
Lancaster County couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County couple is celebrating a big anniversary: 80 years of marriage. "I call her the angel of glad tidings and great joy," Vernon Stinebaugh said. "He's been an anchor, a real anchor," Angela Stinebaugh said. At 103 years old, the Stinebaughs still share the...
Bloodied and bullet-torn, Pa.’s collection of Civil War battle flags featured in new exhibit
Battle-stained flags that survived ferocious fighting fill drawers in cabinets inside the Pennsylvania Civil War Battle Flag Education Center in Harrisburg. Each one serves as a memento of a fight to preserve the Union and a connection to the Pennsylvanians who participated in that war. Some are in tatters; others riddled with bullet holes.
PennLive.com
