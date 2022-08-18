Read full article on original website
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Time lapse of a storm moving into downtown Grand Rapids
Time lapse of a storm moving right into downtown Grand Rapids. Time lapse of a storm moving into downtown Grand …. Heavy storms roll through W. Michigan (Storm Photos) West Michigan students talk about pressure of returning …. Verplank Family Holding Co. celebrates the grand …. Back to School event...
Great Lakes water levels released
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released the latest water levels in the Great Lakes. (Aug. 19, 2022) To The Point: Looking at 32nd Senate district race. Grand Rapids company to help prepare monkeypox vaccines. ‘Feed the Block’ aims to bring free food amid inflation. GRCC touts options...
Ms. Wheelchair America taking place in Grand Rapids this weekend
Twenty-two women from all over the country are competing for Ms. Wheelchair America at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids this weekend. (Aug. 19, 2022)
DTE upgrading natural gas pipes, meters
DTE is upgrading its natural gas pipes and meters to make sure they are safe and reliable. (Aug. 19, 2022) To The Point: Looking at 32nd Senate district race. Grand Rapids company to help prepare monkeypox vaccines. ‘Feed the Block’ aims to bring free food amid inflation. GRCC touts...
Grand Rapids company to help prepare monkeypox vaccines
A Grand Rapids pharmaceutical supplier will help finish bottles of monkeypox vaccine, making it the only company in the country to do so. (Aug. 19, 2022)
Latinx Festival happening Saturday in Kalamazoo
Hundreds of people are expected to gather at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo for a Latinx Festival. (Aug. 20, 2022)
Public invited to Rhythm Walk and Health Fair
Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the Grand Rapids African American Health Institute and the organization is hosting the Rhythm Walk and Health Fair to celebrate the two decades of service. (Aug. 20, 2022)
Grand Haven Boardwalk transforms into art gallery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Haven Boardwalk, near the marina area, will be transformed into an art gallery tomorrow! “Art on the Riverfront” is an outdoor, juried art show taking place from 10am until 5pm. The exhibit will showcase the works of accomplished regional artists in a variety of media such as painting, sculpture, photography, glass, wood, metal, pottery and jewelry. The event is free to the public and attendees can vote for their favorite artist through the People’s Choice Award!
Search continues for missing man in Coopersville
Authorities are asking residents in the Coopersville area to check outbuildings, campers and vehicles for a man who has been missing for several days. (Aug. 19, 2022)
Building Family Fun At The Legoland Discovery Center
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The sky is the limit for kids and families who visit the Legoland Discovery Center Michigan at the Great Lakes Outlets in Auburn Hills. There are so many fun activities and things to do to get the whole family involved. There are tons of build areas where your kids can create so many fun and cool Lego creations. Enjoy 2 different indoor rides that are Lego themed. The first, is Kingdom Quest where you can try to get the high score in this fun and interactive arcade style ride. The second is the Merlin apprentice ride where you can learn how to fly. While you are having fun playing with Legos and riding the rides do not forget about their 4D movie theater. There are regular show times where kids can see a movie and enjoy cool special effects in the theater.
Unique Models & Talent to hold gala, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital will benefit
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Unique Models & Talent is celebrating 40-years of business, and they’re doing it in a big way! Vonda Hartung, owner of Unique Models is planning for the event of the season! The 40th anniversary gala will be black-tie, and guests will enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, open bar and dancing to Grand Rapid’s Favorite DJ AB. One of the highlights will include the event fashion show, featuring designs from The Pamella Roland DeVos School of Fashion at Kendall College of Art and Design, along with other local boutiques. There will also be a Silent Auction with 100% of the proceeds going to benefit Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Foundation.
Talk Sooner The Truth About Youth Vaping
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Kids are starting a new school year and it’s time to start new conversations about vaping. There has been a huge resurgence in vaping and e-cigarette usage in kids and teens. Right now, more than 2 million middle and high school students currently vape. While many young people see vaping as a cool, harmless thing to do, it can have detrimental health effects. Some E-cigarettes can have as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes, which can accelerate how fast they get addicted.
Muskegon judicial candidate charged with domestic violence
A candidate for Muskegon County's 14th Circuit Court has been charged with domestic violence. (Aug. 19, 2022)
