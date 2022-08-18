ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Time lapse of a storm moving into downtown Grand Rapids

Time lapse of a storm moving right into downtown Grand Rapids. Time lapse of a storm moving into downtown Grand …. Heavy storms roll through W. Michigan (Storm Photos) West Michigan students talk about pressure of returning …. Verplank Family Holding Co. celebrates the grand …. Back to School event...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Great Lakes water levels released

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released the latest water levels in the Great Lakes. (Aug. 19, 2022) To The Point: Looking at 32nd Senate district race. Grand Rapids company to help prepare monkeypox vaccines. ‘Feed the Block’ aims to bring free food amid inflation. GRCC touts options...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

DTE upgrading natural gas pipes, meters

DTE is upgrading its natural gas pipes and meters to make sure they are safe and reliable. (Aug. 19, 2022) To The Point: Looking at 32nd Senate district race. Grand Rapids company to help prepare monkeypox vaccines. ‘Feed the Block’ aims to bring free food amid inflation. GRCC touts...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Rapids, MI
WOOD

Grand Haven Boardwalk transforms into art gallery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Haven Boardwalk, near the marina area, will be transformed into an art gallery tomorrow! “Art on the Riverfront” is an outdoor, juried art show taking place from 10am until 5pm. The exhibit will showcase the works of accomplished regional artists in a variety of media such as painting, sculpture, photography, glass, wood, metal, pottery and jewelry. The event is free to the public and attendees can vote for their favorite artist through the People’s Choice Award!
GRAND HAVEN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOOD

Building Family Fun At The Legoland Discovery Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The sky is the limit for kids and families who visit the Legoland Discovery Center Michigan at the Great Lakes Outlets in Auburn Hills. There are so many fun activities and things to do to get the whole family involved. There are tons of build areas where your kids can create so many fun and cool Lego creations. Enjoy 2 different indoor rides that are Lego themed. The first, is Kingdom Quest where you can try to get the high score in this fun and interactive arcade style ride. The second is the Merlin apprentice ride where you can learn how to fly. While you are having fun playing with Legos and riding the rides do not forget about their 4D movie theater. There are regular show times where kids can see a movie and enjoy cool special effects in the theater.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Unique Models & Talent to hold gala, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital will benefit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Unique Models & Talent is celebrating 40-years of business, and they’re doing it in a big way! Vonda Hartung, owner of Unique Models is planning for the event of the season! The 40th anniversary gala will be black-tie, and guests will enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, open bar and dancing to Grand Rapid’s Favorite DJ AB. One of the highlights will include the event fashion show, featuring designs from The Pamella Roland DeVos School of Fashion at Kendall College of Art and Design, along with other local boutiques. There will also be a Silent Auction with 100% of the proceeds going to benefit Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Foundation.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Talk Sooner The Truth About Youth Vaping

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Kids are starting a new school year and it’s time to start new conversations about vaping. There has been a huge resurgence in vaping and e-cigarette usage in kids and teens. Right now, more than 2 million middle and high school students currently vape. While many young people see vaping as a cool, harmless thing to do, it can have detrimental health effects. Some E-cigarettes can have as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes, which can accelerate how fast they get addicted.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy