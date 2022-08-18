Read full article on original website
KDVR.com
13-year-old killed in Longmont drive-by shooting
A young Longmont teenager was killed in a drive-by shooting on Saturday. Rogelio Mares reports. Local tattoo parlor raises money for women’s rights …. Youth run club raising money to empower local girls …. Drier week ahead with lots of 80s. Swimmers make waves while fighting cancer. Girls on...
Puppy stolen from Centennial pet store is at least 4th one stolen in 4 years
A Centennial pet store said they've been hit again, after a miniature schnauzer disappeared from the store on July 25.
Arvada man jailed after aiming ‘rifle’ at security guard
A man from Arvada who drove by a party early Saturday morning while brandishing what appeared to be a rifle is in Weld County Jail this morning and faces one count of felony menacing.
Family pleads for driver to come forward in deadly hit-and-run
The family of 57-year-old Lee Brewer is pleading for the unknown driver that hit and killed him to come forward.
KDVR.com
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers holds annual Shred-A-Thon
Saturday, FOX31 and Channel 2 teamed up with our partners, the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, for this year's annual Shred-A-Thon. Lisa D'Souza reports.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora police said woman, 22, mum about gunfire injury early Saturday
AURORA | Neither a 22-year-old woman nor her friend offered police details about how the woman was wounded by gunfire early Saturday, according to Aurora police. The injured woman was taken to a nearby hospital some time before 3 a.m. with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, police said in a social media post.
Missing Littleton man found safe
The man was safely located with the help of the Denver Police Department early Saturday morning and returned to a care facility.
KDVR.com
Residents asking for changes at dangerous intersection
A new accident on 13th Avenue is raising more safety concerns for residents who live there. Gabby Easterwood reports. Residents asking for changes at dangerous intersection. Protest planned in response to LoDo police shooting. 13-year-old killed in Longmont drive-by shooting. Mild with isolated Sunday storms. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers holds...
Caretaker charged after at-risk adult found malnourished, covered in feces
A caretaker now faces a felony charge after an at-risk adult in their care was found malnourished and covered in feces, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced.
sentinelcolorado.com
City of Aurora to hand out anti-theft gear for cars
AURORA | An Aurora lawmaker and city staffers will hand out gear Aug. 27 to mitigate the impacts of car theft, along with gun locks, drug disposal bags and other safety items. Councilmember Juan Marcano said the “family safety check” events are specifically being held in parts of the city that are hardest hit by motor vehicle theft — this time, in west Aurora at the McDonald’s at 12900 E. Mississippi Ave.
2 people wounded in Aurora strip mall parking lot shooting
Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday morning in Aurora.
KDVR.com
Protest planned in response to LoDo police shooting
A protest has been planned for Saturday night as hundreds plan to take to the streets over the police shooting that took place in July. Joshua Short reports.
Lakewood police issue warning over popular 'pig butcher' cryptocurrency scam
Contact Denver7 has been reporting on cryptocurrency scams for several months, and now a popular one has made its way to Lakewood.
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Colfax, police looking for driver
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Owner surrenders surge at local animal shelters
Dumb Friends League shelters across Colorado have had to make changes to help handle the recent drastic increase of owners surrendering pets.
Denver police search for suspect driver in fatal hit-and-run crash
A woman was hit and killed Wednesday night while crossing West Colfax Avenue, and police say the driver responsible didn't stop.
Man accused of several break-ins in Denver may be connected to other crimes
Residents in several neighborhoods are on edge after reports of a man attempting to break into homes, and Denver PD confirmed he may be connected to other crimes.
oilcity.news
Armed burglary suspect captured in Denver appears in Natrona County Circuit Court
CASPER, Wyo. — The suspect who allegedly held a woman at gunpoint during a burglary in north Casper last May appeared in circuit court Thursday. Casper resident Antonio Harrington, 20, disappeared with his alleged accomplice after the May 26 burglary, and was arrested two weeks ago in Denver, Colorado.
Hours-long Aurora standoff ends with missing fugitive
Police said they were working to arrest a fugitive and issued a shelter-in-place order for residents in the area.
coloradosun.com
One person’s trash, another’s treasure: Donors, buyers flock to Colorado thrift stores amid post-pandemic resurgence
Scanning the shelves at Goodwill’s Parker retail thrift store, Tammy Nelson wasn’t really looking for eight ceramic bowls and the curious metal stand that might once have been a candleholder. Those are just the items that fill her shopping cart. What she actually brings to the register are...
