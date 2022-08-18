ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

KDVR.com

13-year-old killed in Longmont drive-by shooting

A young Longmont teenager was killed in a drive-by shooting on Saturday.
LONGMONT, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora police said woman, 22, mum about gunfire injury early Saturday

AURORA | Neither a 22-year-old woman nor her friend offered police details about how the woman was wounded by gunfire early Saturday, according to Aurora police. The injured woman was taken to a nearby hospital some time before 3 a.m. with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, police said in a social media post.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Residents asking for changes at dangerous intersection

A new accident on 13th Avenue is raising more safety concerns for residents who live there.
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

City of Aurora to hand out anti-theft gear for cars

AURORA | An Aurora lawmaker and city staffers will hand out gear Aug. 27 to mitigate the impacts of car theft, along with gun locks, drug disposal bags and other safety items. Councilmember Juan Marcano said the “family safety check” events are specifically being held in parts of the city that are hardest hit by motor vehicle theft — this time, in west Aurora at the McDonald’s at 12900 E. Mississippi Ave.
AURORA, CO

