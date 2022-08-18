KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Hazel at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hazel has been trying to find her forever home since June 6th 2022. She is a 5 year old black mouth cur mix! She is a very sweet girl it just takes awhile for her to warm up to you! The shelter believes she has abuse inflicted trauma from her past home, which is why she acts so scared when she meets new people. When she starts to trust you she rolls on her belly for belly rubs! She LOVES them! The shelter staff are still searching for someone to take a chance on this beautiful girl.

