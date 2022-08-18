Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Nonprofit highlights needs in central Nebraska during Kool-Aid Days
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Kool-Aid Days is well known for supplying practically endless flavors of the beloved, Hastings-born soft drink, but the weekend long event also provides a time for people to check out the nonprofits in attendance. This weekend, one organization highlighted the need of having more foster care...
Kearney Hub
A cop, a coach: Couple moves to Kearney to inspire athletic Christian ministry
A cop and a coach are now collegiate and youth Christian mentors. Rick and Linda Roh are the first married couple to serve here as area representatives for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a nonprofit, international sports ministry. At first, the Lincoln couple resisted moving to Kearney. With their three...
KSNB Local4
Temporary casino development to start after Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - According to Fonner Park officials, a temporary casino could be open soon. When the State Fair wraps up on September 5th, Elite Casinos and Fonner Park executives hope to start work on getting a temporary facility built on the Fonner Park concourse. They hope to...
beckersspine.com
Nebraska Spine + Pain Center relocates satellite location
Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Center's satellite location in Grand Island, Neb., is relocating. The satellite location will remain in the same city at Grand Island Chiropractic, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. Physicians will see patients for consultation and care on most Thursdays. The...
Kearney Hub
Central Nebraska Woodcarvers to boost skills with buffalo project
The Central Nebraska Woodcarvers is hosting a woodcarving class that will bring 10 woodcarvers from central Nebraska and northern Kansas to Kearney Aug. 26-28. A renowned woodcarver and instructor, Roger Nadrchal (carvedbyroger.com) will be teaching the class project, a Resting Buffalo, at the CNW Kearney clubhouse. Woodcarvers from Kearney, Ponca...
thebestmix1055.com
Ricketts appoints Kracl as judge
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced today that he has appointed Denise Kracl of Schuyler to the County Court, Fifth Judicial District (consisting of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward, and York counties). Kracl, 48, has served as Colfax County Attorney and the City of Schuyler’s Prosecutor since...
doniphanherald.com
Ex-YRTC resident to prison for punching female staffer
KEARNEY — Punching a female employee at Kearney's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center has a Lincoln man serving prison time. Brendan Wubbels, 18, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to four to 12 years in prison for felony attempted first-degree assault on Aug. 22, 2021, after he was involved in a fight with another YRTC teen. Earlier he pleaded guilty to the charge.
NebraskaTV
HSFB Scores: Week 0
KEARNEY. Neb. — Alma 52 (W) vs Superior 20. North Platte 21 vs Papillion-LaVista South 35 (W) Summerland 26 vs Riverside 27 (W) Bellevue West 28 (W) vs Creighton Preparatory School 21. North Platte St. Pats 51 (W) vs Bridgeport 14.
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County deputies cite 28 for speeding during crackdown
KEARNEY — Buffalo County Sheriff's deputies had 256 traffic contacts and issued 28 citations for speeding violations during the July 20-Aug. 14 national speeding prevention high-visibility enforcement campaign. In addition to the speeding tickets, Buffalo County deputies issued 15 citations for other traffic violations. Deputies issued 213 warning/defect cards...
KSNB Local4
Grand parade held in celebration of Kool-Aid Days
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The streets of downtown Hastings were a little bit ‘kooler’ than usual Saturday morning. The Kool-Aid Days Grand Parade kicked off early this morning. Agencies from around the city paraded down Second Street with music, costumes, creative floats and candy for the kids. Several...
KSNB Local4
Adams Central, Holdrege softball co-op to form Liberty Storm
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Back in February, the reality of how the fall softball season was shaping out became clear for Adams Central and Holdrege. Both were on the precipice of not participating in competition due to a lack of numbers. It forced both program to look around their neighboring...
NebraskaTV
Arrest made in Landmark Implement fire near Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. — Investigators with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency arrested a Hastings man following an investigation into the July 13 fire at Landmark Implement, 4815 West Hwy 6, near Hastings. The fire was determined to be a crime of arson. Investigators developed information that Mitchell Linder, 30,...
York News-Times
Man who stole York County farmers’ equipment sent to prison
YORK – The man found guilty of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of farming equipment from York County producers has been sent to prison. Patrick Sardeson, 64, of Lincoln, was sentenced this week in York County District Court. This case was investigated by the York County Sheriff’s Department...
News Channel Nebraska
Grisly Merrick County crash sends one to hospital
GRAND ISLAND, NE — One person is in a hospital after a grisly crash totaled two vehicles. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle accident around 6:00 Wednesday morning at the intersection of Highway 30 and Gunbarrel Road, about a mile east of Grand Island. The Sheriff’s Office says a westbound SUV tried to pass a semi truck in dense fog and collided head-on with a pickup. The impact of the crash propelled the SUV to then hit the semi-trailer.
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: Driver walks away from train-car crash in Phelps County
PHELPS COUNTY, Neb. — The driver of the car in the train-car crash walked away with reported neck injuries Thursday morning. According to the Phelps County Sheriff's Office, a woman was driving north on R Road when she failed to yield at the train track crossing that was at R Road and U.S. Highway 6/34. The vehicle was hit on the driver’s side front corner, by the front corner of the Amtrak Train. The collision forced the vehicle to swing around and the rear of the vehicle collided with the south side of the Amtrak train , the vehicle then rolled once before coming to rest on its top.
Kearney Hub
Norfolk woman again accused of threatening prosecutor, family
KEARNEY — For the second time in four months, a Norfolk woman is accused of making threats against a deputy Buffalo County attorney and his family. Rachel L. Frazier, 29, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats for statements she allegedly made on Facebook. Frazier was arrested on a warrant Friday.
NebraskaTV
Pet of the Week: Hazel
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Hazel at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hazel has been trying to find her forever home since June 6th 2022. She is a 5 year old black mouth cur mix! She is a very sweet girl it just takes awhile for her to warm up to you! The shelter believes she has abuse inflicted trauma from her past home, which is why she acts so scared when she meets new people. When she starts to trust you she rolls on her belly for belly rubs! She LOVES them! The shelter staff are still searching for someone to take a chance on this beautiful girl.
NebraskaTV
Alda man charged with aiding and abetting shooting at GI police
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An Alda man has been charged after Grand Island Police say he helped two teens shoot at officers earlier this month. Carlos Tax Cervantes, 20, is charged in Hall County Court with two counts of aiding and abetting first-degree assault on a peace officer, one count of aiding and abetting unlawful discharge or a firearm from or near a vehicle and one count of transfer of a handgun to a juvenile.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man charged with possessing fake vaccine card
LINCOLN — A Grand Island man is accused in federal court of using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed an indictment against 34-year-old Jason Olderbak on Tuesday. It charges him with fraudulent use of seals of the United States on a vaccination card on July 30. Court documents don’t reveal many details, but say he bought or procured vaccination cards with a fake Center for Disease Control seal.
