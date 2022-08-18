Read full article on original website
Escaping The LA Summer Heat In Santa Barbara
Greetings from Santa Barbara, California, where I am enjoying some family time this weekend and escaping the harsh summer heat of Los Angeles. Change Of Venue, Change of Climate – Escaping The Los Angeles Summer Heat In Santa Barbara. When we left our house yesterday, it was 98ºF. By...
Santa Barbara Independent
In Memoriam | Bob Kirby: 1933-2022
Bob Kirby, a true diving pioneer whose achievements in both diving and aviation over seven decades earned him lasting international recognition, passed away on June 2, 2022, at his home in Carpinteria. Bob’s diving career started in the early 1950s as a Second-Class Diver on a U.S. Navy vessel based...
Santa Barbara Independent
Wildfire Insurance
I live in Santa Barbara’s 93103 zip code. I recently received a non-renewal letter from Farmers Insurance on my home for being in the wildfire area. Two weeks prior to receiving this notice I had received a notice from Farmers that Wildfire coverage was added to my policy. On...
Santa Barbara Independent
Ask a Santa Barbarian and Midwesterner a Question
How similar are the communities, life styles, and attitudes in Santa Barbara and the Midwest? Who knows? And, frankly, who has time to read all the studies which would legitimately answer those questions? I certainly don’t. So I made up a questionnaire to find out. But, actually going out and asking these questions to real people would have required work. Except I don’t do “work” — I’m a writer.
Ventura County Pride Festival proud of diversity
VENTURA, Calif.-The Diversity Collective welcomed people to the Ventura County Pride Festival in Ventura's Plaza Park on Saturday. Diversity Collective Executive Director Tess Allen said, "We do this so that those who might not be out yet or might be questioning have a place to come and are embraced and held at high esteem, you The post Ventura County Pride Festival proud of diversity appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
matadornetwork.com
Santa Barbara Breweries: an 8-Stop Walking Tour
There’s a saying in wine country: “it takes a lot of beer to make a great wine.”. Though Santa Barbara may be known the world over as one of California’s best wine regions, most visitors don’t know that the region holds another great secret: fabulous breweries. And as for the wine country saying? Well, workers at the local wineries drink beer to stay refreshed during the warm California summer. (And water, of course.)
The Best Place to Stay in Santa Barbara Is Not on the Beach
Santa Barbara has been a quintessential escape from Los Angeles for decades, and for good reason. Getting there takes under two hours by car and about 30 minutes longer by train from downtown’s Union Station. It’s also unbelievably beautiful, with enough to do to keep you busy for a night or a lifetime. I’ve long been tempted to desert L.A. for this stretch of the California coast. For now, spending the occasional night in one of the city’s incredible hotels gives me the fix I need.
Noozhawk
Hope Ranch Vehicle Rollover Crash Sends 4 People to Santa Barbara Hospital
Four people were injured in a rollover vehicle crash in Hope Ranch early Sunday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The collision was reported around 2:03 a.m. on Las Palmas Drive near Paloma Drive in the neighborhood near the city of Santa Barbara. Two of the four...
sitelinesb.com
Dutch Garden Is Getting Closer to Opening
••• L. spotted people at Dutch Garden and went over to ask what’s up. Co-owner Charlie Fredericks explained that the building was condemned, so fixing everything and getting the city onboard has been a struggle. As long as the final inspections go well, the restaurant should open in the next two months. The interior looks much the same—original bar stools and window coverings—but cleaned up, and the patio will have a new bar area. And the menu is sure to please the purists. P.S. Anyone know which Instagram account—this or this—is the right one?
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara Foundation names Lompoc's Ginger Salazar Person of the Year
Ginger Salazar and Katina Zaninovich will be honored at an in-person luncheon slated for Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort Rotunda. Tickets to join the celebration can be purchased online at SBFoundation.org/PYAwards. The Santa Barbara Foundation has named Lompoc native Ginger Salazar and Santa Barbara resident...
Lompoc neighbors weigh in on city's historic, but aging trees
Some people in Lompoc are concerned about the city's historic trees and the hazards they say they are creating.
Santa Barbara Independent
Announcement Concerning the Dissolution of Just Communities Central Coast
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA – Based on multiple factors, including insufficient funding, structural deficits and changes in the external environment, Just Communities Central Coast (JCCC)’s Staff and Board of Directors have decided, with a very heavy heart, to close the organization effective August 31, 2022. At this time, we are not able to provide new services in order to focus on honoring our existing partnerships, negotiating potential transfer of specific programs such as Language Justice and Access which includes our Interpretation and Translation services. Most importantly, we are committed to supporting our amazing staff through acknowledgement, healing, redress and closure. Regardless of the step in our sunsetting process, JCCC will continue to operate with the same integrity, passion, and commitment as we brought to serving the people of California’s Central Coast with programs and services designed to strengthen the local community through celebrating our humanity and advancing social justice.
Santa Barbara Independent
Learning to Let Go
The stories of those of us living, or having lived, with an alcoholic are rarely told. The 2021 Al-Anon Membership Survey Results states that “49% of members surveyed came to Al-Anon because of a romantic partner’s alcoholism/addiction, 14% due to a parent’s, and 19% due to a child’s.” (https://al-anon.org/for-members/wso/research-and-surveys/)
pacbiztimes.com
Ventura County hospitals, clinics, health plan will pay $70.7M to settle claims of improper billing
Three medical providers and one health coverage system in Ventura County have agreed to pay a total of $70.7 million to settle a whistleblower’s allegations that they broke federal and state laws by submitting false, overstated and duplicative Medi-Cal claims, the United States Department of Justice announced Aug. 18.
Noozhawk
Lompoc School Board, Former Superintendent Trevor McDonald Reach Payout Agreement
Superintendent Trevor McDonald received a payout when he left the Lompoc Unified School District last month, although the board failed to disclose the details. The district's embattled leader, who held the title for nine years, abruptly resigned July 25, citing family reasons for his departure, which was announced after a rare midday special board meeting.
sitelinesb.com
A Santa Barbara Landmark Is for Sale
••• “The former St. Anthony’s Seminary […] is for sale. CBRE and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury announced that it has placed the seminary and its approximately 12-acre site on the market. The property is located behind a wall and gates at 2300 Garden St. The site features six historic buildings that add up to 123,764 square feet. […] The zoning for the site is RE-15, which includes residential single units, luxury senior housing/assisted living, group residential, education, hospitality and more.” The listing doe not disclose the price. —Santa Barbara News-Press.
kvta.com
Sick Sea Lion Near Silver Strand Beach
Updated--The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says they received multiple calls regarding what they described as a sick sea lion on the rocks near the sidewalk in the unincorporated community of Silver Strand Beach near Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard. They say Fish and Wildlife was aware of the situation and...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Ventura County Reporter
