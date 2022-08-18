ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 2

Related
NBCMontana

Montana to receive up to $61.3 million to promote small business growth

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Treasury Department is awarding up to $61.3 million in funding to Montana small businesses. The money comes from the State Small Business Credit Initiative and promotes small business growth. Funding will be issued through a variety of programs including venture capital, loan participation and...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana sees record-setting job growth

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana job numbers are out for the month of July. According to the governor's office, the number of Montanans employed hit a record high last month. The state's labor force added 1,470 workers in July, and total employment grew by 712 workers. The state's unemployment rate...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
yourbigsky.com

Fentanyl use on rise in Montana

Fentanyl addiction can be deadly for the addict and devastating for those who love them. New data shows fentanyl is a top safety threat in Montana, said AG Knudsen. “There’s no question that fentanyl is now the number one public safety threat facing Montana. Mexican drug cartels are pushing it across the border, flooding it into our state at an unprecedented rate – and killing Montana,” Attorney General Knudsen said.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana among toughest states for employers hiring workers

(The Center Square) – Montana is among the top states where employers are having a tough time hiring workers. Montana is sixth in a ranking by the personal finance website WalletHub with 7.3% of jobs opening open last month and 8.14% open over the last 12 months. WalletHub used...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Gov. Gianforte, state law enforcement leaders hold press conference discussing fentanyl crisis in Montana

FOUR CORNERS, Mont. - Gov. Greg Gianforte, along with state law enforcement leaders, held a press conference Friday in Four Corners to discuss the fentanyl crisis in Montana. At the press conference with Gov. Gianforte was Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, administrator of the Division of Criminal Investigation Bryan Lockerby, chief administrator of the Montana Highway Patrol Col. Steve Lavin, senator Steve Daines and congressman Matt Rosedale.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Cybercrime#Fbi#American
msuexponent.com

Montana ranked 3rd lowest for life insurance investment

MISSOULA, Mont. - As we've seen in the last few months, inflation has taken families by storm when it comes to making ends meet, even with the new inflation reduction act set to come down to the local level soon. The question many people are asking themselves is to decide...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Montana

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) was recently passed by U.S. President Joe Biden that could help cut greenhouse gas emissions to at least 40% by 2030, as early analyses show. But what does that mean for Montana?. According to a press release from the Sierra Club, the bill will impact...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
96.7 KISS FM

Montana’s State Motto Is Good, But Could It Be Better?

It's only been 132 years, but maybe it's time for Montana to make some more modernized changes. Montana is known for many things, but one of our most famous attributes is our state motto. The state motto for Montana is Oro y Plata, which is Spanish for Silver & Gold. This motto makes a lot of sense because Montana is known as The Treasure State. People have traveled from all over the world to come discover Montana's gold, silver, copper, gems, and other precious materials.
MONTANA STATE
bozemanmagazine.com

Family Promise of Gallatin Valley awarded $989,734.45 grant from the State of Montana

Bozeman, MT – Family Promise, the nation’s leading nonprofit addressing family homelessness and early learning, has announced a grant award in the amount of $989,734.45 through the State of Montana. This funding allows Family Promise to significantly expand existing services at Rising Stars Early Learning Center by both increasing capacity and hours of operation.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana Dems: New laws working together to prevent youth vote

Montana Democrat Party data analyst testifies at a court hearing on the constitutionality of laws passed by the 2021 Legislature (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Data analyst Jacob Hopkins of the Montana Democrat Party has crunched the numbers, and he told a Yellowstone County District Court on...
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Where to Find the Best Truck Stops in Montana

Good truck stops are awesome. I love them and I'm not embarrassed to sing their praises. However, all truck stops are certainly not created equal, so let's take a look at the best Montana has to offer. Our list here is a combination of personal experience, recommendations from our trucker...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Data analyst said 59 people in Montana tried to vote in 2021, but were denied

Kendra Miller speaks with Judge Michael Moses in Yellowstone County District Court on Aug. 17, 2022 (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). A database analyst hired by Montana’s largest union testified on Wednesday that during the municipal elections held in 2021, she identified 59 voters who tried to register to vote between noon the day before the election and on Election Day, but apparently couldn’t vote because of a law passed by the 2021 Legislature.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy