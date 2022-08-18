Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Inflation eroding some of Montana's 'historic wage growth,' business leader says
(The Center Square) – Inflation is partially offsetting Montana's "historic wage growth," Montana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd O'Hair told The Center Square in an interview. Last year, Montana added almost 13,000 jobs that paid over $50,000 annually, according to state employment data. That was 3,000 jobs...
NBCMontana
Montana to receive up to $61.3 million to promote small business growth
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Treasury Department is awarding up to $61.3 million in funding to Montana small businesses. The money comes from the State Small Business Credit Initiative and promotes small business growth. Funding will be issued through a variety of programs including venture capital, loan participation and...
NBCMontana
Montana sees record-setting job growth
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana job numbers are out for the month of July. According to the governor's office, the number of Montanans employed hit a record high last month. The state's labor force added 1,470 workers in July, and total employment grew by 712 workers. The state's unemployment rate...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,844 Cases, Nine New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 302,455 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,844 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,078 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,530,306 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,211...
yourbigsky.com
Fentanyl use on rise in Montana
Fentanyl addiction can be deadly for the addict and devastating for those who love them. New data shows fentanyl is a top safety threat in Montana, said AG Knudsen. “There’s no question that fentanyl is now the number one public safety threat facing Montana. Mexican drug cartels are pushing it across the border, flooding it into our state at an unprecedented rate – and killing Montana,” Attorney General Knudsen said.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana among toughest states for employers hiring workers
(The Center Square) – Montana is among the top states where employers are having a tough time hiring workers. Montana is sixth in a ranking by the personal finance website WalletHub with 7.3% of jobs opening open last month and 8.14% open over the last 12 months. WalletHub used...
KULR8
Gov. Gianforte, state law enforcement leaders hold press conference discussing fentanyl crisis in Montana
FOUR CORNERS, Mont. - Gov. Greg Gianforte, along with state law enforcement leaders, held a press conference Friday in Four Corners to discuss the fentanyl crisis in Montana. At the press conference with Gov. Gianforte was Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, administrator of the Division of Criminal Investigation Bryan Lockerby, chief administrator of the Montana Highway Patrol Col. Steve Lavin, senator Steve Daines and congressman Matt Rosedale.
Fairfield Sun Times
Counties with the most super commuters in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Montana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
msuexponent.com
Montana ranked 3rd lowest for life insurance investment
MISSOULA, Mont. - As we've seen in the last few months, inflation has taken families by storm when it comes to making ends meet, even with the new inflation reduction act set to come down to the local level soon. The question many people are asking themselves is to decide...
Rail summit could be major milestone in efforts to restore passenger service
The two-day summit will look at not only Montana service, but the expansion of passenger service in surrounding states
yourbigsky.com
What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Montana
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) was recently passed by U.S. President Joe Biden that could help cut greenhouse gas emissions to at least 40% by 2030, as early analyses show. But what does that mean for Montana?. According to a press release from the Sierra Club, the bill will impact...
Childcare Services in Montana granted $18 million in funding
In Bozeman, putting your kid in daycare can be more expensive than sending your kid to MSU. Childcare services in Montana are being granted $18 million in funding.
Montana’s State Motto Is Good, But Could It Be Better?
It's only been 132 years, but maybe it's time for Montana to make some more modernized changes. Montana is known for many things, but one of our most famous attributes is our state motto. The state motto for Montana is Oro y Plata, which is Spanish for Silver & Gold. This motto makes a lot of sense because Montana is known as The Treasure State. People have traveled from all over the world to come discover Montana's gold, silver, copper, gems, and other precious materials.
When It Comes To Small Towns, Which One Is The Best In Montana?
You know the type of place I'm talking about, a place where everyone knows everyone and you get to hear the latest gossip at the beauty or barbershop. A town where the hardware store is the place to be on a Saturday, and the waitresses at the local diner know your favorite flavor of pie.
Secretary of the Interior returning to Montana
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will be in Montana to celebrate the newest addition to the National Wildlife Refuge System.
bozemanmagazine.com
Family Promise of Gallatin Valley awarded $989,734.45 grant from the State of Montana
Bozeman, MT – Family Promise, the nation’s leading nonprofit addressing family homelessness and early learning, has announced a grant award in the amount of $989,734.45 through the State of Montana. This funding allows Family Promise to significantly expand existing services at Rising Stars Early Learning Center by both increasing capacity and hours of operation.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana Dems: New laws working together to prevent youth vote
Montana Democrat Party data analyst testifies at a court hearing on the constitutionality of laws passed by the 2021 Legislature (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Data analyst Jacob Hopkins of the Montana Democrat Party has crunched the numbers, and he told a Yellowstone County District Court on...
Where to Find the Best Truck Stops in Montana
Good truck stops are awesome. I love them and I'm not embarrassed to sing their praises. However, all truck stops are certainly not created equal, so let's take a look at the best Montana has to offer. Our list here is a combination of personal experience, recommendations from our trucker...
Weasel Fire burning over 4,000 acres
The Weasel Fire began on the Kootenai National Forest 14 miles northeast of Eureka, not far from the Canadian border.
Fairfield Sun Times
Data analyst said 59 people in Montana tried to vote in 2021, but were denied
Kendra Miller speaks with Judge Michael Moses in Yellowstone County District Court on Aug. 17, 2022 (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). A database analyst hired by Montana’s largest union testified on Wednesday that during the municipal elections held in 2021, she identified 59 voters who tried to register to vote between noon the day before the election and on Election Day, but apparently couldn’t vote because of a law passed by the 2021 Legislature.
