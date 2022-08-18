Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect sold items – bought with stolen credit – at pawn shop
A 26-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after Davenport Police were forwarded a case of identity theft from the Fort Wayne, Indiana, Police. Jeffrey Stoffers faces charges of identify theft over $1,500 and under $10,000, and second-degree theft, court records say. On April 22, Stoffers acquired merchandise from Best Buy...
ourquadcities.com
Police seek help to find robbery suspect
Sterling Police seek help from the public to find a robbery suspect. At 8:38 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the Dollar General Store, 1106 W. 4th St., Sterling, for an armed robbery. A suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun then demanded money from the cashier. No one was...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Shots Fired Scene Reported In Rockford
We have received multiple reports of multiple shots fired at around 10:30 this evening in the area of Kishwaukee Street and 21st Avenue. One report said they heard 25 or 30 shots fired. Multiple police were reported in the area investigating. At this time there are no reports of injuries,...
ourquadcities.com
Davenport man sentenced to 8 years for felon in possession of firearm
A 35-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced to serve eight years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a news release says. Davantres Deshawn Moore, after his prison term, has been ordered to serve three years of supervised release. According to court documents, Moore was arrested in possession of a loaded firearm while in violation of a no-contact order. Moore has a history of violence including multiple convictions for assault and domestic abuse assault, as well as numerous no-contact order violations. He was most recently convicted for stalking in violation of a protective order and attempted burglary second degree, the release says.
25newsnow.com
Peoria man sought after in connection with suspected drug delivery, striking LaSalle deputy and squad car
LaSALLE COUNTY (25 News Now) - Deputies in LaSalle County are looking for a man who they say is suspected of meth delivery and striking a LaSalle County deputy and squad car. Jerome Alexander Jr., 27, of Harvard Avenue in Peoria, is being charged with delivery of 263.1 grams of methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, failure to stop for a property damage crash and property damage to private property.
KWQC
Police: Man arrested on battery charge in Rock Falls
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was arrested after police say he assaulted a man in Rock Falls on Aug 6. The Rock Falls Police Department responded around 2:33 p.m. Aug. 6, to the 400 block of Garden Circle for a report of an assault, according to a media release.
wcsjnews.com
Man Wanted For Dealing Major Amounts of Meth & Hitting Officer With Vehicle
The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Trident Drug Task Force is searching for a man wanted for committing several felonies on August 17th. Jerome Alexander, 25, of Peoria is a black male with long dreadlocks and was last seen wearing red pants blue jeans....
KWQC
Rock Island police identify car, driver from June hit and run that injured a child
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police have identified the suspect car and driver that police say hit a child riding his bike in June. The Rock Island Police Department responded about 5:32 p.m. June 26, to a report of a hit and run in the 2300 block of 20th Avenue, where a child was hit and seriously injured while riding a bicycle, according to a media release.
ourquadcities.com
3rd suspect arrested in violent July mini-mart attack
A 21-year-old Moline woman is the third suspect to be charged in a violent attack in July at a Davenport mini-mart. Tela Trumbo faces felony charges of willful injury – causing serious injury and assault causing serious injury, court records say. The July assault. On July 12, at 11:58...
WIFR
Multi-vehicle accident sends seven people to the hospital
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least two toddlers were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident on Rockford’s west side Saturday evening, according to Rockford police. The accident happened just after 7:30 near the intersection of W. State St. and Vincent Ave. near Blain’s Farm and Fleet.
WIFR
Belvidere resident feels ‘violated’ by damage to vehicle on property
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say several residents in Belvidere who parked on the street woke up the next morning with severely damaged cars. Alex Boehm was in disbelief when he pulled up to his house in Belvidere and saw the passenger window and mirror of his 2018 Dodge Charger smashed and the body keyed several times. This cost him $4,500 in damages.
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 16-17
OREGON — On Aug. 16 at approximately 8:09 p.m. deputies initiated a traffic stop on Illinois Route 64 near the intersection with Mulford Road. After further investigation Shkeele Wiggins, 31, of Rockford, was arrested for driving while license suspended. Wiggins was also cited for expired registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Wiggins was released on an individual bond with a court date to appear.
WIFR
3 arrested for public indecency by Winnebago Co. deputies
(WIFR) - Complaints of suspicious activity in area forest preserves prompted an undercover investigation which resulted in three arrests this week. Thomas S. Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Ill., Richard D. Wince, 67, of Kirkland, Ill. and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford all face public indecency charges. The investigation was...
WIFR
33-year-old Rockford man identified, charged after standoff, shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police have identified and charged the suspect connected with an hours-long standoff after a shooting incident Tuesday. Geround Brown, 33, of Rockford faces seven charges including aggravated domestic battery and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to...
WIFR
Three people injured in Thursday night shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two adults and a juvenile are recovering after being shot late Thursday night. Rockford police are investigating the shooting that happened around 10 p.m.. It happened in the 2700 block of Conklin Drive off Rockton Avenue, which is near Conklin Elementary School. Police ask people to...
rockfordscanner.com
UPDATE: Many sources told us the actual shooting happened at the ER entrance, Rockford PD Still Have Not Released Any Information….
We have several reports saying the actual shooting happened at the Swedish American Hospital ER entrance. And that there was 1 male shooting victim. Rockford PD only said they are investigating an “in progress”. In the past, local police have labeled several violent crimes suc as murder, shooting, robbery,...
WIFR
Rockford man charged with grooming a minor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 35-year-old Rockford man was arrested Tuesday for reportedly having inappropriate contact with a minor. Daniel Garcia faces one count of grooming. Rockford police received a report on June 24 of an adult male using the internet to inappropriately contact a child under the age of 13.
KWQC
One dead in overnight accident on Interstate 280
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This morning at approximately 1:18 a.m., Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded to reports of a single vehicle crash with the vehicle on fire on Interstate 280 near mile marker 8.5. Initial investigation shows a Saturn Vue was travelling in the wrong direction and struck a...
ourquadcities.com
QC man sentenced on gun charges
A 24-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced for firearm charges. Brent Stephen Gladwin was sentenced on Wednesday to three years in prison for three counts of false statement during purchase of a firearm. Following his term of imprisonment, Gladwin was ordered to serve three years of supervised release. The Scott...
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. DAMIAN PATE, 27, 5’9”, 175 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation...
