Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Related
NHL
Top wing in NHL in three seasons debated
Kaprizov, Forsberg, Robertson among selections by NHL.com writers. NHL Network is spending the offseason presenting the best current NHL players at each position. On Sunday, the network's producers and analysts will reveal their list of the top 20 wings in a special program that airs at 5 p.m. ET. To add to that conversation, we asked six NHL.com writers to pick the player they think will be the best wing in the NHL in three seasons. Here are their choices:
NHL
Los Angeles Kings fantasy projections for 2022-23
Fiala arrival boosts Kopitar value; Doughty top 15 defenseman; Quick has 30-win potential. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Los Angeles Kings. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE...
NHL
Three questions facing Los Angeles Kings
NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Los Angeles Kings. [Kings 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Is this when Quinton Byfield excels in the NHL?. The No. 2 pick...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Kyle Dubas Mishandled Rasmus Sandin’s Contract
Leafs’ nation seems to be evenly divided on their opinions of Toronto Maple Leafs’ General Manager Kyle Dubas. Those opinions seem to go to extremes. Dubas is either a genius and a trailblazer in how he builds a team and treats his players; or, he’s the joke of the league and hated by other teams GMs. There seems to be no middle ground.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
New York Rangers prospects Othmann, Cuylle, and Garand take home Gold at WJC
Three New York Rangers prospects took home Gold at the World Junior Championship in Edmonton on Saturday night. If you hear the word dramatic being used to describe the thrilling 3-2 OT win by Canada over Finland, I’m not sure that captures it well enough. This year, the IIHF...
NHL
Top prospects for Los Angeles Kings
Turcotte slowed by injuries; Spence has opportunity at defenseman. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Los Angeles Kings, according to NHL.com. [Kings 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions | Fantasy breakdown]
NHL
Ducks Prospects Help Canada to World Juniors Gold Medal Game
McTavish, Zellweger, Gaucher and Canada will play for the championship Saturday (5 p.m. PT on NHL Network) All three Ducks prospects helped Canada to a berth in the World Junior Championship gold medal game tomorrow (5 p.m. PT on NHL Network) with a 5-2 win over Czechia. Mason McTavish scored...
NHL
Edmonton Oilers fantasy projections for 2022-23
McDavid, Draisaitl two best overall players; Campbell top 10 goalie option. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Edmonton Oilers. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Mysak, Czechia finish fourth at World Juniors
MONTREAL -- Captain Jan Mysak and Czechia came up short in the bronze medal game at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship on Saturday, falling 3-1 to Sweden. Mysak picked up an assist on Michal Gut's power-play goal during the second period. The 20-year-old forward finished the annual event with...
NHL
Three questions facing Edmonton Oilers
Full season production from Kane, new goalie tandem among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Edmonton Oilers. [32 in 32 Oliers: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can Evander Kane provide...
NHL
Three questions facing Florida Panthers
Maurice's impact as coach, potential dip offensively among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Florida Panthers. [Panthers 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. How much of an impact...
NHL
Florida Panthers fantasy projections for 2022-23
Barkov, Tkachuk could be among 10 best forwards; Bobrovsky, Knight form solid goalie tandem. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Florida Panthers. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Canadiens prospect Farrell takes big step in development
MONTREAL -- Sean Farrell has a knack for getting noticed and the Montreal Canadiens are paying close attention to his remarkable development. The forward from Milford, Massachusetts, played for the United States at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and the 2022 IIHF World Championships in Finland since being selected by Montreal in the fourth round (No. 124) of the 2020 NHL Draft.
NHL
Looking back at LASSO
MONTREAL -- Nick Suzuki, Josh Anderson and prospect Logan Mailloux have memories from LASSO that will last a lifetime. Last Friday, the trio enjoyed a meet-and-greet with superstars Old Dominion ahead of their performance at Parc Jean-Drapeau. Band members Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi were presented...
NHL
Roy and Kidney win gold at World Juniors
MONTREAL -- Joshua Roy and Riley Kidney won gold at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship on Saturday night. Canada posted a 3-2 victory over Finland in overtime, with Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Kent Johnson scoring the game-winner at the 3:20 mark of the extra frame. Head coach Dave Cameron's...
NHL
MacTavish returns to Blues as assistant coach, sees 'unlimited potential'
Center ended 17-season NHL career with St. Louis, replaces Montgomery on Berube's staff. Craig MacTavish is ready for the next chapter as an assistant coach with the St. Louis Blues. The 64-year-old returned to where he played the final two of his 17-season NHL career when he was hired July...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
markerzone.com
THOUSANDS ATTEND NATHAN MACKINNON'S STANLEY CUP PARADE IN HALIFAX
The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In the annual summer-standstill of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players and also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
NHL
Gilbert's legacy as 'Mr. Ranger' continues to grow one year after death
One year after her legendary husband's death, Judy Gilbert speaks of emotions and grief and how they are two very different things. Gilbert, the man known as "Mr. Ranger," arguably the most famous and most beloved New York Rangers player of all time, died of cancer on Aug. 19, 2021. But a year later, his presence is still profoundly felt within his only NHL team and well beyond.
NHL
World Junior Championship roundup: Canada advances to final
Johnson has three points in win against Czechia; Jatkola, Finland shut out Sweden. Friday was the semifinals of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Canada 5, Czechia 2 -- Kent Johnson (Columbus Blue Jackets) had a goal and two assists to...
NHL
Wallstedt understands patience, time needed to become Wild No. 1 goalie
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Jesper Wallstedt is considered the Minnesota Wild's goalie of the future, but the No. 20 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft knows he's not there yet. "There's lots of hard work to do to get there," the 19-year-old said. "I'm not a guaranteed NHL player because I was drafted in the first round."
Comments / 0