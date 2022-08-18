Read full article on original website
WIFR
Belvidere resident feels ‘violated’ by damage to vehicle on property
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say several residents in Belvidere who parked on the street woke up the next morning with severely damaged cars. Alex Boehm was in disbelief when he pulled up to his house in Belvidere and saw the passenger window and mirror of his 2018 Dodge Charger smashed and the body keyed several times. This cost him $4,500 in damages.
ourquadcities.com
Driver ticketed after vehicle strikes house early Saturday
A 26-year-old Davenport woman was ticketed after a vehicle struck a house on the 1500 block of West Locust Street early Saturday. The incident happened about 1:10 a.m., police said. Officers said no one was injured. A crime-scene technician took photos of the damage, which is on the lower part of the structure.
Construction crews accidentally set Rockford business on fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford business was accidentally set on fire Friday as construction crews were working on the roof. According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters were called out to Heartwood Creations, at 225 12th Street, around 10:46 a.m. for a reported fire. Authorities said the cause was due to accidental ignition of […]
WIFR
Multi-vehicle accident sends seven people to the hospital
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least two toddlers were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident on Rockford’s west side Saturday evening, according to Rockford police. The accident happened just after 7:30 near the intersection of W. State St. and Vincent Ave. near Blain’s Farm and Fleet.
wcsjnews.com
Man Wanted For Dealing Major Amounts of Meth & Hitting Officer With Vehicle
The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Trident Drug Task Force is searching for a man wanted for committing several felonies on August 17th. Jerome Alexander, 25, of Peoria is a black male with long dreadlocks and was last seen wearing red pants blue jeans....
Stephenson Co. ATV driver killed in crash
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An ATV driver in Stephenson County died on Saturday after a crash. Stephenson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a wooded area east of 4125 Autumn Lane around 4:05 p.m. for reports of a crash, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies found the ATV upside down with the driver underneath when […]
KCRG.com
One dead in overnight accident on Interstate 280
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This morning at approximately 1:18 a.m., Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded to reports of a single vehicle crash with the vehicle on fire on Interstate 280 near mile marker 8.5. Initial investigation shows a Saturn Vue was travelling in the wrong direction and struck a...
'Not acceptable' | Camanche rejects Canadian Pacific railway settlement money, citing low amount
CAMANCHE, Iowa — The City of Camanche will be rejecting Canadian Pacific Railway's settlement deal after they received an offer of just $200,000. "We had been in negotiations with them since March, talking about what was going on. And they reached out to us, based on the input that we put on the STB Board website to let them know what our concerns were about train noise blocking crossings and the isolation of half of our community," said Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida.
qctoday.com
Driver of vehicle that fled after striking Rock Island boy identified
Rock Island Police said Friday that the driver of a car that struck a 6-year-old boy while he was riding his bike June 26 and then fled the scene has been identified. Deputy Chief Timothy McCloud said the boy was struck at 5:32 p.m. in the 2300 block of 20th Avenue.
superhits935.com
House fire in Rochelle
The Rochelle Fire Department responded to smoke inside a home Saturday afternoon. No one suffered any injuries. The incident took place a short time before 1:30 at 216 East McConaughy Avenue. When firemen arrived on the scene, there was smoke inside the home. It was caused by a small fire...
nrgmediadixon.com
Work on Gateway Project Has Gone Dormant, But Mayor Says Do Not Worry, Things Should Pop Next Year
For the last couple of months, work on preparing the ground for development at the Gateway Development site in Dixon on South Galena has gone silent. Earlier this year, large equipment was busy out there daily moving earth and working the ground. Now it has become overgrown again. Dixon Mayor...
Amboy motorcyclist injured in crash with deer
MARION TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — A 59-year-old man from Amboy was injured Friday morning when he struck a deer with his motorcycle on Sterling Road, just east of Hoyle Road. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Troy Lashbrook was taken from the scene and flown by helicopter to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford. Police did […]
1 dead in I-280 crash
One person is dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 280. Davenport Police, Fire and Medic EMS were called to Interstate 280 near mile marker 8.5 on Sunday, August 21 around 1:18 a.m. where they found a single vehicle crash with the vehicle on fire. A preliminary investigation indicates a Saturn Vue was traveling […]
KWQC
Deputies identify drivers in Scott County vehicle versus tractor crash
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Deputies have identified the drivers of the vehicle and tractor involved in the crash Monday in the 7300 block of New Liberty Road. According to deputies, 36-year-old Matthew Kelting of Wheatland was driving the tractor with his child in the passenger seat, they had injuries from the crash and have since been released from the hospital in ‘stable condition.’
ourquadcities.com
With help of a ‘Picker,’ Hilltop hopes to improve gateway to downtown
Soon after the first anniversary of becoming just second director of Davenport’s Hilltop Campus Village (HCV), Molly Otting-Carlson had a big day Thursday, Aug. 18. She met here with a senior officer of Main Street America and a co-star of the hit cable History show “American Pickers,” at a key location on HCV’s southern border.
South Beloit thief breaks into home, steals water pipes
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — South Beloit Police say officers were called to a reported burglary in process and caught the thief in the act. According to police, the burglary happened in the 600 block of Gardner Street on Wednesday, August 17th. A sergeant was in the area and arrived to the call quickly, and […]
nrgmediadixon.com
A Vision of 40 Years, Work for the Last Three Years Becomes Reality As Park District Facility Opens, Next Big Thing Announced As Well
Three years ago when the Dixon Park District officially opened up the Water Wonderland Splash Pad, Executive Director Duane Long announced the next project they have in mind is the construction of a community facility. On Friday, the work of the past three years and the vision from the past...
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 16-17
OREGON — On Aug. 16 at approximately 8:09 p.m. deputies initiated a traffic stop on Illinois Route 64 near the intersection with Mulford Road. After further investigation Shkeele Wiggins, 31, of Rockford, was arrested for driving while license suspended. Wiggins was also cited for expired registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Wiggins was released on an individual bond with a court date to appear.
ourquadcities.com
Police seek help to find robbery suspect
Sterling Police seek help from the public to find a robbery suspect. At 8:38 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the Dollar General Store, 1106 W. 4th St., Sterling, for an armed robbery. A suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun then demanded money from the cashier. No one was...
KWQC
Local vet gives condition update on dogs seized from Sherrard home
MERCER CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A local vet helps treat the 198 dogs seized from a rural Sherrard woman’s property. Veterinarian Jermey Joy spent three days examing each rescued Mercer County pet. The dogs received medication, updated vaccines, and scanning microchips. Dr. Jermey Joy said, “We did see a...
