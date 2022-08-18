Read full article on original website
The 2022-23 season will be a massive year for the development path of the Buffalo Sabres. Young players will be given chances to step up and show they belong in the NHL, battle-tested veterans will be pushed to their limits, and new players will look to prove they can contribute. Many players will be looking to build on the success of the previous year, and it is this aforementioned improvement that will make them an X-factor for the team.
NHL
Three questions facing Los Angeles Kings
NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Los Angeles Kings. [Kings 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Is this when Quinton Byfield excels in the NHL?. The No. 2 pick...
Bruce Cassidy and Jack Eichel Touched Base Ahead of Training Camp
With the Vegas Golden Knights training camp just a month away, it's time for Coach Bruce Cassidy to start connecting with his players.
NHL
Ducks Prospects Help Canada to World Juniors Gold Medal Game
McTavish, Zellweger, Gaucher and Canada will play for the championship Saturday (5 p.m. PT on NHL Network) All three Ducks prospects helped Canada to a berth in the World Junior Championship gold medal game tomorrow (5 p.m. PT on NHL Network) with a 5-2 win over Czechia. Mason McTavish scored...
Yardbarker
1994 trade deadline still remains biggest in New York Rangers history
The New York Rangers made a great run to the Eastern Conference Final this past season. A lot of the team’s playoff success had to do with key acquisitions at the NHL Trade Deadline. First year GM Chris Drury pulled off some incredible moves to close major holes in...
NHL
Washipabano: 'It's really going to help us in the long run'
MONTREAL -- Charly Washipabano was a guest coach at Development Camp last month at the Bell Sports Complex. Washipabano is the director of the Cree Nation Bears hockey program in Northern Quebec. The program, which participates in Hockey Abitibi-Témiscamingue (HAT) leagues in the U13, U15 and U17 categories, focuses on...
NHL
Mysak, Czechia finish fourth at World Juniors
MONTREAL -- Captain Jan Mysak and Czechia came up short in the bronze medal game at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship on Saturday, falling 3-1 to Sweden. Mysak picked up an assist on Michal Gut's power-play goal during the second period. The 20-year-old forward finished the annual event with...
NHL
Edmonton Oilers fantasy projections for 2022-23
McDavid, Draisaitl two best overall players; Campbell top 10 goalie option. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Edmonton Oilers. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL
Wolf, Flames prospect, looking for repeat performance
Seventh-round pick in 2019 was named top goalie in AHL last season. Dustin Wolf isn't sure exactly what he has planned for an encore in his second season of professional hockey, but he understands expectations have been raised after an impressive rookie campaign. The Calgary Flames goalie prospect was 33-9-5...
NHL
Canadiens prospect Farrell takes big step in development
MONTREAL -- Sean Farrell has a knack for getting noticed and the Montreal Canadiens are paying close attention to his remarkable development. The forward from Milford, Massachusetts, played for the United States at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and the 2022 IIHF World Championships in Finland since being selected by Montreal in the fourth round (No. 124) of the 2020 NHL Draft.
markerzone.com
THOUSANDS ATTEND NATHAN MACKINNON'S STANLEY CUP PARADE IN HALIFAX
The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In the annual summer-standstill of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players and also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
NHL
PROSPECTS: Puutio, Jansson capture medals at World Juniors
After two weeks of intense action at Rogers Place in Edmonton, a pair of Florida Panthers prospects are heading home from the 2022 World Junior Championship with medals around their necks. Shining bright under the spotlight, defenseman Kasper Puutio, who previously won bronze at the annual best-on-best international U-20 tournament...
NHL
World Junior Championship roundup: Canada advances to final
Johnson has three points in win against Czechia; Jatkola, Finland shut out Sweden. Friday was the semifinals of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Canada 5, Czechia 2 -- Kent Johnson (Columbus Blue Jackets) had a goal and two assists to...
NHL
McTavish among breakout players at World Junior Championship
Ducks prospect was tournament MVP for Canada; Islanders draft pick Raty stepped up for Finland. The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship featured several players stepping up and having strong efforts to lead their team. Some of the players who excelled were expected to do so. Then there were others who...
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ Top Trade Assets for 2022-23
The Montreal Canadiens are safely into a rebuild cycle. General manager (GM) Kent Hughes has been very busy in the nine months he’s been at the helm of the iconic hockey franchise. With a prospect pool of approximately 42 players drafted within the last four draft cycles, the prospect pool is deep and has potential. Added to that, the Habs hold 11 picks in the 2023 Draft, making it possible for management to start to focus on trading for the best quality returns as opposed to holding on to future picks as most rebuilding teams do.
NHL
World Junior Championship roundup: Sweden defeats Czechia, finishes third
Saturday was the consolation and championship round of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Sweden 3, Czechia 1 -- Jesper Wallstedt (Minnesota Wild) made 27 saves to help Sweden win the consolation game and finish third in the tournament. "We really...
NHL
Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today additional members of the Sharks Hockey Operations Staff. Leblanc spent the previous eight seasons as an amateur scout with the Columbus Blue Jackets. In Columbus, Leblanc was part of a scouting staff that selected 21 players who have gone on to reach the NHL since the 2015 draft, including current Sharks defenseman Markus Nutivaara (seventh round, 189th overall in 2015). Prior to his stint with the Blue Jackets, LeBlanc began his scouting career with the QMJHL Saint John Sea Dogs', drawing responsibility as a New Brunswick regional scout for two seasons.
NHL
Johnson's golden goal pushes Canada to World Juniors victory
Blue Jackets forward makes a memory to last a lifetime to cap an impressive showing at the tournament. Once the World Juniors gold medal game went to overtime Saturday night, one skater of the 40 dressed for the game was going to be the hero. And in the end, there's...
NHL
Bill Spaulding Pens Letter to Devils Fans | BLOG
Bill Spaulding here. With less than two months to go until the start of the season, I wanted to thank all of you for your incredibly warm welcome. I've been overwhelmed with your kind words and you've quickly made me feel like part of the family. I'm so excited to get on the ground in Newark and get things rolling at Prudential Center.
