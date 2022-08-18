Read full article on original website
KETV.com
'Incredibly tragic': Boy dies from suspected brain-eating amoeba in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Easton Gray's family says he loved to swim, and that's what he was doing Aug. 8 in the Elkhorn River near Valley. That's when Douglas County health officials believe a rare, brain-eating bacteria entered the 8-year-old's body. Easton's family gave KETV NewsWatch 7 permission to...
WOWT
Community supports family after Cass County Sergeant’s son dies from rare amoeba
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The boy who tragically died after being infected by a rare brain-eating amoeba was the son of a Cass County Sheriff’s Sergeant. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, identified by the sheriff’s office as 8-year-old Easton Scott Gray, was the son of Sgt. Amber Gray, who has served with the sheriff’s office for 15 years.
Child dies suddenly after swimming in Nebraska river, brain-eating amoeba to blame
Officials from the Douglas County Health Department in Omaha, Nebraska, have confirmed that a brain-eating amoeba is to blame for the death of a child who went swimming in the Elkhorn River earlier this week. According to officials, the boy went swimming on Sunday, when he likely came in contact...
KETV.com
CDC confirms Omaha child's death caused by brain-eating amoeba
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The CDC confirmed Thursday evening that the rare brain-eating amoeba caused the death of an Omaha child, according to the Douglas County Health Department. Easton Gray, 8, was swimming in the Elkhorn River near Valley on Aug. 8 when Douglas County health officials believe the...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska residents could see heat indices of 125 degrees in coming decades
OMAHA -- For a glimpse of future summers, residents of Lincoln and Omaha need only spend time in a neighboring cornfield on a hot day. Moisture from the corn combines with heat and humidity to virtually saturate the air, making breathing feel nearly suffocating. That rare type of weather, when...
klkntv.com
Child dies from suspected ‘brain-eating ameba’ after swimming in river near Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A child died after potentially being infected by a “brain-eating ameba” from a river near Omaha. The Douglas County Health Department says the child was possibly infected with Naegleria Fowleri after swimming in the Elkhorn River on Sunday. Right now, the Centers for...
klin.com
DHHS Reports First Suspected Death in Nebraska from Brain-Eating Amoeba
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued a news release late Wednesday afternoon about a suspected death of a Nebraska resident from brain-eating amoeba. The complete news release is below:. Lincoln, Neb. –A Nebraska resident is suspected to have died from infection with Naegleria fowleri, commonly referred to...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers find 20 pounds of meth buried in field near Norfolk
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Troopers uncovered 20 pounds of meth buried in a field near Norfolk on Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 6:30 a.m., residents of Winside, a village northeast of Norfolk, reported two suspicious people on their property. Troopers arrived and found Oscar Villa, 36, and...
KETV.com
Metropolitan Utilities District: 'No risk' to drinking water after suspected brain-eating amoeba found in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — The Metropolitan Utilities District said Thursday there's no risk to drinking water treated by the district in the Omaha area after a death from a suspected infection of brain-eating amoeba. A child died after swimming in the Elkhorn River near Valley on Aug. 8 and the...
WOWT
Part of West Omaha road to close Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of 156th Street will be closed this Saturday for a practice house burn. According to the Douglas County Engineer, 156th Street between Military Road and Rainwood Road, as well as Military Road east to Chestnut Driver will be closed to all traffic on Saturday, Aug. 20.
KCCI.com
Child in Nebraska dies from suspected brain-eating amoeba infection
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. (KETV) — A child in Douglas County died this week from a suspected infection with the rare brain-eating amoeba, possibly in the Elkhorn River in Nebraska, according to the health department. It's the first known case of its kind in the Omaha area. If confirmed, it's...
beckersspine.com
Nebraska Spine + Pain Center relocates satellite location
Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Center's satellite location in Grand Island, Neb., is relocating. The satellite location will remain in the same city at Grand Island Chiropractic, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. Physicians will see patients for consultation and care on most Thursdays. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Police: Elderly woman assaulted, car stolen
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have confirmed an elderly woman was carjacked and assaulted Saturday. The incident reportedly happened around 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Bakers grocery store near 132nd and West Maple. The female suspect allegedly stole the older woman’s maroon Subaru before getting into some sort of...
1011now.com
31-year-old man shot in north Lincoln parking lot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police were called to a parking lot near the 4400 block of N. 27th Street after a shooting on Saturday. According to LPD, officers were called to the area at around 11:02 p.m. A 31-year-old man was shot at several times by a known party. One of the shots hit the victim in the leg.
KETV.com
Project Harmony moves onto second phase of trauma informed program
OMAHA, Neb. — Project Harmony has now trained 30,000 people through the "Trauma Matters Omaha'" initiative. And Friday, they moved into phase two. Project Harmony said understanding trauma first is addressing that trauma exists, and secondly, it's having the skills to treat it. That's the next phase of what...
KETV.com
Omaha police investigating 2 shootings
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating two shootings potentially believed to be linked. The first shooting happened Sunday morning at about 2:08 near 33rd and Hamilton. Police said Patrick Jemison, 25, was shot and taken to Nebraska Medical Center. According to police, Jemison said he was walking in...
Kearney Hub
Women with Kearney ties federally charged with Walmart fires in the South
Two additional women with ties to Kearney have been federally charged in connection with a 2021 string of arsons at Walmart stores in the South. Erica Sikes, 40, of Kearney, and Jenna Bottorff, 37, of Omaha were both charged July 29 in U.S. Federal District Court in Alabama with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. They are accused of conspiring with Sikes’ husband, Jeff Sikes, 41, Bottorff’s husband, Sean, and three other men to set fires, damage and destroy Walmart stores in Mobile, Alabama, on May 27, 2021, and Tillman’s Corner, Alabama on May 28, 2021, as well as stores in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi on June 4, 2021.
KETV.com
Community Safety Day in North Omaha focuses on families
Scores of residents attended the first-ever Community Safety Day event in North Omaha on Saturday. The founder says she is putting it on because of what happened to her own father. Under the joyous echo of gospel music, residents of North Omaha came out to Salem Baptist Church for the...
KETV.com
'It takes an army': Group makes 50-mile journey on foot for homeless veterans
Emerging from the fog, dozens made their way down Highway 6. "You're talking on gravel, sometimes they're uneven roads, you're talking about dangerous traffic back and forth," said Jay Miralles, co-founder of 50 Mile March. Their journey starts in Lincoln, walking for 22 hours until they reach La Vista. Participants...
1011now.com
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
