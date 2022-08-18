Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
FDA lifts 23-year ban on people potentially exposed to mad cow disease
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - ImpactLife, the company that supplies blood to many Eastern Iowa hospitals, said it was facing a blood shortage. Last week, Public Relations Manager, Kirby Winn, said it was down to a one-day supply of O negative and about 2-3 days of all other blood. “We’re...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids motorcycle ride focuses on suicide prevention
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Byron Cooper knows firsthand what it’s like to lose a loved one to suicide. Eight years ago, his fifteen-year-old son Kyle committed suicide. “He was just a typical, great, happy 15-year-old. Loved skateboarding, playing video games,” said Cooper. He added there were “no signs” before his son committed suicide, “and that’s one of those things that makes it tough.”
Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers
A bankrupt Iowa nursing home chain with a history of abuse-and-neglect violations owes taxpayers $6 million in unpaid fines and fees. QHC Facilities, which owns eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities in Iowa, has been cited for at least 184 regulatory violations in the past 20 months while neglecting to pay fines for […] The post Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
cbs2iowa.com
Property Holders Ltd.'s Nuisance Designation faces challenges
Cedar Rapids — Friday afternoon, Property Holders Ltd released a statement regarding the nuisance designation of the property at 1748 C Ave NE. On Wednesday, August 17th, a Writ of Certiorari was filed in district court by the Tom Riley Law Firm on behalf of Property Holders Ltd. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIMT
Effort seeks $50,000 to repair beloved Cedar Rapids business
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Freda’s Beauty Rama and Gift Shop, a historic Black-owned business situated inside a quaint brick building in the Oakhill Jackson neighborhood, was a “second home” to Edwin Montgomery, his siblings and his friends growing up. His mom, Freda Long, for decades...
KCRG.com
VeoRide says complaints about young people riding its scooters and bikes were down
The Linn County chapter of "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" is looking for people to help build beds for its "Bunks Across America" event. Cedar Rapids Police are asking for the public's help after a woman was hit by a stray bullet while sitting in her home. Classes for families impacted...
State suspends licenses of financially troubled Jesup grain dealer
State regulators ordered a northeast Iowa grain dealer to stop buying large amounts of grain after it failed to pay for an unspecified amount of grain, among other violations of its licenses. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Friday it suspended the grain dealer and warehouse licenses of B&B Farm Store in […] The post State suspends licenses of financially troubled Jesup grain dealer appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Health officials investigate child death, possibly due to brain-eating amoeba
The dogs have since been euthanized. Linn-Mar will play home opener at Prairie because of a delay installing the new turf. Linn-Mar is coming off a 7-3 season and they will open the year on the road at Muscatine August, 26th. Horizons talks about homelessness in the Cedar Rapids area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
91-year-old volunteer retires from UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s birth care center
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 91, Corinnie Ketelsen has been a key member of the UnityPoint Health - St Luke’s family for nearly half her life. She graduated from St. Luke’s and was a nurse there for many years before becoming a volunteer at the hospital’s gift shop. Soon after that, she decided she wanted to contribute more.
KCRG.com
Two pastors work together to help parents get ready for the first day of school
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As parents get ready for the beginning of the school year, the cost of supplies has gone up. According to the National Retail Association, people will spend $37 billion on supplies, estimating around $864 per family. “We didn’t know how we were going to do...
KCCI.com
Temporary indoor mask requirement begins at an Iowa college
GRINNELL, Iowa — A temporary indoor mask requirement took effect at Grinnell College Friday, as students arrive for the fall term. The two-week requirement applies to all students, faculty, staff and visitors, who will need to wear a high-quality mask. The college is providing a packet of 10 KN95/N95...
KCJJ
IC Police: Man who claimed to be drug enforcement agent threatened to have manager of downtown nightclub killed
An Iowa City man allegedly claimed he was a drug enforcement agent when he threatened to have the manager of a downtown nightclub killed. That’s according to Iowa City Police, who arrested 23-year-old Douglas Felipe De Silva Lima just before 1:45 Sunday morning. Arrest records indicate Felipe De Silva Lima of Hawk Ridge Drive refused orders from staff to leave El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue, at one point telling the manager he was a “Narco”, and that he would have him killed. “Narco” is a slang term for a Drug Enforcement Agent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rural restaurant fined for failing to report water tests
An eastern Iowa restaurant that uses a very shallow well that is highly susceptible to contamination has failed for months to report the daily test results of the water it serves its customers, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Newt’s Café, in Nichols, avoided a fine from the department in February for its […] The post Rural restaurant fined for failing to report water tests appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
13abc.com
Several dogs in Clayton County scheduled to be euthanized unless adopted
There’s been no plea offered to Daniels at this point. She will head back to court on September 7th. Some U.S. schools can't hire enough fully qualified teachers to fully staff their classrooms.
kbia.org
Farmland prices soar, making it even harder for young farmers to break in and grow
At a recent farmland auction in Jesup, Iowa, a couple dozen farmers and landowners drank coffee, ate cookies and chatted before filing into rows of chairs for the sale. Many didn’t come to bid, but rather to see what the market was doing. Within minutes the fertile farm east...
KCRG.com
Annual ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ event raises money for Special Olympics Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cops across eastern Iowa are climbing onto rooftops Friday for a good cause. It’s the 7th year for the “Cop on a Rooftop” raising money for Special Olympics Iowa. Anyone who donates will get a coupon for a free donut. Donations of...
kicdam.com
Man With Local Ties Tapped To Lead Iowa-Based Hy-Vee
West Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee has been tapped to be one of the new co-CEOs at Hy Vee. Aaron Wiese was a political science major at UNI when he got his first part-time job with the Iowa grocery chain. He became...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police investigating after woman hit by stray bullet in her home
Researchers say Women may be at higher risk for long covid. Iowa State Fair staple keeps returning for more than just hot dogs. One state fair stand has nearly 5 decades worth of experience cooking hot dogs for the event. But the crowds aren't the only thing keeping this family-run operation coming back every year.
littlevillagemag.com
Film spotlighting North Liberty’s Golf View Mobile Home Park community to screen in Iowa cities
A Decent Home played to packed houses at FilmScene when director Sara Terry held screenings of the documentary this spring. The film tells the story of mobile home park residents as they try to preserve their communities and their homes after the parks are bought by private equity funds and other investors determined to maximize profits at their expense. North Liberty’s Golf View Mobile Home Court is one of the communities featured in the film.
Founder of Iconic Iowa Furniture Store Passes Away
There were two big furniture stores all Cedar Rapidians remember growing up. Who didn't spend hours just roaming the aisles at the legendary Smulekoff's even if you never ended up buying anything? We all remember the lament leading up to the final days of its closing, after 125 years in business, back in 2014.
Comments / 0