An Iowa City man allegedly claimed he was a drug enforcement agent when he threatened to have the manager of a downtown nightclub killed. That’s according to Iowa City Police, who arrested 23-year-old Douglas Felipe De Silva Lima just before 1:45 Sunday morning. Arrest records indicate Felipe De Silva Lima of Hawk Ridge Drive refused orders from staff to leave El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue, at one point telling the manager he was a “Narco”, and that he would have him killed. “Narco” is a slang term for a Drug Enforcement Agent.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO