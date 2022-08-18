ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiawatha, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

FDA lifts 23-year ban on people potentially exposed to mad cow disease

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - ImpactLife, the company that supplies blood to many Eastern Iowa hospitals, said it was facing a blood shortage. Last week, Public Relations Manager, Kirby Winn, said it was down to a one-day supply of O negative and about 2-3 days of all other blood. “We’re...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids motorcycle ride focuses on suicide prevention

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Byron Cooper knows firsthand what it’s like to lose a loved one to suicide. Eight years ago, his fifteen-year-old son Kyle committed suicide. “He was just a typical, great, happy 15-year-old. Loved skateboarding, playing video games,” said Cooper. He added there were “no signs” before his son committed suicide, “and that’s one of those things that makes it tough.”
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers

A bankrupt Iowa nursing home chain with a history of abuse-and-neglect violations owes taxpayers $6 million in unpaid fines and fees. QHC Facilities, which owns eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities in Iowa, has been cited for at least 184 regulatory violations in the past 20 months while neglecting to pay fines for […] The post Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Property Holders Ltd.'s Nuisance Designation faces challenges

Cedar Rapids — Friday afternoon, Property Holders Ltd released a statement regarding the nuisance designation of the property at 1748 C Ave NE. On Wednesday, August 17th, a Writ of Certiorari was filed in district court by the Tom Riley Law Firm on behalf of Property Holders Ltd. The...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hiawatha, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Kellogg, IA
Local
Iowa Health
KIMT

Effort seeks $50,000 to repair beloved Cedar Rapids business

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Freda’s Beauty Rama and Gift Shop, a historic Black-owned business situated inside a quaint brick building in the Oakhill Jackson neighborhood, was a “second home” to Edwin Montgomery, his siblings and his friends growing up. His mom, Freda Long, for decades...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State suspends licenses of financially troubled Jesup grain dealer

State regulators ordered a northeast Iowa grain dealer to stop buying large amounts of grain after it failed to pay for an unspecified amount of grain, among other violations of its licenses. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Friday it suspended the grain dealer and warehouse licenses of B&B Farm Store in […] The post State suspends licenses of financially troubled Jesup grain dealer appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
JESUP, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hearing Devices#Over The Counter#Hearing Loss
KCCI.com

Temporary indoor mask requirement begins at an Iowa college

GRINNELL, Iowa — A temporary indoor mask requirement took effect at Grinnell College Friday, as students arrive for the fall term. The two-week requirement applies to all students, faculty, staff and visitors, who will need to wear a high-quality mask. The college is providing a packet of 10 KN95/N95...
GRINNELL, IA
KCJJ

IC Police: Man who claimed to be drug enforcement agent threatened to have manager of downtown nightclub killed

An Iowa City man allegedly claimed he was a drug enforcement agent when he threatened to have the manager of a downtown nightclub killed. That’s according to Iowa City Police, who arrested 23-year-old Douglas Felipe De Silva Lima just before 1:45 Sunday morning. Arrest records indicate Felipe De Silva Lima of Hawk Ridge Drive refused orders from staff to leave El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue, at one point telling the manager he was a “Narco”, and that he would have him killed. “Narco” is a slang term for a Drug Enforcement Agent.
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Rural restaurant fined for failing to report water tests

An eastern Iowa restaurant that uses a very shallow well that is highly susceptible to contamination has failed for months to report the daily test results of the water it serves its customers, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Newt’s Café, in Nichols, avoided a fine from the department in February for its […] The post Rural restaurant fined for failing to report water tests appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kicdam.com

Man With Local Ties Tapped To Lead Iowa-Based Hy-Vee

West Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee has been tapped to be one of the new co-CEOs at Hy Vee. Aaron Wiese was a political science major at UNI when he got his first part-time job with the Iowa grocery chain. He became...
CHEROKEE, IA
littlevillagemag.com

Film spotlighting North Liberty’s Golf View Mobile Home Park community to screen in Iowa cities

A Decent Home played to packed houses at FilmScene when director Sara Terry held screenings of the documentary this spring. The film tells the story of mobile home park residents as they try to preserve their communities and their homes after the parks are bought by private equity funds and other investors determined to maximize profits at their expense. North Liberty’s Golf View Mobile Home Court is one of the communities featured in the film.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Founder of Iconic Iowa Furniture Store Passes Away

There were two big furniture stores all Cedar Rapidians remember growing up. Who didn't spend hours just roaming the aisles at the legendary Smulekoff's even if you never ended up buying anything? We all remember the lament leading up to the final days of its closing, after 125 years in business, back in 2014.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy